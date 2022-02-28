West Caldwell peaking at right time; boys team will face North Surry

Coaches often say, “It’s not how you start, but how you finish.” The saying fits the West Caldwell’s boys’ basketball team perfectly.
The Warriors advanced to the quarterfinals and will play North Surry on Tuesday.
Last year’s COVID-19 season saw the Warriors go 7-2 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, which earned them a spot in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association tournament as the second-place team from the league. West Caldwell won a wildcard game at Ashe County before dropping a Sweet 16 game to Mountain Heritage. Despite the loss, the future looked bright for West Caldwell and coach Billy Anderson, who returned home to his alma mater for the 2018-19 season after 11 seasons at East Carteret, which included back-to-back 1A East Region championship and the 2015 1A state championship.
It was a pair of sophomores that led last year’s team in scoring. JaKobe Hood averaged 17.5 points per game with Malek Patterson just under that at 17.4. Patterson and sophomore, Mason Abernathy were the top two rebounders with Hood second on the team in assists. All three underclassmen were the top three on the team in steals.
So, it was a bit of a surprise when the team started the season 0-5. However, the losses were against top competition. Two of those came against county rival South Caldwell, a playoff team. West Caldwell also dropped a two-point loss against rival Hibriten, fell to a playoff team in St. Stephens and lost to another playoff team in Lincoln Charter.
Since that inauspicious start, West Caldwell is 22-4. The Warriors avenged a loss to 2A West No. 1 seed R-S Central on Saturday. Anderson said much of the woes throughout the season had to do with missing players.
“We have only had our full roster in 13 games this year,” said Anderson in a response to questions following Saturday’s win. “I'm not sure that we really made any adjustments, maybe just a little more focused and peaking at the right time. We are moving and sharing the ball much better in the last few weeks. Our kids are playing super hard and don't seem ready to put the uniforms up.”
Leading by one at the half at R-S Central, West Caldwell found another gear in the third quarter and ran by the Hilltoppers on the way to a 78-70 win. Anderson said the trio pf juniors had much to do with the success in the third-round win.
“Our guard play was fantastic,” said Anderson of Hood and Patterson. “I was most pleased with our effort and toughness. Both of our post players were outsized by five or six inches. Mason Anthony did an incredible job battling 6'8" freshman standout Mikey Elkins. Our freshman Jordan Patterson plays as hard as anyone and has really improved our team. KayVin Felder, (Jalen) Bowers, and (Truitt) McKinney also had very solid games.”