WEEKLY WATCH: Team that struggled are now making noise

With many of the high school students taking exams, the sports calendar is on the lighter side before resuming with a full schedule Friday. However, there are some events worth attention.
The theme for much of the column this week is about programs that have struggled in recent years but now making noise. Each will have key contests this week that will begin to give a clearer glimpse as to what each team has for the coming season.
1) North Iredell at St. Stephens boys basketball (Friday)When the current conference realignment was finalized earlier this year, it set up a competitive 3A conference that came to be known as the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference (WFAC). In boys basketball for the league, three conference winners from a year ago were included — Hickory from the Northwestern 3A/4A, North Iredell, co-champs in the North Piedmont 3A/4A, and North Lincoln from the South Fork 2A, which was also the West Region runner-up. Add in East Lincoln, second the last two seasons in the South Fork and winners of 20 or more games in seven of the last eight non-COVID-19 seasons, and it becomes quite a gauntlet through which a team must travel to win the league.
Into this picture enters St. Stephens, which, at 8-0, is off to its best start since winning the first 10 to begin the 2012-13 season, the last one the Indians cleared a winning record. Since then, the Indians have surpassed eight wins just four times. Over the last two seasons, St. Stephens was 7-30.
In talking with head coach Patrick Smith after the Indians win at Maiden on Monday, he said the biggest contributor to the team’s success so far has been simply having a summer to work together, in what is his fourth season. He was hired late in the summer in 2018, had to miss 2019 due to his deployment to Kuwait, and sports were shut down in 2020.
“Having this summer, I thought we came together,” said Smith. “We played 22 basketball games this summer, and the kids have bought into what we’re doing, plain and simple. There’s nothing that’s really changed other than the simple fact that we’ve got a group kids that listen and they listen to the game plan.”
The Indians are led by senior point guard J.I. Ikard, a talented player who averages 23.6 points and 3.7 assists a game. However, the team showed the ability to close ranks Monday when Ikard ran into foul trouble. Ajay Swisher ran the point, and both Dayton Anderson and Josh Barkley provided outside-inside scoring to hold the fort. Ikard returned and eventually reached his average of 23. But, at least for this game, the Indians proved they weren’t a one-man show.
Smith said the team has a do-what-it-takes mentality to winning.
“We talk about a word,” Smith said. “And we talk about all the time — sacrifice. What are you willing to sacrifice? Is it making extra passes? Is it listening to the game plan or boxing out every night? Whatever we need you to do, do it for the for the team, for the family. And they do. They’re a special group.”
Looking at the eight wins, perhaps there is some caution necessary, as the Indians have played just one opponent above .500 and the combined opponents’ record is 12-27. Five of the wins have come against teams with fewer than two wins. However, sometimes the best development for teams is simply winning and gaining confidence, and the Indians certainly did that against Maiden (3-3) and Avery (5-1) last week. They’ll get a first taste at a conference contender on Friday when they host North Iredell (3-1) on Friday. St. Stephens will follow that with a game vs. Hickory the next Tuesday and then the Dick’s Sporting Goods Tournament the following week. Get through that stretch and fans will have a better idea of what St. Stephens can be this season.
2) St. Stephens at Newton-Conover girls basketball (Thursday)
Staying on the St. Stephens thread, the girls team also is making noise this season. Currently at 6-1, the Indians have surpassed the combined total from the past two seasons (5-32) and are looking for their first winning record since the 2017-18 campaign.
“We have some pretty good leadership right now,” said head coach Andy Bennett after last Monday’s win at Maiden. “And some girls are really taking it serious, and they’ve worked a lot in the offseason, too. “It’s start it’s starting to show, for sure, and they have put in a lot of work, and it’s a lot of credit to them because they are the ones that are really working hard and working together.
The Indians offense for the girls can come from anywhere on the floor. In the win at Maiden last week, six different players scored, all between nine and 15 points. In a win at Bunker Hill back on Dec. 3, four players scored in double figures, all between 12 and 14 points each. In the season opening win against Bandys, four players scored between nine and 15 points. Usually in the mix of scorers is some combination of Allie Reid, Ella Pilkenton, Kennedy Blevins, Molli Harris, Kaylee Montgomery and Elizabeth Sumpter.
However, what has fueled the Indians is defense. In the three wins last week, St. Stephens had 56 steals, including 22 against Avery.
Like the boys, perhaps there is some caution needed here, as well, as the Indians’ opponents are a combined 8-24. But, again, like the boys, winning is winning, and given the drought of them the past few seasons, the Indians won’t apologize for the victories. They’re playing with a lot of confidence, which could serve them well in the future.
St. Stephens will certainly get a test in its next game Thursday against a Newton-Conover team that lost its first home game in three years last week against Alexander Central. The Indians will host 2-2 North Iredell the next night, and then host Hickory the following week before the CVCC holiday tournament. Like the boys, we’ll know a lot about them in a couple of weeks.
3) Jack Britt, West Lincoln at Bandys wrestling (Friday)
From 8-30 to 20-4, the turnaround in Bandys wrestling has been tremendous and astounding and head coach Justin Adams has engineered excitement in the program.
Last season, a convincing victory over rival Newton-Conover was enough to get the Trojans into second place in the former South Fork 2A Conference, behind West Lincoln. But with all the successes, Bandys had to settle for pride, as the state dual tournament — which Bandys would have qualified for — was cancelled in favor of having a state individual tournament only. The appearance would have been the first for the program since 2012.
