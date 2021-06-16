Maiden Post 240 tops Hickory Post 48

MAIDEN — The Maiden Post 240 Senior Legion baseball team collected a 9-1 home win over Hickory Post 48 on Monday at Maiden High School. Following a 6-4 home victory over Caldwell County Post 29 on Sunday, the Salamanders are now 2-0 this season.

On the other side, Hickory is now 0-1. Maiden travels to Asheville for a doubleheader tonight beginning at 5:30 p.m., while Post 48 hosts Cherryville for a single game starting at 7 p.m. at Henkel-Alley Field in Newton.

Leading hitters for the Salamanders against Post 48 were Austin Hoyle (4-for-4, three RBIs), Parker DeHart (2-for-2, two RBIs), Parker Styborski (2-for-3), Brenden Harrison (2-for-4, one RBI) and Cody Lawing (1-for-4, two RBIs). The winning pitcher was Terick Bumgarner — who tossed three innings of one-run, one-hit relief with four strikeouts and one walk — while Cade Spencer pitched the first two innings and Styborski covered the final two.

Hickory was outhit 14-6, but did manage a run in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI from Jorge Rodriguez. Maiden scored one run in the bottom of the first, three in the third, four in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Here is a look at the remaining regular-season schedules for both teams:

Maiden Post 240’s remaining schedule