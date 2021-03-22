Will Hibriten play for state 2A soccer title? Yes, if they win on Tuesday

“You always respect your opponent, no matter who it is, and put your best foot forward,” Blanton said. “We would challenge them to get a certain number of goals, or let’s try to press our high line today. We would try to put a number of different things into play that we hoped we would maybe need down the road.”

However, the danger of such a season nearly led to the Panthers defeat in the playoff’s opening round last week. As the number one seed, Hibriten faced Smoky Mountain, 16th seed with a 7-4-2 record that had lost its’ last three matches to end the regular season and needed to win a draw to get into the playoffs.

The Panthers dominated the statistical numbers, but the Mustangs scored two late goals to send the match into overtime. Hibriten scored four in overtime to win 6-2, but coach Blanton admitted his team learned the lesson of underestimation.

“One of my assistant coaches asked the kids,” said Blanton, relaying the conversation. “‘I’m not going to be mad at you, but don’t lie to me; tell me the truth. Did you take this team lightly?’ There was a handful of my very important starters that said, ‘Yeah, we did coach, because we thought, we’re the number one seed.’"