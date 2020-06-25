MAKING STRIDES: Hickory High grad Poston feeling confident after consecutive top-10 finishes on PGA Tour

“It can all be a little intimidating at first, but once you get that first year under your belt and realize that you belong out on that stage in professional golf, it can really free you up to a certain extent and allow you to play some great golf,” he added. “At this point, after playing three and almost four full years on Tour, I am definitely not a veteran by any means, but I feel like I am comfortable and belong at this high level of professional golf, which is very exciting.”

Although having no fans in the grandstands over the past few weeks has created a much different atmosphere than he is used to, Poston feels that the same pressure is still there to play at a high level.

“Not having fans out on the golf course is definitely a little weird at times. Especially when you know you’re playing well on Sunday and might have a chance to win, you usually can feed off of the crowds a little bit and the excitement that surrounds each shot coming down the stretch,” said Poston. “With no fans you don’t have some of that atmosphere, but at the same time you’re still trying to win a golf tournament and the pressure over certain shots and certain putts down the stretch never gets any easier.”