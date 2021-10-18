WEEKLY WATCH: Maiden football faces Lincolnton and other must-see matchups

Another busy week around the area. The first regional of the academic year takes place this week with girls golf teeing off Monday and Tuesday. Team tennis playoffs get underway Wednesday, while the individual regionals are scheduled for this weekend. Volleyball state tournaments begin Saturday, but conference tournaments take place beforehand.
Meanwhile, boys soccer and football are in the final two weeks. So, we’ll take a look at the conference races and playoff pictures in those sports, as well as volleyball.
Previews for regionals and playoffs will be published later this week.
FOOTBALL(NOTE: At the time this report was compiled, the RPI rankings for football were not available on the NCHSAA website.)
Northwestern 3A/4A (1 automatic 3A bid, 1 4A bid)
After the Pioneers walloped Hibriten last Friday, Watauga (6-3 overall, 3-0 NWC) is in control of the conference and the 4A bid. With wins already in hand over the other two 4A schools, the Pioneers would claim the 4A automatic slot with a victory at Freedom on Friday. South Caldwell (6-1, 2-1) is a game out and is at Ashe County next week before they close out at home with Hibriten.
Speaking of Hibriten, the Panthers (4-3, 2-1) saw their 35-game conference winning streak end and are now in danger not winning a conference title for the first time since 2015. However, with Freedom at 1-2 in the league and Ashe County at 0-3 – and Hibriten has defeated both already – the Panthers can claim the automatic 3A spot with a win over visiting Alexander Central on Friday, or a loss by Freedom to Watauga.
Western Foothills 3A (2 bids)
Barring an upset this coming Friday, the conference championship and the two automatic bids will come down to the final week.
After last Friday’s action, Statesville (7-0 overall) leads the pack at 5-0. North Lincoln (6-2) is tied with Hickory (5-3) for second place at 4-1, but currently holds the tiebreaker due to the Knights win over Hickory earlier this season.
All three schools will play teams from the bottom of the standings: Statesville visits St. Stephens (1-6, 1-4), North Lincoln hosts West Iredell (1-5, 1-4) and Hickory hosts winless Fred T. Foard (0-7, 0-5). Should those games play out as expected, Hickory would go to Statesville on October 29 with a chance at a co-championship. That same evening, North Lincoln will have a test at home with East Lincoln (5-2, 2-2).
Statesville holds the tiebreaker over North Lincoln. If it is a three-way tie for the conference title, the schools would draw for conference seeding.
Catawba Valley 2A (2 bids)
After Maiden (8-0, 5-0) easily handled Bunker Hill (7-1, 4-1) in the matchup of the CVAC’s final two unbeatens, the Blue Devils will have a chance to wrap up at least a co-championship in the conference, as well as the league’s top seed with a win at Lincolnton (4-4, 4-1) on Friday. Should the Wolves pull the upset, a win by Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover (3-4, 3-2) would create a three-way tie heading into the final week.
Bunker Hill, which holds the tiebreaker over Lincolnton due to a win earlier this season, could wrap up the second automatic bid with a win Friday and a loss by the Wolves.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A (2 bids)
Patton (2-5 overall), the lone area school in the conference is in last at 0-3 in the league and well out of the running for a playoff spot.
Hendersonville (6-1, 3-0 MF 7) leads the conference with Chase (7-1) at 2-1. The Bearcats have already defeated Chase this season, so a win at Brevard on Friday would wrap up the league’s top spot.
Western Highlands 1A-2A (1 1A bid, 1 2A bid)
Draughn (4-3 overall), the only area school in the league, is 3-1, but the lone loss was to Mitchell (6-2, 4-0), which is on the verge of clinching the 1A bid. The Mountaineers can do that this Friday with a win over winless Rosman.
Madison (4-3, 2-1) can wrap up the 2A bid with a win at Draughn this Tuesday, as the Patriots are well ahead of Owen (2-6, 1-4).
BOYS SOCCERNorthwestern 3A/4A (1 3A bid, 1 4A bid)
Both automatic bids are nearly wrapped up. With four matches left, Hibriten (6-0 NWC) holds a three-match lead over Freedom (3-3). With a sweep already in hand over the Patriots, the Panthers can clinch the 3A automatic berth with a over Ashe County (0-6) on Monday. Meanwhile, Watauga (5-1) leads Alexander Central (3-3) by two matches and can wrap up the 4A automatic berth with a road win over the Cougars on Monday.
