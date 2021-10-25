WEEKLY WATCH: Soccer and football teams prepare for state playoffs

The final week of October brings the fall regular season to a close, as boys’ soccer and football prepares for the state playoffs. This week’s column looks at the conference races, state playoff picture and the key matchups that bear watching.
The first state championship of the academic year will be earned in girls’ golf and girls’ tennis, while cross country hosts regional meets. Finally, rounds two, three and four of the state volleyball tournament take place this week. Previews of all these events will be published throughout the week.
Note: For this column, all rankings for football and boys soccer are as of Saturday morning according to the NCHSAA website. Up to date rankings can be viewed at the website by going to the specific sport within the website and clicking on the RPI ranking banner.
FOOTBALLWestern Foothills 3A
Longtime fans of the Atlanta Braves will remember the “Worst to First” run to the World Series 30 years ago. Hickory High has a chance to pull off a similar feat when it takes on Statesville Friday. From 0-7 during the spring COVID season to 6-3 almost six months later, the Red Tornadoes have already reached their first winning season since 2012. Now, Hickory has a shot at a co-championship, but the quest will be against a team that has dominated the Red Tornadoes.
In what has been the season opener most years, the Greyhounds have won six straight vs. Hickory and are 10-1-1 since 2008. A victory by Statesville (8-0 overall, 6-0 WFAC) on Friday would give it the outright championship.
Should Hickory (5-1 WFAC) win, the co-championship could be shared with two or three teams. North Lincoln (7-2 overall, 5-1 WFAC) has a home game with county rival East Lincoln (7-2, 4-2) and a win there, coupled with a Hickory win, would create a three-win tie for first and necessitate a draw for conference seeding to determine the two automatic bids.
Wins by Statesville and East Lincoln would create a three-way tie for second with Hickory, East Lincoln and North Lincoln. A draw would be held to determine the league’s second automatic bid.
All four teams appear safe for a state playoff spot: Statesville’s RPI ranking is No. 4 in the 3A West region, North Lincoln at No. 10, East Lincoln at No. 12 and Hickory at No. 17.
Key games:
Hickory at Statesville
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
Catawba Valley
The automatic bids are set with Maiden (9-0 overall, 6-0 CVAC) wrapping up the top seed after a win at Lincolnton. Bunker Hill (8-1, 6-1) has the second spot after the Bears’ win at Newton-Conover.
Looking at the state playoff picture, Maiden is No. 4 in the RPI 2A West rankings and Bunker Hill is No. 7. However, with 11 2A conference champions getting slotted prior to second seeds or wildcards, the best seed Bunker Hill can receive is 12th, which would give the Bears a home game. West Lincoln’s RPI is No. 13 and Lincolnton is at No. 25.
Ranked No. 33 in the 2A West RPI, Newton-Conover (3-5, 3-3) currently is on the outside looking in to reach the 32-team 2A West playoff bracket. It’s a tall task, but the Red Devils likely need a win at Maiden to make the field. The Blue Devils have won six in a row and nine of the last 10 in the series.
Key games: Newton-Conover at Maiden
Northwestern 3A-4A
Watauga (7-2 overall, 4-0 NWC) has the 4A bid from the league and the Pioneers can sew up the conference championship outright with a win at home against 1-7 Ashe County. Should the Huskies upset Watauga, the winner of Friday’s game between Hibriten and South Caldwell would share the conference championship.
Hibriten (5-3, 3-1, No. 20 3A West RPI) has the 3A bid wrapped up, but the bragging rights against cross-county rival South Caldwell (7-1, 3-1) is still at hand. Entering the game on Friday, the Panthers are still trying to keep a lengthy streak alive. On the line is a 28-game winning streak on the road that stretches back to a playoff loss at Kings Mountain November 27, 2015.
South Caldwell and Hibriten played a non-conference game earlier this season with the Spartans winning 44-42 in double overtime. The Spartans last defeated Hibriten at home back in 2014.
In the state playoff picture, Watauga is ranked No. 8 in the 4A West RPI and South Caldwell is No. 19.
One game that could shape the playoff fortunes is Alexander Central at Freedom.
