WEEKLY WATCH: Teams to watch as conference play heats up

Likewise, the Rebels faithful had to feel nervous when Tom Sain, who led the program to a nine-win season for the first time in 2018, retired. Assistant Darren Ponder stepped in and did the program one better, taking West Lincoln to the 2AA state quarterfinals and 10-4 record. The Rebels started the season 4-0 before a bitter loss at home last Friday to last spring’s South Fork 2A Conference champion, Maiden.

There’s a good race ahead in the CVAC with Maiden the team to beat until proven different. However, both of these teams figure to have something to say before the end of the season. There is also the aspect of the league’s two automatic bids, which one of these teams would take a step forward with a win on Friday. But, neither is ready to cede the title to Maiden yet. Especially Bunker Hill, which will have a date with the Blue Devils in the future.

2) South Caldwell at Watauga Football (Friday)

In 2015, South Caldwell went 11-3 and advanced to the 4A state quarterfinal round before a loss to Dudley ended the Spartans’ season. It also was the end of the tenure for Butch Carter, who moved over to Alexander Central.