Maiden Post 240 softball splits with Caldwell

MAIDEN — The Maiden Post 240 Junior Legion softball team split a home doubleheader with Caldwell Post 29 on Monday night at the Maiden Recreation Center. Forty-five total runs were scored during the twin bill, with Maiden falling 18-10 in Game 1 before winning the nightcap by a 13-4 final.

"All around a good group of girls that stepped on the field tonight," Post 240 manager Michael Clontz said. "Both teams hit the ball very well tonight, the pitchers threw the ball well tonight and it was just a good competition between both teams."

After Haven Helton and Caroline Drum pitched for Post 240 in the opening contest, rising eighth grader Piper Barrymore tossed all five innings for Maiden in Game 2. Barrymore allowed four runs on seven hits as Post 240 improved to 10-6 on the season.

"I just went out there and gave it my best and let my defense work," said Barrymore. "I threw hard and tried to hit my spots. They were a good team and I just wanted to give us a chance to win."

Maiden visits Lincoln Post 30 for a doubleheader on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., while Post 29 (14-2) hosts two games against Hickory Post 48 beginning at the same time.