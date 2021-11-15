WEEKLY WATCH: Wrestling, swimming set to begin

While football and boys’ soccer continue in the postseason, the winter sports season in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association starts this week with the first contests taking place on Monday. Wrestling and swimming are up first with boys and girls basketball scheduled to tip for the first time next week.

While much of the first week is devoted to getting into the season at hand — swimming will have a few prep meets and wrestling has the first duals and early tournaments — this week’s column will take a look at some of the names returning you may read about over the coming months.

WrestlingArguably the most successful sport in this area year by year, it looks to be another banner season both in duals — which returns after COVID cancelled that tournament last season — and individual competitions. Of the 15 schools in the four-county, Hickory-metro area (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba) 11 will return at least one wrestler who advanced to the state meet held last June. Add into that a large contingent from other schools in the area conferences, nearly every dual and tournament is a struggle that prepares wrestlers from the area to succeed at the state level.

Western Foothills 3A

(Weights listed are from last season’s state tournament)