WEEKLY WATCH: Teams to watch as conference play heats up

We head into the cooler months as the calendar turns to October, but conference play has heated up with races in most of the conferences taking shape in all sports. Here are some of the best of what is ahead this week.
1) West Lincoln at Bunker Hill Football (Friday)
Last week’s column highlighted the rise of several programs in the respective sports. A few more were worth noting, but I chose to wait until this week to do those. Two of those will face off Friday night with Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference playoff implications. Their stories over the past couple of decades are similar.
There were a lot of years that both West Lincoln and Bunker Hill were considered easy wins. From 2004 to 2017, West Lincoln won more than four games in a season just three times. Bunker Hill turned the same trick from just four times from 2005 to 2018. So, when both finished second in their respective conferences last spring, the futility of past seasons were put behind them and the fan bases had much optimism.
However, Bunker Hill had to feel a little nervous when head coach Patrick Clark, who turned the Bears from 2-9 his first season into playoff teams the last two season, resigned to move near family in Tennessee. Albert Reid, a longtime assistant with the Bears, stepped into the head coach role and the team hasn’t missed a beat. In fact, the Bears enter the week at 5-0, which includes two wins in the CVAC.
Likewise, the Rebels faithful had to feel nervous when Tom Sain, who led the program to a nine-win season for the first time in 2018, retired. Assistant Darren Ponder stepped in and did the program one better, taking West Lincoln to the 2AA state quarterfinals and 10-4 record. The Rebels started the season 4-0 before a bitter loss at home last Friday to last spring’s South Fork 2A Conference champion, Maiden.
There’s a good race ahead in the CVAC with Maiden the team to beat until proven different. However, both of these teams figure to have something to say before the end of the season. There is also the aspect of the league’s two automatic bids, which one of these teams would take a step forward with a win on Friday. But, neither is ready to cede the title to Maiden yet. Especially Bunker Hill, which will have a date with the Blue Devils in the future.
2) South Caldwell at Watauga Football (Friday)
In 2015, South Caldwell went 11-3 and advanced to the 4A state quarterfinal round before a loss to Dudley ended the Spartans’ season. It also was the end of the tenure for Butch Carter, who moved over to Alexander Central.
Since then, it’s been a tough term for South Caldwell. The Spartans made the playoffs three times over the past five seasons, but it was more because they were the better of two poor 4A teams. One of those playoff teams was an 1-11 squad in 2017, that made it because they defeated winless McDowell. Prior to this season, South Caldwell was 13-39.
When Marc Kirkpatrick left after the spring season, the Spartans turned to former player and then current assistant Casey Justice to reverse the fortunes in Sawmills. The South Caldwell hoped that Justice would work the same magic he has with the softball program, which he has led to a state championship and a runner-up.
So far, so good. The Spartans are 4-0, which includes a win at Hibriten two weeks ago, which brought the Caldwell County championship trophy back to the school’s trophy case. Now, the new configuration of the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference begins play this week and the Spartans will make the trip to Boone to face Watauga.
The Pioneers are 3-2 with losses to Mitchell and Maiden in back-to-back weeks, but they rebounded the last two games with wins over Burns and Ashe County before a bye. Watauga brings into Friday’s game a 22-game winning streak in conference play, dating back to the 2017 season, so this could be a measuring stick game for South Caldwell to see just how far it has come from the past five years. But, the Spartans likely won’t see it that way. With momentum building after an overtime win against Hibriten, this is a game South Caldwell sees as a winnable one.
3) East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard soccer (Monday)
As the conference season began in the Western Foothills 3A two weeks ago, a group of four teams who made deep playoff runs last season figured to duke it out for league supremacy. For now, East Lincoln, and Fred T. Foard, both of which were 2A state quarterfinalists last spring, are the last conference unbeaten at 4-0.
After losing its opener 4-3, Foard (6-2 overall) has settled down and has won six of seven. Among the key wins against North Iredell (5-2-1, 2-1) and St. Stephens, a game the Tigers trailed 2-0 after 9 minutes but rallied to win 3-2.
Under new head coach Michael Arabie, East Lincoln (6-3, 4-0) started 0-3, then got revenge wins over Forestview and South Point to spark a six-match streak. Later, the Mustangs opened the conference with a 4-1 rout over Hickory. Both Foard and East Lincoln routed Statesville and West Iredell last week.
The Mustangs have won both meetings against Foard, winning 5-1 in 2019 and 5-2 the previous year.
4) Newton-Conover at Bandys soccer (Monday), at Bunker Hill soccer (Wednesday)
In the CVAC, Lincolnton has run off to a 4-0 start with wins over Newton-Conover, Bunker Hill and Bandys. For now, those defeats are the only ones in conference for that trio of teams, which, for now, are in a battle for the second of two automatic playoff bids.
