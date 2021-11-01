Young Red Hawks prepare to tip off ’21-22 men’s basketball season

“With this many new players, we’re really struggling to know how to play and know how to play within the system we are wanting them to play,” he said. “Any time you’ve got 13 new players and only three guys returning, you’re going to be behind. I don’t know if when the season ends if we will have caught up. We’re having a hard time learning our stuff, getting our system in and getting our guys to buy in and play in our system. They really all are struggling, but I’m getting good effort from most of them.”

Part of the learning experience for this young Red Hawks men’s basketball team took place during the preseason when they competed in four scrimmages, including against Spartanburg Methodist, Crossfire, Montreat College and Gaston College.

After struggling in the first three scrimmages, Garmroth saw some improvement during the final exhibition against the Rhinos.

“The last one against Gaston we did start to compete,” he said. “I felt like we competed. We were willing to not back down and get in there and fight. We were physical and competed.”

Of his new players, Garmroth has been particularly impressed with Victor Kanama — a 6-5 forward from Raleigh.