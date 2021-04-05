WEEKLY WATCH: Regular season football comes to an end as softball reaches halfway point

It’s the final week of the regular season in the truncated football season with most of the state playoff berths decided. The softball and girls soccer seasons hits the halfway point of their seasons with some good races shaping up for conference titles and playoff spots. Here is some of the best of the week.

1) Alexander Central at South Caldwell football (Friday)Among the three area conferences, the only state playoff berth hanging in the balance is a bid by Alexander Central.

With COVID-19 protocols limiting each of the four classifications in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association to 32 teams across the state — 16 each in the East and West regions — few spots remain outside of automatic qualifiers from each conference. In the 3A classification, for example, there are four wildcard slots available among all non-qualifiers in the West Region.

In the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference, the league gets one 4A playoff slot and one 3A slot. South Caldwell has clinched the 4A berth (3-0 NWC). Watauga has wrapped up the 3A slot (5-0) and will wrap up the regular season with a non-conference game against T.C. Roberson in Asheville.