Maiden, Hickory to begin legion playoffs on road

CHERRYVILLE — The Area IV Senior Legion baseball playoff brackets were announced during a Saturday morning meeting, with Maiden Post 240 and Hickory Post 48 both set to begin their first-round series on the road. All series in the Area IV playoffs will be best-of-five with locations rotating between the higher-seeded team and the lower-seeded team each game.
The Area IV championship series will take place July 20-24. Two other rounds will also be held prior to the title series to determine the two qualifiers.
Listed below are the first-round pairings for the Area IV playoffs, which begin on Sunday. The Western Division’s top two teams, No. 1 Cleveland County Post 82-155 (10-4) and No. 2 Cherryville Post 100 (11-5), will receive first-round byes.
Western Division No. 8 Hickory Post 48 (1-10) vs. Eastern Division No. 1 Mint Hill (8-2)
Game 1: Sunday at Mint Hill
Game 2: Monday at Hickory
Game 3: Tuesday at Mint Hill
Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Hickory
Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday at Mint Hill
Western Division No. 7 Caldwell Post 29 (5-8) vs. Eastern Division No. 2 Gaston Post 144-266 (6-6)
Game 1: Sunday at Gaston
Game 2: Monday at Caldwell
Game 3: Tuesday at Gaston
Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Caldwell
Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday at Gaston
Western Division No. 6 Asheville Post 70 (5-7) vs. Eastern Division No. 3 Lincoln Post 455 (4-2)
Game 1: Sunday at Lincoln
Game 2: Monday at Asheville
Game 3: Tuesday at Lincoln
Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Asheville
Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday at Lincoln
Western Division No. 5 Maiden Post 240 (6-7) vs. Eastern Division No. 4 Queen City Mustangs (5-4)
Game 1: Sunday at Queen City
Game 2: Monday at Maiden
Game 3: Tuesday at Queen City
Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Maiden
Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday at Queen City
Eastern Division No. 5 Pineville Post 337 (4-5) vs. Western Division No. 4 Burke County Post 21 (7-7)
Game 1: Sunday at Burke County
Game 2: Monday at Pineville
Game 3: Tuesday at Burke County
Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Pineville
Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday at Burke County
Eastern Division No. 6 Gastonia Post 23 (2-8) vs. Western Division No. 3 Rutherford Post 423 (7-4)
Game 1: Sunday at Rutherford
Game 2: Monday at Gastonia
Game 3: Tuesday at Rutherford
Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Gastonia
Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday at Rutherford