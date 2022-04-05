LR-Crawdads exhibition, high school events postponed

Numerous area athletic contests scheduled for Tuesday were postponed prior to presstime, as announced in emails sent to the Hickory Daily Record. The exhibition game between the Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team and the Hickory Crawdads will now be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at L.P. Frans Stadium.

The following high school sporting events were also moved to new dates as a result of Tuesday's rain and storms:

• North Iredell at Fred T. Foard girls soccer, softball and baseball postponed to Wednesday (Wednesday’s sporting events at Foard postponed to yet-to-be-determined dates)

• Bunker Hill at Maiden girls soccer, West Lincoln at Maiden softball and baseball postponed to Wednesday

• Watauga at Hickory girls and boys lacrosse postponed to next Monday

• Hickory at East Lincoln girls soccer postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date, Hickory at East Lincoln softball and baseball postponed to Wednesday

• Catawba Valley 2A Conference golf match at Lenoir Golf Club postponed to April 25

For updates on other area sporting events that were scheduled for Tuesday, contact the host schools.