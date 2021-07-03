 Skip to main content
Maiden, Hickory to begin legion playoffs on road
Maiden, Hickory to begin legion playoffs on road

  Updated
CHERRYVILLE — The Area IV Senior Legion baseball playoff brackets were announced during a Saturday morning meeting, with Maiden Post 240 and Hickory Post 48 both set to begin their first-round series on the road. All series in the Area IV playoffs will be best-of-five with locations rotating between the higher-seeded team and the lower-seeded team each game.

The Area IV championship series will take place July 20-24. Two other rounds will also be held prior to the title series to determine the two qualifiers.

Listed below are the first-round pairings for the Area IV playoffs, which begin on Sunday. The Western Division’s top two teams, No. 1 Cleveland County Post 82-155 (10-4) and No. 2 Cherryville Post 100 (11-5), will receive first-round byes.

Western Division No. 8 Hickory Post 48 (1-10) vs. Eastern Division No. 1 Mint Hill (8-2)

Game 1: Sunday at Mint Hill

Game 2: Monday at Hickory

Game 3: Tuesday at Mint Hill

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Hickory

Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday at Mint Hill

Western Division No. 7 Caldwell Post 29 (5-8) vs. Eastern Division No. 2 Gaston Post 144-266 (6-6)

Game 1: Sunday at Gaston

Game 2: Monday at Caldwell

Game 3: Tuesday at Gaston

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Caldwell

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday at Gaston

Western Division No. 6 Asheville Post 70 (5-7) vs. Eastern Division No. 3 Lincoln Post 455 (4-2)

Game 1: Sunday at Lincoln

Game 2: Monday at Asheville

Game 3: Tuesday at Lincoln

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Asheville

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday at Lincoln

Western Division No. 5 Maiden Post 240 (6-7) vs. Eastern Division No. 4 Queen City Mustangs (5-4)

Game 1: Sunday at Queen City

Game 2: Monday at Maiden

Game 3: Tuesday at Queen City

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Maiden

Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday at Queen City

Eastern Division No. 5 Pineville Post 337 (4-5) vs. Western Division No. 4 Burke County Post 21 (7-7)

Game 1: Sunday at Burke County

Game 2: Monday at Pineville

Game 3: Tuesday at Burke County

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Pineville

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday at Burke County

Eastern Division No. 6 Gastonia Post 23 (2-8) vs. Western Division No. 3 Rutherford Post 423 (7-4)

Game 1: Sunday at Rutherford

Game 2: Monday at Gastonia

Game 3: Tuesday at Rutherford

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Gastonia

Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday at Rutherford

