The Maiden Middle School girls basketball team recently finished 14-0 and won the Catawba Valley Conference championship. Head coach Jeff Langer called this season “a dream year for me as a coach. The girls were the epitome of a team. They played well together because they genuinely liked and cared about each other.” Pictured on the front row, from left, are team manager Elizabeth Drum and players Maddi Moore, Madi Martin, Ella Bryan, Amelia Beal and Sequoia Wilson. On the back row are Langer, players Macey Huntsman, Sydney Sigmon, Raegan Rembert, Khiara Culliver, Neeley Campbell, Willow Bass and Eva Harris and assistant coaches Shalon Scott and Natalie Childress. Not pictured is team manager Kendal Matlock.
Maiden Middle girls complete undefeated season
