Maiden, Hickory to begin legion playoffs on road

CHERRYVILLE — The Area IV Senior Legion baseball playoff brackets were announced during a Saturday morning meeting, with Maiden Post 240 and Hickory Post 48 both set to begin their first-round series on the road. All series in the Area IV playoffs will be best-of-five with locations rotating between the higher-seeded team and the lower-seeded team each game.

The Area IV championship series will take place July 20-24. Two other rounds will also be held prior to the title series to determine the two qualifiers.

Listed below are the first-round pairings for the Area IV playoffs, which begin on Sunday. The Western Division’s top two teams, No. 1 Cleveland County Post 82-155 (10-4) and No. 2 Cherryville Post 100 (11-5), will receive first-round byes.

Western Division No. 8 Hickory Post 48 (1-10) vs. Eastern Division No. 1 Mint Hill (8-2)

Game 1: Sunday at Mint Hill

Game 2: Monday at Hickory

Game 3: Tuesday at Mint Hill

Game 4 (if necessary): Wednesday at Hickory

Game 5 (If necessary): Thursday at Mint Hill