Maiden Post 240 falls short in regular-season finale

MAIDEN — Just 24 hours removed from an electric walk-off road victory over Burke County Post 21 on Monday night, the Maiden Post 240 Salamanders came up one run short in their regular-season finale against Cherryville Post 100 at home Tuesday night. The 3-2 loss was Post 240’s 10th game in 10 days and gives them an overall record of 6-7 this season.
“I thought our guys played hard,” Maiden manager Dustin Hull said. “Spencer Floyd did a great job on the mound for us to give us a chance to win. We had a chance in the sixth inning to tie or take the lead, but we came up one hit short.”
Floyd threw the first six innings for Post 240, allowing two runs on six hits. Terick Bumgarner pitched the final frame, giving up one run on one hit.
Post 100 starting pitcher Joseph Webb threw all seven innings, surrendering two runs on five hits.
Floyd was wheeling and dealing on the mound for Post 240 in the top of the first inning, sandwiching strikeouts of Zach Wilson and Will Heavner around a popup from Zane Brockman.
Post 240 responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame. After Jacob Cauble reached via a leadoff single and moved to second on a wild pitch, he ultimately scored on a bunt by Dalton James. Parker Styborski added an RBI single to give Maiden a 2-0 lead.
The score remained 2-0 until Cherryville’s Will Fowler hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth to cut the lead in half at 2-1, followed by Jacob Hamrick notching an RBI single to bring Fowler home and tie the game at 2-all. Both teams then struggled to generate any offense until the top of the seventh, when Cole Irby drove in Wilson to make it 3-2 in favor of Post 100.
Any hopes of back-to-back walk-off victories for Post 240 to end the regular season were dashed in the bottom of the seventh, with Cherryville’s Webb striking out Floyd and Cade Spencer before getting John Miller to pop up to end the contest.
“Cherryville made some great plays and their pitcher pitched well,” said Hull of Post 100, which improved to 10-5 ahead of tonight's regular-season finale against Burke County. “There is a reason they are competing at the top of this division year in and year out.
“We just finished 10 games in 10 days, so I know the guys are tired and ready for a little break before the playoffs,” he added. “They have shown up to compete every night and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to be around this summer.”
The Area IV playoffs are scheduled to begin this weekend, with three rounds of best-of-five series leading up to the championship series July 20-24.
Post 100: 000 200 001 – 3 7 2