WEEKLY WATCH: Major intra-county basketball matchups on the schedule

With the elimination of the final area teams in high school football, the attention turns to the winter calendar with the majority of action taking place in basketball and wrestling. It is the first full week on the hardwood for basketball with a full slate of non-conference games as some teams prepare for the first league games at the end of next week. Several top-notch dual events in wrestling highlight that sport. Let’s take a look at some of the best for the upcoming week.
1) Hickory vs. Newton-Conover girls basketball (at. N-C Tuesday) (at HHS Friday)
When both of these programs are humming, this rivalry is among the best in the area, if not the state. It is sort of an “iron sharpens iron” relationship for each team.
Back in the 2010-11 season, the teams split the home-and-home series before Newton-Conover defeated Hickory by three in the semifinals of the holiday tournament at Catawba Valley Community College. Both programs went on to make deep playoff runs with Newton-Conover getting to the 2A West final and Hickory finishing as the 3A state runner-up.
One season later, again the teams split the home-and-home series, but this time Hickory got the better of the holiday tournament game. Newton-Conover was eliminated in double overtime in the second round of the state playoffs, but Hickory took off and made it to the 3A West final.
The 2011 CVCC championship win started a stretch of 13 straight victories by the Red Tornadoes in the series. The run was interrupted in December 2017 when talented post-player Chyna Cornwell took the floor and led Newton-Conover to a 55-34 rout. Hickory turned the tables in the season’s second meeting 47-28.
Three seasons ago, Hickory won both of the scheduled games, but the Red Devils took out Hickory at the CVCC holiday tournament final. In 2019-20, the script flipped with Newton-Conover winning the two scheduled games, but Hickory taking the CVCC final by 10. The Red Tornadoes made it to the Sweet 16 round with Newton-Conover earning a 2A state co-championship.
With teams limited to conference-only games during last season’s COVID protocols, the Hickory-Newton-Conover rivalry took a year off. This week the teams play a home-and-home series, and given the recent success of both teams, it should be a good matchup and a decent barometer as to the later fortunes of the season. Hickory, which advanced to the 3A West final last season, lost its opener last week 68-60 at Ashbrook, when the Greenwave put up 26 in the final quarter to avenge a playoff loss to the Red Tornadoes.
Newton-Conover, which took it on the chin in the second round at West Stokes, opened the season by doubling up Patton 50-25. The loss to West Stokes ended a 36-game winning streak that began after the CVCC loss to Hickory in 2019. In fact, that defeat is still the last by Newton-Conover in the regular season, with the Red Devils winning 30 straight since.
2) Fred T. Foard wrestling at Lake Norman Duals (Saturday)
Fred T. Foard enters the week with a 73-match winning streak dating back to a 2A quarterfinal loss in the 2019 dual tournament. The Tigers had little trouble in winning their four duals to date, plus they defeated a slate of 14 teams last week at the Enka Jet tournament.
At a dual event at Lake Norman this Saturday, the Tigers are listed on trackwrestling.com among the 10 teams from seven states expected to compete. Included is Georgia 7A runner-up West Forsyth, 2020 Division II Tennessee champion Baylor School, Christiansburg, which was third in last season’s Virginia state individual tournament, Hillcrest, the South Carolina AAAAA state champion, Florida power Lake Highland Prep, and West Virginia three-time AA champion Point Pleasant.
3) St. Stephens at Newton-Conover wrestling (Wednesday)
This is always a fantastic dual each season, and given the starts by both teams in duals already, it should be another nail biter.
St. Stephens is off to an 11-0 start, which includes wins at Bandys and Mallard Creek last week. Newton-Conover is 9-1 with the lone loss to 4A power Davie. The Red Devils also won the Hough tournament two Saturdays ago, beating out 13 other teams for the title.
The Indians have won the last four duals, including a 45-24 victory last season.