Coming up this week, Newton-Conover has a shot at to seize control of second place, as the Red Devils will travel to both Bandys and Bunker Hill. Newton-Conover (4-6-1 overall, 3-1 CVAC) started the season 0-4-1 against playoff-level competition. Struggling defensively, the Red Devils got a breather last week, allowing one goal total against East Burke and West Lincoln, two teams near the bottom of the conference standings.
Bandys (8-3, 3-1) had won four in a row before Lincolnton shut the Trojans out 3-0 last Monday. The Red Devils have dominated the series overall since 2011 (17-1-2), but Bandys has closed the gap in recent years. In 2018, the Trojans had a tie and a win against the then-defending 2A champs. Last January, the teams forged a 4-4 tie.
Bunker Hill (4-3-1, 2-1) has rebounded with three straight wins after losing three in a row. The Red Devils also have dominated the Bears, winning 11 of 12 since 2011.
5) Hickory at North Iredell volleyball (Tuesday)
In the latest RPI rankings as of September 25, the Western Foothills 3A has four teams in the top 11 in the West Region. However, the top two will get automatic bids and placed in the NCHSAA brackets first before the remaining wildcards are slotted by RPI rankings. At this point, Fred T. Foard (7-1 WFC) and North Iredell (5-1) hold the automatic bids and have the top two rankings. East Lincoln is third (5-2) and ranked fifth, while Hickory (4-3) is 11th.
The Red Tornadoes are not quite out of the running for the two automatic slots and a win at North Iredell certainly would help. But the reality facing Hickory is that, despite a high ranking in the 3A West region, it is likely looking at road matches in the playoffs. And depending on the draw, they could be a dangerous team for an unsuspecting conference champ to see in the first round. With two matches left against North Iredell and another at Foard, those matches could prepare the Red Tornadoes well for the postseason.
Other games to watch:
North Lincoln at Hickory tennis (Monday)
With the Western Foothills reaching the midway point of the schedule, the remaining two unbeaten teams in the league will face each other. Each at 3-0, the teams are a match ahead of North Iredell (2-1). North Lincoln will have a chance to firmly seize the conference race, as the Knights will also take on North Iredell this week.
Polk County at Patton volleyball (Wednesday)
Patton (11-2 overall) is tied for third in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A, but is very much in the running for a conference title in a competitive league. Brevard (6-1) is first with Polk County (3-1) in second, followed by Patton and R-S Central, each at 4-2. Patton, which lost at Polk County last week, will get a chance at revenge on Wednesday.
Hibriten at Freedom football (Friday)
Two of the three 3A teams in the Northwestern 3A-4A meet in Morganton on Friday with the winner getting a big edge in the battle for the automatic bid. Hibriten (2-2) is coming of a victory over Southlake Christian, while Freedom (3-1) had a bye.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.
WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 27-OCTOBER 2
<&underline>MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27</&underline>
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A
Ashe County at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Hickory at North Iredell, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Maiden, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Lincoln 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at East Burke, 6:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Owen, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A
Ashe County at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
North Lincoln at Hickory, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Iredell, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic (2A)
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Mountain Heritage at Draughn, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A
Ashe County at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28</&underline>
CROSS COUNTRY
Patton at Draughn Invitational, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A at West Iredell, 4:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Maiden at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A-4A at Brushy Mountain (Alexander Central hosts), 3 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic at Catawba Springs (Hickory/ St. Stephens hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-conference
Freedom at West Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Watauga at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Polk County, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Avery, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Hickory at North Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Lincolnton at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Avery County, 6 p.m.
<&underline>WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 29</&underline>
CROSS COUNTRY
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Ashe County, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell Meet (Hibriten, South Caldwell, West Caldwell) at Hibriten, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Western Highlands 1A-2A at Mountain Glen, Newland (Avery hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hibriten at Ashe County, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bandys, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
St. Stephens at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hibriten at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
St. Stephens at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.
Statesville at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Lincolnton at Bandys 5:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 6 p.m.
<&underline>THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30</&underline>
GIRLS GOLF
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A at Rock Barn, Conover, (Newton-Conover hosts), 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern 3A-4A at Boone Golf Course (Watauga hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison at Draughn, 6 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Western Foothills 3A
Alexander Central at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
Maiden at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at East Rutherford, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Rosman at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
Alexander Central at North Iredell, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Western Foothills 3A
St. Stephens at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Newton-Conover at East Burke, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
East Rutherford at Patton, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Mitchell, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
North Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Mooresville at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
<&underline>FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1</&underline>
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A
Ashe County at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 7:30 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 7 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at Lincolnton, 7:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Mitchell, 7:30 p.m.
Non-conference
Patton at Cherryville, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-conference
South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 2
CROSS COUNTRY
St. Stephens at Wendy’s Invitational, McAlpine Creek Park, Charlotte, 8 a.m.
FOOTBALL