Maiden Sportsmen Club hands out yearly award

The Maiden Sportsmen Club recently presented the Alan Cowboy Hooper Member of the Year Award to Kirk Wentz. Wentz is an invaluable member of the Maiden Sportsmen Club and was recognized for his generosity, involvement in various charitable projects, providing assistance to other members and dependability. Wentz is a charter member of the Maiden Sportsmen Club whose primary mission is community service. Pictured, from left, are Wentz and Maiden Sportsmen Club Vice President Dennis "Hoot" Gibson.