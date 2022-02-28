West Caldwell peaking at right time; boys team will face North Surry

Since that inauspicious start, West Caldwell is 22-4. The Warriors avenged a loss to 2A West No. 1 seed R-S Central on Saturday. Anderson said much of the woes throughout the season had to do with missing players.

“We have only had our full roster in 13 games this year,” said Anderson in a response to questions following Saturday’s win. “I'm not sure that we really made any adjustments, maybe just a little more focused and peaking at the right time. We are moving and sharing the ball much better in the last few weeks. Our kids are playing super hard and don't seem ready to put the uniforms up.”

Leading by one at the half at R-S Central, West Caldwell found another gear in the third quarter and ran by the Hilltoppers on the way to a 78-70 win. Anderson said the trio pf juniors had much to do with the success in the third-round win.

“Our guard play was fantastic,” said Anderson of Hood and Patterson. “I was most pleased with our effort and toughness. Both of our post players were outsized by five or six inches. Mason Anthony did an incredible job battling 6'8" freshman standout Mikey Elkins. Our freshman Jordan Patterson plays as hard as anyone and has really improved our team. KayVin Felder, (Jalen) Bowers, and (Truitt) McKinney also had very solid games.”