WEEKLY WATCH: Team that struggled are now making noise

Looking at the eight wins, perhaps there is some caution necessary, as the Indians have played just one opponent above .500 and the combined opponents’ record is 12-27. Five of the wins have come against teams with fewer than two wins. However, sometimes the best development for teams is simply winning and gaining confidence, and the Indians certainly did that against Maiden (3-3) and Avery (5-1) last week. They’ll get a first taste at a conference contender on Friday when they host North Iredell (3-1) on Friday. St. Stephens will follow that with a game vs. Hickory the next Tuesday and then the Dick’s Sporting Goods Tournament the following week. Get through that stretch and fans will have a better idea of what St. Stephens can be this season.