In the state playoff picture, Watauga (8-6-4 overall) appears to be the only 4A school with a chance to be among the 32 West Region teams in the state tournament. Alexander Central (7-9-1) has the next RPI highest ranking at No. 46. In the 3As, Hibriten (14-0) is currently ranked No. 1 in the West and should get the top seed if the Panthers win out. Freedom (7-6-3) is at No. 26 in the 3A West RPI. The Patriots have a favorable schedule with three of the final matches against teams under .500.
Western Foothills 3A (2 bids)
As it stands now, six of the eight teams from the conference have a shot to get into the 32-team 3A West field. Currently holding the automatic bids are conference leader Fred T. Foard (10-3 overall, 8-1 WFAC, No. 7 RPI) and second place Hickory (14-2-1, 8-1-1, No. 4). Both of those schools have created some separation in the quest for the automatic bids. Other teams in the hunt: North Iredell (10-4-1, 7-3, No. 10.), East Lincoln (8-6-2, 6-3-1, No. 12), St. Stephens (8-4-2, 4-3-2, No. 17) and North Lincoln (7-10, 3-7, No. 30). For the Knights, it looks as if they will have to stay No. 31 or higher, as the Queen City 3A bid will go to either West Mecklenburg (2-9) or West Charlotte (0-14), both of which are near the bottom of the 3A RPI rankings.
With six teams in the mix, nearly every match in the conference this week will have playoff implications. Foard will have three on the road, including matches back-to-back nights at East Lincoln (Wednesday) and St. Stephens (Thursday). Meanwhile, prior to their match against Foard, the Indians host Hickory (Monday) and go to North Lincoln (Wednesday). Hickory will host North Iredell (Wednesday), which hosts North Lincoln on Monday.
Catawba Valley 2A (2 bids)
Lincolnton (9-0-1 CVAC) leads Newton-Conover (8-1-1) by a match with four to play and holds the tiebreaker after a win and a tie vs. the Red Devils. Both are well clear of third-place teams West Caldwell and Bandys, each at 6-4, so a loss by either team, or a win or tie by Lincolnton at West Caldwell will clinch the Wolves spot. Newton-Conover will play at conference winless West Lincoln on Monday. A win there and losses by both West Caldwell and Bandys (vs. Maiden Monday) will clinch second for the Red Devils.
In the state playoff picture, the Wolves (11-0-3 overall) are currently ranked No. 1 in the West with Newton-Conover (9-6-2) at No. 12.
West Caldwell (8-9) is at No. 22, just ahead of Bandys (12-6) at No. 23, but both could help its rankings with matches against the conference’s top two teams. Along with West Caldwell’s match against No. 1 Lincolnton, Bandys goes to Newton-Conover on Wednesday.
Currently on the bubble at No. 29, Bunker Hill (6-7-2) has winnable games at home Monday against East Burke and Wednesday vs. Maiden.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A (2 bids)
Patton (6-2 MF7), the lone area school in the conference, currently holds the second of two automatic bids behind Hendersonville (9-0). The Bearcats can clinch at least a co-championship with a win over third-place East Rutherford (6-3) on Monday, and at the same time put Patton two up over the Cavaliers. Brevard (5-3) is also in the hunt for the second bid and will host Patton on Wednesday.
All four of those teams are well within the RRI top 32 in the 2A West. Although Polk County is 3-10-1, its strong OWP (.603) has the Wolverines at No. 33.
Western Highlands 1A-2A (1 1A, 1 2A)
Draughn, the only area conference team, is 0-9 and out of the running for a playoff spot.
Among the 1As, Mountain Heritage and Avery County are at 3-3 with four to play. Avery County will host the Cougars on Monday with a chance to even the season series and take the advantage in the 1A playoff chase. In the 2As, Owen is 8-0, one match up in the loss column to Madison (4-1), which has several matches to make up. Should Madison win out, the automatic 2A spot, and league championship, could be decided in the season finally a week from Wednesday.
VOLLEYBALLThere are three conference tournaments among area schools, but there may be a fourth one-match playoff to decide a state playoff bid.
A quick note about conference tournaments: According to the NCHSAA seeding procedure, for leagues with six or more teams, the conference automatic bids will go to the first-place team, and then the second-place team or tournament conference winner (if not in the top two).
