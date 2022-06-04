Will Hurricanes rise from the ashes next season?

It was a tale of two cities. Going into Monday night’s Hurricanes-Rangers game seven, the home team had won every game in the series. This series was looking a lot like Carolina’s last series in which each team (the Hurricanes and Bruins) won all of their home games. If history were any guide, with home ice for game seven, the Hurricanes would win and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

It was not to be.

Though the Hurricanes had home ice advantage, the Rangers had the advantage in front of the net. Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen had a standout season. He was second in goals against and third in save percentage for the year. But the Hurricanes would have to do without Andersen, who went down to injury in a game against the Colorado Avalanche in April. That left backup Antti Raanta in goal for the Hurricanes. Raanta played well in the series against the Bruins. But he was set to face off against the Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin, the goalie who had edged out Andersen in goals against as well as save percentage in the regular reason.

As game one progressed, it seemed that the series against the Rangers was perhaps going to be different than the Canes series against the Bruins. Unlike the Hurricanes dominance at home in the first round, the Rangers led by a goal late in the third period of game one. When Carolina’s Nino Niederreiter’s shot on a breakaway hit the crossbar and deflected out, it appeared that the Hurricanes would lose their first home game of the year. But Sabastian Aho tied the score on a rebound from his own shot with less than two and a half minutes to go. The game went into overtime. And then, just a little over three minutes into overtime play, defenseman Ian Cole shot a wrister that deflected off of New York’s Ryan Lindgren and went in for the win. The Hurricanes were back on track.

After winning the next game at home and losing games three and four on the road, the series again seemed to hang in the balance when in the second period of game five, with the score tied, Rangers’ centerman Ryan Strome shot the puck past Raanta into the net. But the goal was negated after review due to Andrew Copp being offside when the puck entered the zone.

Having struggled (to put it mildly) on the power play throughout the playoffs, the Hurricanes were finally able to capitalize on having a man advantage when Seth Jarvis scored a power point goal midway through the second period, giving Carolina the lead.

After the Hurricanes won game five and needed just one more win to close out the series, the Rangers days appeared to be numbered. New York won game six in convincing fashion, but Game 7 brought the series back to Raleigh, where the Hurricanes were 7-0 in the playoffs up to that point. And the Hurricanes had won six straight Game 7s going into Monday night’s game.

But when the Rangers scored first, the Hurricanes season was in jeopardy. There had been only one lead change in the series (which was in game one). The team that scores first in a Game 7 wins 75% of the time. When the Rangers scored a second goal, the odds for the Hurricanes significantly worsened – teams leading by multiple goals in game sevens have won more than 90% of the time.

It is here that I would like to have been able to write that the Hurricanes defied the odds and brought home the victory for the dedicated Caniacs. But overcoming overwhelming odds is not easy. Hurricanes star rookie Seth Jarvis went out due to a lower body injury late in the first period. Antti Raanta went down to injury in the second. Neither returned. Carolina was down to third-string novice goalie Pyotr Kochetkov with the season on the line.

The Hurricanes got on the board, finally, midway through the third period with a goal from Vincent Trocheck. But the Rangers immediately responded, nipping in the bud any momentum that the Hurricanes might have gained. The Rangers closed out the game with a final score of 6-2, ending the Hurricanes home playoff game winning streak and their 2021-22 season.

The Hurricanes defeat cannot be attributed exclusively to one thing, but poor special teams play surely contributed to the Canes’ series loss. The Hurricanes power play throughout the playoffs was dreadful. The Canes also struggled on the penalty kill, despite leading the league in PKs during the regular season (at 88%). Improving on special teams play, especially the power play, should be a focus moving forward.

Though the Hurricanes will not play in the Eastern Conference finals after a franchise record regular season, Hurricanes fans need not despair. It is unlikely that the Hurricanes would have defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning (who the Rangers now face), the back-to-back defending Stanley Cup champions who have won their last 10 playoff series and have the league’s best goalie in Andrei Vasilevskiy (especially if Jarvis and the Hurricanes first two starting goalies would have remained out due to injury). The Hurricanes are a young team. Rod Brind’Amour has led them to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons as head coach. The Canes will be contenders again next season.

As for the Rangers, the odds of them defeating the Lightning seem long. Tampa Bay should be considered the favorite to win the Stanley Cup until someone shows they can take down the champs. But even if the Rangers fall behind early in the series, they should not be counted out. The Rangers came back to win after being down 1-3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in round one of the playoffs and came back to win against the Hurricanes after being down 0-2 in round two.

Given their success at home during the playoffs, the Hurricanes seemed destined to progress to the Eastern Conference finals going into Game 7 in Raleigh against the Rangers. But destiny in sports is only for those who seize opportunity. Game 7, which should have been the best of times for the Hurricanes, came closer to the worst of times.

Still, the long term outlook for the Hurricanes is bright. Be ready for the Canes to rise from the ashes in the fall of 2022.

David Dreyer is a political science professor (and avid sports fan) at Lenoir-Rhyne University.