4) East Burke at Freedom girls basketball (Tuesday)
There are some teams that took the COVID season on the chin, and among them was the East Burke girls basketball team. After back-to-back seasons, during which the Cavaliers went to the state quarterfinals, they had to replace a large senior class and never got untracked, going 4-9. It was the first sub. 500 mark since 2008-09, after which East Burke won 20 or games eight of the next 11 seasons and 27 in three of the previous four.
They’ll have a tough opener against Burke County rival Freedom, which has won 20 or more games each full season since 2007-08 and advanced to the 3A West final in five of the last six seasons.
The Cavaliers and Patriots will renew the rivalry after COVID kicked it to the curb last season. Freedom has won the last four in the series and six of the last six.
5) Indian Classic at St. Stephens (Saturday)
The 49th annual event features some of the best wrestling programs in the area, with weight class winners usually going on to make deep runs in the state tournament. Along with St. Stephens, West Lincoln and Mooresville, annual programs that are state contenders are slated to compete.
Other area schools expected to participate in the 14-team event are Bunker Hill, East Burke, Hickory, Lincolnton, North Lincoln, Patton and West Iredell.
6) Caitlin Price Memorial at Alexander Central
Currently listed by trackwestling.com as a nine-team event, some teams to watch are Newton-Conover and Avery County, the two-time defending 1A state champion. As mentioned earlier, Newton-Conover is 9-1 heading into the week, while Avery County has blitzed off six wins to start its season. Host Alexander Central is 6-1. Dual matchups are announced at the site.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Please note times listed are approximate. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.
WEEK OF NOVEMBER 29 – DECEMBER 4
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Ashe County, Watauga at South Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
St. Stephens at Bandys, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
West Lincoln at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Davie at Alexander Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at North Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Draughn at Patton, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
East Burke at Freedom, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Hickory at Newton-Conover, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Maiden at South Caldwell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten (boys only), 7:30 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
Bandys, Bunker Hill, Draughn, Fred T. Foard, Freedom, Newton-Conover, Patton, St. Stephens, West Caldwell at East Burke, 4 p.m.
SWIMMING
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
East Lincoln, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, St. Stephens, Hickory YMCA, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Bunker Hill, Davie at North Iredell, 5 p.m.
Hibriten, Alleghany, East Wilkes at Wilkes Central, 5 p.m.
Freedom, West Iredell at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
NC School for the Deaf, North Wilkes at West Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
South Caldwell at Patton (girls only), 5:15 p.m.
Maiden at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Alexander Central at Bunker Hill, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Bandys at Draughn, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Newton-Conover at North Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at St. Stephens (boys only), 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Freedom, Hibriten at Alexander Central, Wilkes Family YMCA, Wilkesboro, 5 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Brevard, Hendersonville, Patton, Mountain View Aquatic Center, Morganton 6 p.m.
WRESTLING
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
Maiden, West Iredell (Non-conference), West Wilkes (Non-conference) at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
Non-conference duals
St. Stephens at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Fred T. Foard, Gaffney (SC), TC Roberson at Crest, 5 p.m.
Patton, Chase, Kings Mountain at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell, Avery at McDowell, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at Burns, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
BASKETBALL
Non-conference
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 5:45/ 7:15 p.m.
Alexander Central at West Wilkes, 6/ 7:30 p.m.
Bandys at North Lincoln, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Draughn at East Burke, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Maiden at West Iredell, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Hickory, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
Patton at Freedom, 6:30/ 8 p.m.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference duals
Newton-Conover at Caitlyn Price Memorial Tournament, Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
<&underline>SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4</&underline>
Non-conference duals
Fred T. Foard at Lake Norman Duals, 9 a.m.
Trojan Duals, Bandys, 9 a.m.
Individual Tournaments
Bunker Hill, East Burke, Hickory, Patton at Indian Classic, St. Stephens, 9 a.m.
South Caldwell, West Caldwell at Hampton-Tuttle Tournament, Hibriten, 10 a.m.