Alexander Central (4-5 overall) is just outside the 32-team 4A West field, currently ranked 34th. Freedom (4-4) is No. 28. in the 3A West region.
Key games:
Alexander Central at Freedom
Hibriten at South Caldwell
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton, the lone area school in the conference, is 2-6 overall, 0-4 in the conference and will not make the playoffs.
Hendersonville (7-1 overall, 4-0 MF7) has clinched the league’s top bid and enters the week at No. 5 in the 2A West Region. The Bearcats can take the outright league title with a win at home vs. Patton.
Chase (8-1, 3-1) leads for the second automatic bid, but R-S Central (2-5, 2-2) can grab it from the Trojans when it hosts Chase on Friday. Also in the hunt is Polk County (4-3, 2-2), which could create a three-way tie for that spot with a win at Brevard plus a win by R-S Central. A draw would break the tie.
Ranked at No. 39, R-S Central likely needs to get the second automatic bid to make the playoffs. Chase is No. 10, while Polk County is at No. 16. Brevard is just off the 32-team bubble at No. 30.
Key games:
Chase at R-S Central
Polk County at Brevard
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Mitchell (7-2 overall, 5-1 WH) has clinched top 1A bid and is currently ranked No. 3. Draughn (4-1 WH), the lone area school in the conference, is tied with Mountain Heritage (4-1) for the second automatic spot. Draughn will travel to Mountain Heritage this Friday.
With only 34 1A West teams playing football, all but two in the region will make the playoffs. Rosman (0-9) has finished its season and will be one of the teams to sit out. The 1A West RPI rankings for the rest: Mountain Heritage (No. 8), Draughn (No. 15), Avery County (No. 32).
For the 2A schools, Owen and Madison are tied for the one automatic bid at 2-3 with Madison will hosting Owen this Friday. With Owen (3-6) ranked No. 43 and Madison (4-5) at No. 42, it’s a must win for both.
Key games:
Draughn at Mountain Heritage
Owen at Madison
BOYS SOCCERWestern Foothills 3A
After winning the first eight matches of the conference season, Fred T. Foard (11-5 overall, 9-3 WFAC) has suddenly fallen on hard times. The Tigers lost to Hickory two weeks ago, then struggled on the road last week to put away Statesville — which is still winless in the conference — before losses at East Lincoln and St. Stephens in back-to-back matches.
The drought has opened the door for Hickory (16-2-1, 10-1-1) to take over first. The Red Tornadoes can wrap up the conference title with a win or tie at West Iredell (3-11, 2-10) on Monday. Foard still leads East Lincoln (10-6-2, 8-3-1) for the second automatic bid from the league by a half-game, but North Iredell (11-5-1, 8-4) is still in the mix for that second spot and will close out the season at East Lincoln.
For the state playoffs, Hickory (No. 2 RPI), East Lincoln (No. 9), Foard (No. 11), North Iredell (No. 13), St. Stephens (10-5-2, 6-4-2, No. 15) are safely off the bubble for the 32 teams to play in the 3A West Region. North Lincoln (7-12, 3-9) is on the good side at No. 30. Teams will want to be at No. 31 or higher, as the 3A bid to come out of the Queen City 3A/4A conference is likely to be West Mecklenburg, which is 2-12 and ranked No. 52.
Key matches:
Monday: St. Stephens at East Lincoln, North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard,
Wednesday: North Iredell at East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard at Hickory, West Iredell at North Lincoln.
Catawba Valley 2A
Lincolnton (14-0-3 overall, 11-0-1 CVAC) leads Newton-Conover (12-6-2, 10-1-1) by one match with two to play and has a firm grip on the championship with the tiebreaker in hand. Barring an upset loss to Maiden or last place West Lincoln, the Wolves will sew up the league’s top bid and conference title. Newton-Conover has the second automatic bid wrapped up.
Looking at the state playoff picture, Lincolnton has the top RPI ranking in the 2A West, while Newton-Conover is at No. 9. Jockeying for position is West Caldwell (9-10, 7-5) and Bandys (13-7, 7-5) and No. 22 and 23 respectively. Those two will at West Caldwell on Monday.
