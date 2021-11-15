WEEKLY WATCH: Wrestling, swimming set to begin

While football and boys’ soccer continue in the postseason, the winter sports season in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association starts this week with the first contests taking place on Monday. Wrestling and swimming are up first with boys and girls basketball scheduled to tip for the first time next week.
While much of the first week is devoted to getting into the season at hand — swimming will have a few prep meets and wrestling has the first duals and early tournaments — this week’s column will take a look at some of the names returning you may read about over the coming months.
WrestlingArguably the most successful sport in this area year by year, it looks to be another banner season both in duals — which returns after COVID cancelled that tournament last season — and individual competitions. Of the 15 schools in the four-county, Hickory-metro area (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba) 11 will return at least one wrestler who advanced to the state meet held last June. Add into that a large contingent from other schools in the area conferences, nearly every dual and tournament is a struggle that prepares wrestlers from the area to succeed at the state level.
Western Foothills 3A
(Weights listed are from last season’s state tournament)
Fred T. Foard: The Tigers finished second in the 2A state tournament and under normal circumstances and scoring — no wrestlebacks were permitted under the COVID rules last season — could have won the event. Foard will be a tough out again with seven wrestlers returning from last season’s tournament, including sophomores Braden Mejia (106 lbs.), and undefeated state champion and runner-up Hunter Clark (113). Juniors Brock Carey (132) and Zane Birtchet (170) were also state placers last season. Others returning are senior Connor Weaver (152), and juniors Colby Moore (195) and Dylan Smith (285).
St. Stephens: The Indians had a bit of a rebuild last year. That, along with the effect of COVID on the format of the tournament left St. Stephens in a rare season without a state placer. The Indians will have a strong four to build around for the dual and individual seasons. Returning are seniors Evan Trossi (126) and Andre Britt (182), and juniors Brady Connell (132) and Kymani Evans (138).
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys: It’s been Newton-Conover and West Lincoln leading the pack for many years, but Bandys looks to be a contender, not only for the conference title in duals, but to make a run at the state level. The Trojans got valuable experience last season with a second-place finish in the former South Fork 2A Conference and will bring back six that took to the mat at the 2A state tournament. Leading the way is senior Caleb Moore (160), who finished third. Another senior, Bryson Burkett (132), has made the state the state field the last two seasons and a third senior, Joey Levix (126) figure be fixtures for the Trojans. Others coming back include William Nix (138, Jr.), Matthew Cranfill (182, So.) and Zakory Evans (195, So.). Also in the group is Bryce Kirkland (113, Jr.), who advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s invitational.
Bunker Hill: The Bears spent the last four seasons leading the pack of teams in the former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference behind Foard. It’ll be a much crowded field for Bunker Hill, but the Bears usually present a tough group for opposing squads. Senior Raul Hernandez (126) was fourth last season in his second state trip and looks to be primed to get to the top of the podium this winter. Two other seniors, Lawson Vang (106) and Brayden Guess (160) are also back.
Newton-Conover: Always, always a threat, but the Red Devils will have just one state wrestler back this season. Junior Owen Clark (195) was third a season ago. Six other wrestlers that made it to regionals also return.
East Burke: Caleb Johnson-White (138, Sr.); Grayson Phillips (120, So.)
Northwestern 3A/4A
While the six teams in the newly-configured conference have had strong individual competitors, there has not been the consistency across the board to build a strong team component, which may lend itself for a squad to take the opportunity to step forward. Here are the athletes returning from last year’s state tournament.
Alexander Central: Elijah Peal (160, Jr.), Alysha Early (138, Sr. women’s invitational runner-up)
Freedom: Kalvin Khang (152, Sr.)
Hibriten: Josiah Honer (120, Jr.); Ross Watts (132, Jr.)
South Caldwell: Jonah McBurney (120, Sr.); Brighton Deal (106, Jr.)
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton: Dilan Patton (152. Sr.)
SWIMMING
Like everything else last season, COVID restrictions limited the number of swimmers allowed to participate at last season’s state swim meets. However, those from the area who did swim performed well, given the protocols and separated heats. Those expected to return for a normal season are:
Girls:
Newton-Conover returning-seniors Valeria Hernandez-Pena and Chloe Hedrick were among the most accomplished swimmers from Catawba County. Each swimming in their second 2A state meet, Hernandez-Pena finished fifth in the 200 freestyle and eighth in the 100 free, while Chloe Hedrick took seventh in the 100 backstroke.
Also with a strong meet was returning-junior Katie Parmenter of St. Stephens, who took sixth in the 3A 500 freestyle and 11th in the 200 free.
From Burke County, Patton’s Kadira McClure had the best showing among the girls from the area, as she was fourth at the 2A meet in both the 50 freestyle and 400 breaststroke. A trio of returning-juniors from Draughn, Abby Wood, Gigi Smith and Rhyannon Reasoner figure to make noise in the 1A/2A after being a part of the team that was 10th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Boys
The two high school boys from the area to get to the state meet last year figure to be in the battle for the top of the medal stand at the 3A meet in February. Fred T. Foard’s Ethan McCosh was second at the 2A meet in 100 butterfly and third in the 500 freestyle. Meanwhile, St. Stephen’s Elijah Godfrey was sixth in the 500 freestyle at the 3A meet. Both McCosh and Godfrey are now in the same conference, which could make for some highlight-reel heats this winter.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
WEEK OF NOVEMBER 15-20
<&underline>MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15</&underline>
No Events Scheduled
<&underline>TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16</&underline>
NCHSAA SOCCER TOURNAMENT
3A WEST FINAL
No. 5 Concord at No. 3 Hickory, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Sprint Opener, Hickory YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference Duals
Hibriten, Avery, Chase, South Iredell at Patton, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard, Cox Mill, McDowell at North Gaston, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill, Freedom, Newton-Conover at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens, Cherryville at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.
West Caldwell, Lexington at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 17</&underline>
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, Wilkes YMCA, Wilkesboro, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke, Lincolnton at West Caldwell (Lenoir Aquatic), 6 p.m.
Non-conference
St. Stephens at Watauga, Watauga Community Rec Center, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18</&underline>
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County, Hibriten at Freedom, Mtn. View Recreation Central, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Bandys, Cox Mill at Bradford Prep, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19
NCHSAA SOCCER TOURNAMENT FINAL
Teams and time TBA
NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
2A WEST THIRD ROUND
No. 6 Salisbury at No. 3 Maiden, 7:30 p.m.
3A WEST THIRD ROUND
No. 7 Hibriten at No. 2 Statesville, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Bunker Hill, Enka, Lincoln Charter at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom, Wilkes Central at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20</&underline>
NCHSAA SOCCER TOURNAMENT FINAL
Teams and time TBA
WRESTLING
Tournaments
Husky Invitational at Hough: Bandys, Newton-Conover, 9 a.m.