Mackie reflects on time at Northview as retirement approaches

For more than two decades, Mike Mackie has been a mainstay at Northview Middle School. The school opened in 2000, and Mackie joined the teaching staff the following year.

A physical education teacher who has served as Northview’s athletic director since his arrival, Mackie will retire at the end of the school year. He has coached football and boys basketball all 21 years, and he coached baseball until three seasons ago.

“I’ve been given the opportunity to join FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes),” said Mackie of what he’ll do next. “... I’m still going to be involved in athletics because FCA is a ministry to coaches and teams and I’ll get to be here in the area, so I’m really looking forward to that.”

Mackie graduated from Hickory High School in 1981, playing baseball for the Red Tornadoes under legendary coach Troy Washam, for whom the school’s baseball field was named in 1993. In fact, Mackie played on the last team that Washam coached at Hickory High.

It was during his time as a high school student that Mackie first started coaching. C.O. Miller was the director of the Hickory Foundation Center at the time, and he allowed high schoolers to coach Pee-Wee and 8-year-old baseball.

“That’s when I got the bug to coach,” said Mackie, who would later attend Lenoir-Rhyne University as a nontraditional student. He graduated in 1993 with a Bachelor of Arts in Healthful Living.

“I was already married,” said Mackie, whose wife, Dreama, had already given birth to two of their four daughters by the time he decided to go back to school. “... I was involved in athletics in that I worked with the events director there and helped him run tournaments.

“At that time, local high school tournaments were held there,” he continued. “Western regionals were held there and I was also involved with LR home football and basketball games in event management, so I was still able to be involved in athletics during that time.”

After attaining his degree from LR, Mackie was a teacher and coach at Grandview Middle School for two years and a teacher at Jenkins Elementary School for five years, during which time he coached at College Park Middle School. Northview was built to replace College Park, and Mackie soon found himself at a place he has now called home for 21 years.

Mackie also had a five-year stint as the JV baseball coach at Hickory High, winning two conference championships. All told, he has won 22 conference titles with various teams and has an overall record of 619-354 in his career.

Over half of Mackie’s wins have come in basketball — his teams are 315-152 on the hardwood — a sport in which his squads have won 13 conference championships and finished with an undefeated record on six occasions. Meanwhile, he is 126-68 with five conference titles as a football coach and 178-134 with four conference titles as a baseball coach.

“It starts with the administration that I work for and their support of athletics,” said Mackie of his coaching success. “I’ve had good assistant coaches, Kyle Osteen and Sean Carson have been football assistants for quite a few years and Steve Hamilton has been my assistant for the last 15 years, and obviously we’ve had really good basketball talent come through here.

“We’ve had really good people,” he added. “Good teachers, good administration. It’s just been a good place to be.”

According to Mackie, the most rewarding part of coaching has been developing relationships and watching kids grow and mature.

It has been satisfying, Mackie said, “to see them grow and learn what it means to work hard and be a leader and do what they’re supposed to in the classroom, understanding that that’s directly correlated to their participation and involvement in sports.”

In his next role with FCA, Mackie will receive the opportunity to remain involved in athletics while also sharing what Jesus Christ means to him.

“That’s who I am,” said Mackie of his Christian faith. “That’s why I’m here. I’m here because I was created to bring glory and honor to him, and that’s my goal every day in whatever I do. In the relationships that I have, in the teams that I coach, in the kids that I teach, that’s my goal is to bring glory and honor to him.”

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

