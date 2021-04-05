WEEKLY WATCH: Regular season football comes to an end as softball reaches halfway point

It’s the final week of the regular season in the truncated football season with most of the state playoff berths decided. The softball and girls soccer seasons hits the halfway point of their seasons with some good races shaping up for conference titles and playoff spots. Here is some of the best of the week.
1) Alexander Central at South Caldwell football (Friday)Among the three area conferences, the only state playoff berth hanging in the balance is a bid by Alexander Central.
With COVID-19 protocols limiting each of the four classifications in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to 32 teams across the state — 16 each in the East and West regions — few spots remain outside of automatic qualifiers from each conference. In the 3A classification, for example, there are four wildcard slots available among all non-qualifiers in the West Region.
In the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference, the league gets one 4A playoff slot and one 3A slot. South Caldwell has clinched the 4A berth (3-0 NWC). Watauga has wrapped up the 3A slot (5-0) and will wrap up the regular season with a non-conference game against T.C. Roberson in Asheville.
Meanwhile at 4-1, Alexander Central is among those in contention for one of the four wildcard slots. Among others chasing will be at least one team out of the Piedmont Triad — Southwest Guilford and Dudley are 3-1 with Southwest Guilford playing Mount Tabor (4-0) this week — either West Rowan or Statesville out of the North Piedmont — those two teams will play each other for the conference title this week with the loser dropping to 4-1 and into the wildcard battle — Kings Moutain or Crest out of the Big South — they will play for the conference title this week with the loser dropping to 5-1 — and possibly Marvin Ridge or Charlotte Catholic out of the Southern Carolina, pending the outcome of Charlotte Catholic’s game Monday night. Also in the hunt is J.M. Robinson at 3-1.
Out of all the above, it comes down to this: if Alexander Central wins at South Caldwell, they will make the playoffs. If the Cougars lose, they drop into a mesh of teams with two losses and, depending on some of the above, they could be out altogether.
After starting 0-2 overall, the Cougars have averaged just under 44 points per game over the previous four. South Caldwell has had two games canceled due to COVID-19 quarantines. After a loss to Statesville, the Spartans, too, have overpowered three teams at a 46-point per game clip.
It should be a good one Friday night in Sawmills with high stakes for the Cougars.
2) South Fork 2A softball
East Lincoln at Bandys (Tuesday); Bandys at East Lincoln (Thursday)
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln softball (Wednesday)
Maiden at North Lincoln (Tuesday); North Lincoln at Maiden (Thursday)
Like with football, the playoff field for the state playoffs in softball also is cut to 16. However, unlike the 3A class, only one wildcard spot is available among all 2A schools in the West. The South Fork 2A Conference will have just two automatic bids, which means some good teams are going to be left on the sidelines for the post season.
Just how good is this league? North Lincoln, which won or shared the last two completed conference titles, is off to a 2-4 start and is in sixth.
West Lincoln, which started last week at 3-0, lost three games and went from first to fifth. Newton-Conover, which started last week at 1-2, caused a part of West Lincoln’s pain with a sweep of the Rebels, moved up to 3-2 and is in fourth. The Red Devils have a makeup game with East Lincoln this week, currently the only unbeaten in the conference at 5-0.
Meanwhile, Maiden is tied for second at 5-1 and will have a chance to put away North Lincoln from the conference race.
And then, there is Bandys. The Trojans are currently tied with Maiden in what is a bit of a surprised, considering they’ve not won more than six games in conference since 2015. However, coach Todd Smith has the Trojans rolling along nicely with a sweep of two games against North Lincoln and a split with the Red Devils. Bandys has a big week coming up with a home-and-home series against East Lincoln. A split or a sweep by the Trojans will keep them very much in the thick of the race with West Lincoln and Maiden yet to come.
This is a good league that will have a chance to make some noise in the postseason.
3) Hibriten at Bunker Hill softball (Tuesday)
Wins over Fred T. Foard, the champions of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference the last two completed seasons, and Draughn, which has followed up Foard those two seasons, put Bunker Hill in a good mindset in preparation for a showdown against Hibriten. However, in between those two wins, a loss to West Iredell put the kibosh on what would have been an undefeated showdown with the Panthers.
Hibriten (6-0) and Bunker Hill (5-1) are still at the top of the standings and the Bears will host the first of two games between the teams on Tuesday. The Panthers have mercy-ruled several league teams, including West Iredell, so in comparison it may not be a good sign for Bunker Hill. However, the Bears are hoping the loss to the Warriors was an aberration, as they, too, have a pair of mercy-rule routs, and the wins over Foard and Draughn were by six and five runs, respectively.
4) Maiden at Lake Norman Charter Boys Tennis (Wednesday)
The South Fork 2A Conference schools play a single round-robin schedule in the regular season. After the first week, Maiden (2-0), Lake Norman Charter (3-0) and North Lincoln (3-0) are the remaining unbeatens. The picture for the conference could get clearer this week as Lake Norman Charter is scheduled to play both North Lincoln and Maiden this week.
Maiden is led at No. 1 singles by Warner Laxton and at No. 2 singles by Greyson Eneix, both of whom are 2-0.
5) West Stanly at South Caldwell softball (Tuesday)
With South Caldwell on a bye in Northwestern 3A-4A Conference competition, the 2019 4A state champions will take on the 2019 2A state champs from West Stanly. Both enter the non-conference battle at 5-0.
The two programs last met during their championship seasons with the Colts defeating South Caldwell 4-1 in a game played at Pfeiffer University. West Stanly arguably has been the top program in the state over the past few years. The Colts has lost just four games since the start of the 2018 season with three of those coming in the playoffs.
South Caldwell looks the part of state champion contender again, as the Spartans have pummeled much of their competition. Tuesday’s non-conference tilt will give them a good better view of where they are against another top-notch program.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on their websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 50% of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
Schools are webstreaming some sports events to the public, some for a fee. Here is current information on file for each school. (Subject to change. Not all events will be webstreamed)
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE: All games are in sfcnetwork.tv. Click on the link, then click on the school logo at the top of the page for the game of interest. (Fee required.)
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE:
Bunker Hill: Bunker Hill High School Facebook Page (Fee required.)
Draughn: DHS Live on YouTube
East Burke: East Burke High Facebook Page
Fred T. Foard: Fred T. Foard High School Facebook Page (Fee required.)
Hibriten: Hibriten High School on YouTube
Patton: unknown at this time.
West Caldwell: WCHS-TV on YouTube
West Iredell: NHFS Network (Subscription fee required.)
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A CONFERENCE:
Alexander Central: NFHS Network (Subscription fee required.)
Freedom: FHS Live on YouTube or Patriot Nation — Freedom Patriot Faithful
Hickory: Hickory High Football on Facebook
McDowell: NFHS Network (Subscription fee required.)
St. Stephens: Tribal Sports Network on Facebook (Fee required.)
South Caldwell: SCHS Stream on YouTube
Watauga: NFHS Network (Subscription fee required.)
WEEK OF APRIL 5-10
MONDAY, APRIL 5
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at Hickory, 5 p.m.
McDowell at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Hibriten at East Burke, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at Hickory, 4 p.m.
McDowell at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Fork 2A Conference
West Lincoln at Maiden, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at East Burke, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Patton at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman, 4 p.m.
Maiden at North Lincoln, 5 p.m.
East Lincoln at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Non-Conference
West Stanly at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
Patton at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 4 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
GOLF
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, West Caldwell at Catawba CC, 9 a.m.
Draughn, East Burke, Patton, West Iredell, Catawba CC, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
North Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Freedom, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 7 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 7 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell, 7 p.m.
Hibriten at Patton, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at North Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.