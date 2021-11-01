Young Red Hawks prepare to tip off ’21-22 men’s basketball season

With only four returning players and 13 incoming freshmen, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team is expecting a year of growth when it tips off its 2021-22 season on Monday.
The Red Hawks are coming off an abbreviated 2020-21 season that started with their first game this past January, shifting from the normal start of basketball season in November.
Despite having four players back this season, including guards Anthony Isbell, Demetrius Washington and Darien Wynn and post player Quincy Martin, Catawba Valley head men’s basketball coach Bryan Garmroth says all four Red Hawks have freshman-like qualities.
“They are just a little bit ahead of the true incoming freshmen,” Garmroth said of his sophomore quartet. “Anthony Isbell is a combo guard. Anthony is back and doing a good job. He can play multiple positions for us. We’ve been missing Quincy Martin. His is the only returning post player that we have. I don’t know if he’s going to be able to play this year with an injury. He’s been out now for over two months, which has hurt us. Demetrius Washington gives us a lot of energy. He’s a point guard who is back. Darien Wynn can shoot the ball and guard people. With Quincy hurt, we’ve basically only got three guys back.”
With nearly three-quarters of his players new to the program, Garmroth said there has been a lot of adjustments for his freshmen players in learning the game speed of basketball on the collegiate level.
“With this many new players, we’re really struggling to know how to play and know how to play within the system we are wanting them to play,” he said. “Any time you’ve got 13 new players and only three guys returning, you’re going to be behind. I don’t know if when the season ends if we will have caught up. We’re having a hard time learning our stuff, getting our system in and getting our guys to buy in and play in our system. They really all are struggling, but I’m getting good effort from most of them.”
Part of the learning experience for this young Red Hawks men’s basketball team took place during the preseason when they competed in four scrimmages, including against Spartanburg Methodist, Crossfire, Montreat College and Gaston College.
After struggling in the first three scrimmages, Garmroth saw some improvement during the final exhibition against the Rhinos.
“The last one against Gaston we did start to compete,” he said. “I felt like we competed. We were willing to not back down and get in there and fight. We were physical and competed.”
Of his new players, Garmroth has been particularly impressed with Victor Kanama — a 6-5 forward from Raleigh.
“Victor is a really, really hard worker and great leader for the freshmen,” Garmroth said. “He may be the only leader we have on the team. That’s hard for a freshman to do. He has to work a lot on his skill.”
There are a number of freshmen that have caught Garmroth’s eye, but he also sees improvements each needs to make during their first season.
“Trey Brown has come on and given us some good help at the point guard,” Garmroth said. “He’s given us some good energy. Nathan Brown is going to be a good post player. Nasim Fuller is a new player who I think is going to give us some strength on the wing. Braden Graham is a freshman who just has to get used to the level of play. Tyjae Haynes is a big 6-9 post player who has a lot of size. Daeron Smith and Shad Thomas are both post players who can help us. I think they are just having a hard time learning the system.”
Also new to the Red Hawks men’s basketball program this season is assistant coach Leonard McNair, who replaces Jalen Cannady, who took a GA position with the Charlotte 49ers.
Garmroth has enjoyed having McNair on his staff so far.
“Coach McNair does a really good job,” he said. “He is very organized. He has a great work ethic. He brings guys in early in the morning and works them out. He has a good rapport with the players. It’s really great having him here. He’s been a huge help.”
CVCC plays its first men’s basketball games in November for the first time in two years starting with its season opener on Monday at home against the Montreat College JV team at 7 p.m.
It will be another week before the Red Hawks return to the court, giving them time to grow in a very balanced opening month of the season.
“Fortunately, we play our first game and then have a week before we play our second game,” Garmroth said. “Then I think we’ve got another week before we play two games in a week. We just needs lots of practice time. We need to step up our intensity in practice. It’s not really going to step up in a game until we step it up in practice.”