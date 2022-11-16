Maiden Middle hosts archery tournament

MAIDEN — Nearly 400 elementary, middle and high school student archers from Burke, Caldwell and Catawba counties and from as far away as Maryland competed in the first local 10-meter archery tournament of the season last Friday and Saturday at Maiden Middle School. Catawba County Schools’ National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) hosted the two-day event.

Startown Elementary’s three-time state championship team continued its winning ways by securing first place in the Elementary Team Division, with Balls Creek Elementary coming in second and Icard Elementary finishing third. Individually, Startown’s Hunter Chapman and Icard’s Zoey Taylor were the top finishing boy and girl, respectively.

In the Middle School Team Division, Maiden Middle came in first ahead of East Burke Middle in second and Mill Creek Middle in third. Individual winners were Maiden’s Kam Fulbright on the boys’ side and East Burke’s Amie Humphries on the girls’ side.

Maiden also finished first in the High School Team Division, with Christian Sylvestre of Southern Maryland Christian Academy coming in first on the boys’ side and Maiden’s Elizabeth Tucker finishing first on the girls’ side.

For more information about the NASP, visit naspschools.org. For complete results of last weekend's tournament, visit nasptournaments.org.