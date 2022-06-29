Macias powers Grasshoppers past Crawdads

Fabricio Macias clubbed a pair of homers, including one in the ninth inning that provided the winning margin for the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a 5-4 win over the Hickory Crawdads at L.P. Frans Stadium.

Tuesday night's win in front of 1,638 present for the South Atlantic League series was the fourth in seven games by Greensboro (29-40 overall, 2-2 second half) against Hickory at L.P. Frans Stadium dating back to a series in May, during which the two teams forged a split of that six-game series.

Coming home from a weeklong trip to Rome, Georgia last week, the Crawdads (40-30, 2-2) lost their second straight overall and the third in a row at home. The teams are scheduled to resume the series at noon today.

After hitting just two homers over his first 20 games with the Grasshoppers, Macias has swatted three in his last two games, including the game-winner on Tuesday.

Greensboro took a 1-0 lead in the first with three straight hits against starter Tekoah Roby. Jacob Gonzalez put down the RBI single with a hard liner into right to score the run.

Roby struggled with command of his off-speed pitches at times and that caught up with him in the fourth. With two outs in the frame, a walk to Abrahan Gutierrez brought Macias to the plate. Clad with the No. 44, Macias caught a hanging curve and lined it out to left for the homer to make it 3-0.

The Crawdads went without a hit until one out in the fifth, but it was a night of missed opportunities for the hosts. Facing Grasshoppers starter Justin Meis over the first five innings, the Crawdads were a bit impatient despite earning four walks against the right-hander, who threw only 38 strikes out of 70 pitches. Hickory hit into a pair of double plays to erase walks, plus stranded two more in the second.

Hickory finally got started when Chris Seise put an inside-out swing on a fastball for a single. Scott Kapers followed with a double off the wall to score the run, but Kapers was left stranded.

Greensboro got the run back in the sixth with Gutierrez’s fifth homer of the season. However, the Crawdads had better luck against Denny Roman in their half of the sixth to tie the game. Evan Carter and Trevor Hauver both singled and Cody Freeman joined them with a walk to load the bases. A wild pitch brought in Carter before Cristian Inoa singled sharply up the middle for two runs to make it 4-all.

Duke product Jack Carey was brought in, and he quickly worked out of further trouble by striking out Seise and inducing Kapers to roll into a double play.

The Crawdads missed another opportunity in the seventh, as Carey walked two with one out, but did not score. For the game, Hickory went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Macias’ go-ahead homer came with one out in the ninth off a fastball from Destin Dotson (1-1), who struck out four over two innings.

Looking to extend the game in the ninth against closer Oliver Mateo, Kapers got the Crawdads started with a single before leaving for pinch-runner Jayce Easley. Keyber Rodriguez struck out, but a wild pitch on strike three pushed Easley to second. Oliver struck out Aaron Zavala for the second out, but another wild pitch moved Easley to third. However, Oliver was able to finish the game by striking out Luisangel Acuna as he picked up his second save of the season.

Macias’ blast in the ninth gained the decision for Carey, who went to 3-4 on the season.