WEEKLY WATCH: Major intra-county basketball matchups on the schedule

With the elimination of the final area teams in high school football, the attention turns to the winter calendar with the majority of action taking place in basketball and wrestling. It is the first full week on the hardwood for basketball with a full slate of non-conference games as some teams prepare for the first league games at the end of next week. Several top-notch dual events in wrestling highlight that sport. Let’s take a look at some of the best for the upcoming week.

1) Hickory vs. Newton-Conover girls basketball (at. N-C Tuesday) (at HHS Friday)

When both of these programs are humming, this rivalry is among the best in the area, if not the state. It is sort of an “iron sharpens iron” relationship for each team.

Back in the 2010-11 season, the teams split the home-and-home series before Newton-Conover defeated Hickory by three in the semifinals of the holiday tournament at Catawba Valley Community College. Both programs went on to make deep playoff runs with Newton-Conover getting to the 2A West final and Hickory finishing as the 3A state runner-up.