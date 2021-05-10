West Caldwell golfer claims state title at Pinehurst

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After posting a one-over 37 on the first nine, Ford took control of the round by sinking three of his five birdies for the day on holes 10, 11 and 12. The birdies on 11 and 12 were key as only five players shot under par on the 11th hole and just two on the 12th. His five birdies on the day led the field.

In the team championship, South Fork 2A Conference champion Lake Norman Charter followed up last week’s 2A West champion with the state team title. The Knights, which had three of their four players in the top 10, finished at 23-under par score of 311 to easily outpace Midway, which shot a 325. It is the second team title in a row for Lake Norman Charter. South Fork runner-up East Lincoln, which was also the 2A West runner-up, was fourth on the day with a 335.

Hibriten’s Maddox Whittington, who won the 2A West Regional tournament, started strong with two birdies as part of a one-under 35 on the first nine. But an 11 on the 10th hole took him out of contention and he finished with a 79 to tie for 13th.

Bandys’ sophomore Atley Gabriel, the lone player from Catawba County in the field, shot an 83 (+11) to finish in a tie for 24th.

In 3A championship held at Longleaf Golf in Southern Pines, Alex Bock of Freedom charged strong at the end of his round to finish at an even par 72, which was good for a tie for sixth. Bock had bogeyed three holes heading into the 16th, but the Patriots’ freshman birdied each of the final three holes to finish the back nine at one-under 36.