The Trojans enter the week at 17-5, taking on all comers in the process. The five losses are against top-notch competition — Fred T. Foard, Landstown, VA, Mooresville, St. Stephens and Lake Norman — all of which are perennial state contenders. Bandys goal is to become one of those perennial teams again, as it was when the Trojans won back-to-back 2A state titles in 2005 and 2006. Since then, the Trojans have watched Newton-Conover and West Lincoln trade turns striving at the 2A state crown with 10 trips to the finals in 13 seasons. And it will be those two programs they will have to overcome in order to at least return to the state tournament.
Bandys will get a shot at West Lincoln on its home mat Friday evening, as part of a tri-meet with 4A power Jack Britt High. The Rebels (8-1), routed by Fred T. Foard last week, bounced back with a 4-0 stretch at an R-S Central tournament last week.
It’ll be a big night for the Trojans, complete with an alumni night, which will include Byron Sigmon, a three-time state champion and the current head coach at Jack Britt. It feels like a big moment for the Trojans to take a step forward.
4) Draughn at Owen girls basketball (Tuesday) vs. South Caldwell (Wednesday)
Draughn High opened in 2008 and the girls basketball program took off quickly, going 24-5 that first season and making an appearance in the round-of-16 of the 2A state playoffs. Since then, the Wildcats, with few exceptions, have paced around the .500 mark with not much close to that first season.
Draughn has started strong at 5-2 this season, which includes a pair of wins over Patton, a victory against nearby rival East Burke, and the first triumph in nine tries against Bandys.
The Wildcats begin Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play on Tuesday at Owen (5-1), which along with Rosman (6-0) figure to be the main competitors in the league. Draughn will also welcome unbeaten South Caldwell (5-0) into its gym.
5) Hickory at North Lincoln boys basketball (Friday)
As mentioned earlier, the WFAC has the chance to be quite the gauntlet. Two of those above-mentioned teams will face off on Friday.
Both teams made playoff appearances last season. Hickory (5-1) go to the 3A Sweet 16 before a rout at the hands of Mt. Tabor. North Lincoln (5-2) made it to the 2A West final before a loss to Hendersonville.
Each began conference play last week, with Hickory taking a loss at home against East Lincoln and North Lincoln defeating Statesville. It’ll be a tough 14-game stretch in conference, but an 0-2 start for Hickory would make the road tougher.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/ boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.
WEEK OF DEC. 13-18
<&underline>MONDAY, DEC. 13</&underline>
No events scheduled
<&underline>TUESDAY, DEC. 14</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Owen, 6:30/8 p.m.
Nonconference
Alexander Central at South Iredell, 6/7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Statesville, 6/7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Chase, 6:30/8 p.m.
Patton at East Burke, 6:30/8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Maiden, Cherryville (nonconference), Mt. Pleasant (nonconference) at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover, Draughn (nonconference), Freedom (nonconference) at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Nonconference duals
Hickory, Asheville, TC Roberson at McDowell, 5:30 p.m.
Draughn, Freedom, Newton-Conover at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell, North Carolina School for the Deaf, Shelby at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Hibriten at Patton, 6:30/8 p.m.
South Caldwell at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m.
West Iredell at Bunker Hill, 6:30/8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County, Freedom at Hibriten (Lenoir Aquatic), 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Nonconference duals
Alexander Central, Ashbrook, Kings Mountain at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 16
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
St. Stephens at Newton-Conover (girls only), 5 p.m.
Freedom at AC Reynolds, 6:30/8 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
South Caldwell, Watauga at Alexander Central, Wilkes Family YMCA, 5 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 2A
Hickory, St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, Hickory YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Nonconference duals
Burke Brawl: Draughn, East Burke, Freedom at Patton, 5 p.m.
Caldwell County Championship: Hibriten, West Caldwell at South Caldwell, 5 pm.
Piedmont, Robbinsville, R-S Central at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
<&underline>FRIDAY, DEC. 17</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
North Iredell at St. Stephens, 5:45/7:15 p.m.
West Iredell at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/7:15 p.m.
Hickory at North Lincoln, 6:30/8 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Bandys at West Lincoln, 6:30/8 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bunker Hill, 6:30/8 p.m.
Maiden at East Burke, 6:30/8 p.m.
West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 6:30/8 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn at Avery, 6:30/8 p.m.
Nonconference
Alexander Central at Pine Lake Prep, 6/7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at McDowell, 6:30/8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Lincoln, Jack Britt (nonconference) at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill, Avery (nonconference), Cherryville (nonconference) at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at East Burke, 7 p.m.
Individual Tournament
Alexander Central at Elizabeth Barry Memorial Clash, Mallard Creek, 3 p.m.
Freedom, Newton-Conover at Great Smoky Mountain Grapple, US Cellular Center, Asheville, 5 p.m.
<&underline>SATURDAY, DEC. 18</&underline>
WRESTLING
Nonconference duals
Hibriten at Foothills Duals, East Wilkes
Individual Tournaments
Alexander Central at Elizabeth Barry Memorial, Mallard Creek
Bandys, East Burke at Foard Tigerland, Fred T. Foard, 9 a.m.
Bunker Hill, Patton, St. Stephens (B team) at Statesville Greyhound Classic, 10 a.m.