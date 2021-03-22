Will Hibriten play for state 2A soccer title? Yes, if they win on Tuesday

A season ago, a young Hibriten boys’ soccer team headed into the 2A West Region final full of promise. Yet there were lessons to be learned.
Those lessons that have served the team well as they prepare to host Ledford (14-1-1) in Tuesday night’s 2A West tilt with the winner to play for a state title this weekend in Cary. The match is scheduled at for 6 p.m. with the winner to take on the 2A East Region champion. Those finalists have yet to be set, as the quarterfinal round in the East was pushed back to Monday due to persistent inclement weather last week.
The Panthers (17-0) started the 2019 season with a 2-1 loss at Hickory and then played to a 2-2 tie at home with Surry Central. They did not lose again until a cool, misty night in Denver. Taking on a talented, unbeaten East Lincoln squad that scored 172 goals over 28 games that led to a 2A state runner-up finish, the Panthers faced their first lesson — overestimating a team. East Lincoln built a 5-0 lead in 50 minutes and cruised to the win.
Prior to the match, Hibriten head coach Jim Blanton admitted the team didn’t feel it had a chance to win.
“We might have gone in there, feeling like it was an insurmountable task, last year,” said Blanton in a phone interview after his team got a revenge win against East Lincoln last Saturday to advance. “That’s the first time with this group of kids that I felt that way. I felt like we were a little bit defeated before we started.”
In Saturday’s match against the Mustangs, Blanton felt the team was more prepared for the challenge and expected to win.
“We wanted a little bit of a revenge,” said Blanton. “Because we didn’t feel like, last year, we had our best game against them ... We were very focused.”
Despite the loss, there was much optimism coming into the season. The top four goal scorers (David Franquiz, David Rios, Gerardo Rodriguez and Simon Hawkins) and four of the five leaders in assists (Franquiz, Rios, Hawkins, Allen Meza) returned for this season, as did goalkeeper Mack Waters, who had allowed 24 goals in 28 matches prior to the loss at East Lincoln.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the North Carolina High School Association Athletic Association limited the boys’ soccer season to 14 matches. For Hibriten, it meant all 14 matches would be against Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponents. In previous seasons, that would have been a challenge — five teams went to the state playoffs in 2019 — but it was a down year in the league. Outside of state quarterfinalist Fred T. Foard, the season was a series of routs. The first five matches were all 9-0 mercy-rule romps. Hibriten played seven of those this season and three more that ended in 8-0 victories.
With Waters not getting much work in goal, and the occasional lull, the task became how to challenge the team.
“You always respect your opponent, no matter who it is, and put your best foot forward,” Blanton said. “We would challenge them to get a certain number of goals, or let’s try to press our high line today. We would try to put a number of different things into play that we hoped we would maybe need down the road.”
However, the danger of such a season nearly led to the Panthers defeat in the playoff’s opening round last week. As the number one seed, Hibriten faced Smoky Mountain, 16th seed with a 7-4-2 record that had lost its’ last three matches to end the regular season and needed to win a draw to get into the playoffs.
The Panthers dominated the statistical numbers, but the Mustangs scored two late goals to send the match into overtime. Hibriten scored four in overtime to win 6-2, but coach Blanton admitted his team learned the lesson of underestimation.
“One of my assistant coaches asked the kids,” said Blanton, relaying the conversation. “‘I’m not going to be mad at you, but don’t lie to me; tell me the truth. Did you take this team lightly?’ There was a handful of my very important starters that said, ‘Yeah, we did coach, because we thought, we’re the number one seed.’"
"It was definitely a wake-up call. We were pretty lucky to survive it, in my opinion, because if they would have found the back of the goal one more time in regulation, we wouldn’t be talking right now.”
Hibriten rebounded with a 4-0 win over Hendersonville on Friday and the 3-0 win over East Lincoln.
As they prepare for Tuesday’s match against Ledford – a 5-3 winner over Foard on Saturday – Blanton feels good about the mindset of his team.
“The good thing is,” Blanton said. “We won’t underestimate anybody at this point, especially if they beat Foard. You know that they are a high-quality team. We’ll just approach it the same way.”