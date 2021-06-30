Maiden Post 240 falls short in regular-season finale

The score remained 2-0 until Cherryville’s Will Fowler hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth to cut the lead in half at 2-1, followed by Jacob Hamrick notching an RBI single to bring Fowler home and tie the game at 2-all. Both teams then struggled to generate any offense until the top of the seventh, when Cole Irby drove in Wilson to make it 3-2 in favor of Post 100.

Any hopes of back-to-back walk-off victories for Post 240 to end the regular season were dashed in the bottom of the seventh, with Cherryville’s Webb striking out Floyd and Cade Spencer before getting John Miller to pop up to end the contest.

“Cherryville made some great plays and their pitcher pitched well,” said Hull of Post 100, which improved to 10-5 ahead of tonight's regular-season finale against Burke County. “There is a reason they are competing at the top of this division year in and year out.

“We just finished 10 games in 10 days, so I know the guys are tired and ready for a little break before the playoffs,” he added. “They have shown up to compete every night and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to be around this summer.”

The Area IV playoffs are scheduled to begin this weekend, with three rounds of best-of-five series leading up to the championship series July 20-24.