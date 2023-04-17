The 11th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team swept a conference road doubleheader with Southeastern Community College on Saturday, extending its winning streak to 16 games.

The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 38-6 overall and 25-3 in Region 10 play.

Catawba Valley 9, Southeastern 0 (five innings)

Behind a one-hit performance on the mound from freshman Mayson Lail, the Red Hawks took the opening game of Saturday’s doubleheader versus the Rams.

Kiana Mullner led Catawba Valley offensively with a double and two RBI, while Emma Kuproski tallied a team-high two hits and an RBI. Abby Teague and Jillian Jones also drove in one run each for CVCC.

Lail struck out seven batters in her one-hit gem to earn her 19th win of the spring.

Catawba Valley 8, Southeastern 0 (five innings)

Mayson Lail tossed yet another one-hitter on the mound, leading the Red Hawks to the sweep against the Rams.

Lail allowed just one walk and struck out seven batters for the second-straight game. She improves to 20-4 on the season.

At the plate, Red Hawk center fielder Annie Andrews went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBI.

Brianna Broome, Camryn Bryant, Abby Teague and Jillian Jones also drove in one run each for Catawba Valley in the win.

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team, who is now ranked a program record 11th in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II poll released on Monday, has two doubleheaders left in its regular-season schedule.

Up next

The Red Hawks battle No. 2 Louisburg on the road Saturday in a 1 p.m. conference showdown.