Bunker Hill (7-8-2, 5-6-1) is holding on to a playoff at No. 29 for the 32-team 2A West Regional field. The Bears will have a chance to enhance their rankings with matches against Newton-Conover and Bandys.
Key matches:
Monday: Bandys at West Caldwell, Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover
Wednesday: Bunker Hill at Bandys, East Burke at West Caldwell
Northwestern 3A-4A
After Watauga (10-6-4 overall, 7-1 NWC) gave Hibriten (15-1, 7-1) its first loss last week, the two schools look to be on the way to a co-conference championship.
Watauga (No. 16) has already claimed the 4A bid and is likely the only one of the three schools from the conference to advance to the postseason.
The Panthers have the 3A bid for the state playoffs and are still at the top of the 3A West RPI rankings, despite last week’s loss. The two other 3A schools are sweating out the final week for a playoff spot. Freedom (7-7-4 overall) as at No. 29 and Ashe County (5-12-2) is No. 31. Both will have a chance to help themselves with a match against Watauga
Key matches:
Monday: Freedom at Watauga, Ashe County at South Caldwell
Wednesday: Watauga at Ashe County, Alexander Central at Freedom.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton, the only area school in the conference, is currently in second place (13-3-1 overall, 8-2 MF7), two ahead of East Rutherford (10-6, 7-4). A win over Chase on Monday will wrap up the conference’s second automatic bid.
The Panthers trail Hendersonville (15-1-1, 10-0) by two matches with two to play. A win by Patton on Monday along with an upset by Brevard at Hendersonville would give the Panthers a shot at a co-championship, as they will host the Bearcats on Wednesday.
In the playoff picture, Hendersonville (No. 3), Patton (No. 16), East Rutherford (No. 20) and Brevard (No. 26) are currently off the bubble and likely to be the four to advance to the state playoffs
Key matches:
Monday: Chase at Patton, Brevard at Hendersonville
Wednesday: Hendersonville at Patton
Western Highlands 1A/2A
Draughn, the lone area school in the conference, remains winless and is out of the playoff picture.
For the 1A automatic bid, Mountain Heritage and Avery County are each 4-3-1 in the conference with two to play. However, Mountain Heritage won the season series and holds the tiebreaker.
Owen (8-0 WH) leads Madison (5-2) in the 2A race and can wrap that up with a win at Avery County. A loss there, and a win by Madison at Mountain Heritage on Monday could bring a showdown between the two 2A schools on Wednesday for a possible co-championship. Madison also has a makeup match vs. Draughn.
Key matches:
Monday: Owen at Avery County, Madison at Mountain Heritage
Wednesday: Owen at Madison
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on their websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm the time of the event.
WEEK OF OCTOBER 25-30
<&underline>MONDAY, OCTOBER 25</&underline>
NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A
Ashe County at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Freedom at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Hickory at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Lincolnton at Maiden, 5 p.m.
West Lincoln at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bandys at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Chase at Patton, 6 p.m.
<&underline>TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26</&underline>
NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
NCHSAA SECOND ROUND GIRLS TENNIS STATE DUAL-TEAM TOURNAMENT
Teams and sites TBD
NCHSAA SECOND ROUND STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Teams and sites TBD
FOOTBALL
Catawba Valley 2A
East Burke at Bandys, 7 p.m.
<&underline>WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 27</&underline>
BOYS SOCCERNorthwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Statesville at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker Hill at Bandys, 6 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Hendersonville at Patton, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 5 p.m.
<&underline>THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28</&underline>
NCHSAA THIRD ROUND STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT
Teams and sites TBD
SOCCER
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison at Draughn, 6 p.m.
<&underline>FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29</&underline>
NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
1A Cary Tennis Park
2A Ting Park, Holly Springs
3A Burlington Tennis Center
4A Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Alexander Central, 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at Statesville, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Hendersonville, 7:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Mountain Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
<&underline>SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30</&underline>
NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
1A Cary Tennis Park
2A Ting Park, Holly Springs
3A Burlington Tennis Center
4A Millbrook Exchange Park, Raleigh
NCHSAA CROSS COUNTRY REGIONAL MEETS