West Caldwell names new head football coach; Biggerstaff steps down

West Caldwell announced its new head football coach Monte Simmons on Monday.
“I am eager to collaborate with all of the coaches, administrative team and athletic staff to continue the excellence of Warrior Athletics,” Simmons said in a press release from West Caldwell Athletics.
Coach Simmons previously served as the coach at West Iredell High School for five years. The West Iredell program has been on the rise since Coach Simmons took over as their leader, according to the release.
Simmons was also an assistant coach at Hibriten from 2001 to 2015, where he spent many of those years in charge of the defense.
He will take over a Warrior program that has seen participation numbers begin to rise under the leadership of Coach Mike Biggerstaff last year, the release stated.
Biggerstaff returned to the sidelines last season to lead the Warriors as the football program was struggling for participation numbers.
Coach Biggerstaff stepped up in a time that the football program was in need of a leader to turn the program in the right direction quickly. Participation increased dramatically under Biggerstaff and the program is now on much more stable ground, the release stated.
“There are no words to describe what Coach Biggerstaff has done for our football program and school during this last year,” West Caldwell Athletic Director Stephen McMasters said in the release. “His entire family has been instrumental in the tremendous progress we made during this past year.”
“As a football coach you always strive do what is in the best interest of school, and program. Coach Styron and Coach McMasters have always shared that philosophy,” Biggerstaff said in the release. “Physically, I cannot perform the duties of being a head coach. I cherish the time spent with this staff and these players.”
“I am confident that he (Simmons) will continue to build on the work Coach Biggerstaff did last season, and be able to continue the climb for our football program,” McMasters said.
Coach Simmons will teach PE and weightlifting while coaching at West Caldwell, according to the release.
He is married to Felicia Hood Simmons, a 1994 graduate of West Caldwell. They have three children; Monte Simmons Jr., Felice Simmons and Micah Simmons. The Simmons family resides in Lenoir.
“Coach Simmons is deeply rooted in Caldwell County and will bring stability to our program for many, many years,” West Caldwell Principal Craig Styron said in the release. “We have confidence he will continue to move the program in the right direction.”
