Will St. Stephens, Hickory meet again in state playoffs?

Two crosstown rivals could face each other next week in the N.C. High School Athletic Association boys tennis dual team tournament.

Out of the eight schools from area conferences to make it to the postseason in boys tennis, only Hickory and St. Stephens advanced from last week’s first round. Each will have matches on Tuesday. Wins by both would set up a rematch of their Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference dual during the regular season. However, each face challenging opponents on Tuesday.

Here is a look at those matchups.

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

No. 11 Crest (11-1) at No. 3 Hickory (11-0) at Hickory City Park Hickory (53-24 NCHSAA playoffs, state titles, 2004, 2006)

After winning 52 of 54 matches to sweep the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, the Red Tornadoes had no problem dispatching conference foe Fred T. Foard 9-0 in the first round. The win was the first for Hickory in the postseason since reaching the 3A state quarterfinals in 2016. The Red Tornadoes are 4-0 against nonconference opponents this season, which includes a win over Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champion Watauga. Each program’s top two doubles teams will play in the 3A state individual tournament this weekend, and both squads have recent history with each other. Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman blew past the Crest team of Jonathan Peeler and Sam Thomas (6-0, 6-1) in the semifinals of the 3A West Regional individual tournament last weekend. Hickory’s Lewis Tate and Clint Powers also won in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) against the Chargers’ duo of Luke Kirby and Eli Roberts in the tournament’s semifinal.

Coach: Jon Graham

Expected Singles Lineup (records in dual matches only): No. 1 Griffin Lovern, Jr. (10-0); No. 2 Costen Holtzman, Sr. (10-0); No. 3 Lewis Tate (6-0); No. 4 Clint Powers, So. (10-0); No. 5. Maddox McCleur, Sr. (7-2); No. 6 Parker Yount, Jr. (7-2).

Expected Doubles: No. 1 Lovern/Holtzman (8-0, defending 3A state champions); No. 2 Tate/Powers (6-0); No. 3 TBA.

Crest (1-12 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Chargers finished second in the Big South 3A Conference and then upset West Henderson 7-1 on the road last week. It was the first postseason win in the program’s history. Crest is 5-0 against nonconference opponents, which includes wins over conference champions R-S Central, Thomas Jefferson, West Henderson, and another against Cleveland County rival Burns, another playoff team. Both Thomas Jefferson and Burns remain in the dual tournament.

Coach: Todd Peeler

Expected Singles Lineup (records on MaxPreps through April 9): No. 1 Sam Thomas, Sr. (5-4); No. 2 Luke Kirby, Sr. (8-1); No. 3 Eli Roberts, Sr. (8-1); No. 4 Jonathan Peeler, Sr. (8-1); No. 5 Andrew Tharrington, Jr. (7-2); No. 6 Austin Stubblefield, Jr. (5-3).

Expected Doubles: No. 1 Peeler/Thomas (6-2); No. 2 Kirby/Roberts (8-0); No. 3 Stubblefield/Tharrington (5-4)

Next up: No. 10 St. Stephens (12-1) or No. 2 Lake Norman Charter (16-0)

No. 10 St. Stephens (12-1) at No. 2 Lake Norman Charter (16-0) at North Mecklenburg Park, Huntersville

St. Stephens: (5-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

After qualifying for their first dual team tournament since 2008, the Indians made the most of it with a sweep on the road at Hibriten. St. Stephens’ only loss this season came against Hickory. Top singles player Ajay Swisher advanced to this weekend’s 3A tournament. St. Stephens is 6-0 in nonconference matches, which includes wins over playoff teams Bandys and Hibriten.

Coach: Patrick Smith

Expected Singles Lineup (records in dual matches only): No. 1 Ajay Swisher, Jr. (12-1); No. 2 Blake Walker, Fr. (12-1); No. 3 Jackson VanBeurden, Jr. (10-3); No. 4 Bradley Markland, So. (4-0); No. 5 Troy Harper, So. (11-2); No. 6 Jacob Ward, So. (10-3)

Expected Doubles: No. 1 Swisher/ Walker (11-1); No. 2 Harper/ VanBeurden (8-1); Carter Txakeeyang, So. Ward (5-1) or Harper Ward (3-0).

Lake Norman Charter (3-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

In their first year playing in the 3A classification, the Knights swept through the South Piedmont 3A Conference with little resistance, posting a 14-0 mark in the league having played each conference opponent twice. Lake Norman Charter won 123 of 127 matches with 11 sweeps. The two nonconference matches were not much different, as they defeated Thomas Jefferson Academy — also a second round team — 7-2, and routed North Henderson 8-1 in the first round last week. The postseason last Wednesday was their first since 2017 and now the Knights are looking to get past this round for the first time.

Coach: Garcian D’Cruz

Expected Singles Lineup (record in dual matches only): No. 1 Sean Huynh, Jr. (13-0); No. 2 Abhiram Parimi, Jr. (15-0); No. 3 Daniel Gartner, Sr. (12-2); No. 4 Charlie Han, Jr. (14-0); No. 5 Charlie Schild, So. (15-0); No. 6 Nikhil Sampath, So. (11-1).

Expected Doubles: No. 1 Gartner/Huymh (9-0); No. 2 Parimi/Sampath (4-1); No. 3 Han/Schild (6-0).

Next up: No. 11 Crest (11-1) or No. 3 Hickory (11-0)