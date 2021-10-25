WEEKLY WATCH: Soccer and football teams prepare for state playoffs

Watauga (No. 16) has already claimed the 4A bid and is likely the only one of the three schools from the conference to advance to the postseason.

The Panthers have the 3A bid for the state playoffs and are still at the top of the 3A West RPI rankings, despite last week’s loss. The two other 3A schools are sweating out the final week for a playoff spot. Freedom (7-7-4 overall) as at No. 29 and Ashe County (5-12-2) is No. 31. Both will have a chance to help themselves with a match against Watauga

Key matches:

Monday: Freedom at Watauga, Ashe County at South Caldwell

Wednesday: Watauga at Ashe County, Alexander Central at Freedom.

Mountain Foothills 7 2A

Patton, the only area school in the conference, is currently in second place (13-3-1 overall, 8-2 MF7), two ahead of East Rutherford (10-6, 7-4). A win over Chase on Monday will wrap up the conference’s second automatic bid.

The Panthers trail Hendersonville (15-1-1, 10-0) by two matches with two to play. A win by Patton on Monday along with an upset by Brevard at Hendersonville would give the Panthers a shot at a co-championship, as they will host the Bearcats on Wednesday.