Western Foothills 3A
As they have been most of the season, Fred T. Foard (20-2, 13-1 WFAC) and North Iredell (17-1, 13-1) are the top two teams in the 3A West Region. After splitting the regular season matches, the two could settle the score and likely the West’s top seed by meeting in the conference championship Wednesday night. Foard won the draw held by the conference and will host any match it plays in the tournament.
The conference could get as many as seven teams in the tournament. Along with Foard and North Iredell in the top two, East Lincoln (12-6, 9-5, No. 9), Hickory (12-8, 8-6, No. 11), North Lincoln (8-12, 4-10, No. 23), West Iredell (6-11, 4-10, No. 28), and St. Stephens (7-14, 4-10, No. 29) are within the 32-team bubble in the West. West Iredell could be the dangerous team, as the Warriors picked off East Lincoln last Thursday to vault to a No. 5 seed in the tournament. They will play at Hickory on Monday.
Catawba Valley 2A
Conference champion Maiden (15-7 overall, 14-0 CVAC, No. 14) and Bandys (15-6, 12-2, No. 15) are locks to get into the tournament, regardless of the outcome of this week. With the conference’s poor showing in non-conference — Maiden went 1-7, Bandys 3-4 — it may be a two-bid league. Third-place teams West Lincoln (11-9, 8-6, No. 34) and Newton-Conover (9-8, 8-6, No. 35) are on the outside looking in. Both will need a win in the first round and may need an upset in the semifinals.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Area school Patton finished in a tie for second with Hendersonville at 8-4, both behind league titlist Brevard (11-1). Should both win opening round games on Monday – Patton will host conference winless Chase while Hendersonville gets Polk County – Patton would host the semifinal matches Tuesday night to determine the second automatic bid.
Brevard (14-5, No. 5 RPI). R-S Central (13-6 No. 11), Patton (15-4, No. 12), Hendersonville (11-7, No. 13) and Polk County (10-12, No. 22) look to make the field easily.
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference champion Watuaga (15-4, No. 5) is in and will represent the 4A schools and is likely to be joined by Alexander Central (13-3, No. 14).
Ashe County has won four in a row to take the lead for the 3A bid at 5-4. Hibriten is at 4-5 and will need a win at home Monday against South Caldwell. Should the Panthers win, unless Ashe County hands Watauga its first conference loss since 2015, the Huskies and Panthers will end in a tie among the 3A schools. According to conference secretary Marc Payne in an email last Thursday, “If Ashe and Hibriten tie after Monday’s volleyball games there will be a game on Tuesday or Wednesday at a neutral site. Day, time, site will be determined by Ashe and Hibriten’s ADs.”
Currently, Ashe County (6-5) is No. 25 in the RPI rankings with Hibriten (13-9) at No. 31.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.
WEEK OF OCTOBER 18-23
MONDAY, OCTOBER 18
NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF REGIONALS
1A/2A West at Country Club at Salisbury, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP MEET
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A, Southside Park, Newton, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A
No. 8 Statesville at No. 1 Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
No. 7 St. Stephens at No. 2 North Iredell, 6 p.m.
No. 6 North Lincoln at No. 3 East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
No. 5 West Iredell at No. 4 Hickory, 6 p.m.
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A
No. 8 West Caldwell at No. 1 Maiden
No. 7 Lincolnton at No. 2 Bandys
No. 6 East Burke at No. 3 Newton-Conover
No. 5 Bunker Hill at No. 4 West Lincoln
MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 7 2A
No. 7 Chase at No. 2 Patton
No. 6 East Rutherford at No. 3 Hendersonville
No. 5 Polk County at No. 4 R-S Central
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A
Ashe County at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 6 p.m.
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 6 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
R-S Central at Patton, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison at Draughn, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hibriten, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 19
NCHSAA GIRLS GOLF REGIONALS
3A West at Glen Oaks Golf Club, Maiden, 8:30 a.m.
4A West at Stonebridge Golf Club, Monroe, 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP MEETS
Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Meet at Southside Park, Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference Meet at Jackson Park, Hendersonville
VOLLEYBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
Western Foothills 3A
Semifinals at high-seeded teams
No. 5 West Iredell-No. 4 Hickory winner vs. No. 8 Statesville-No. 1 Fred T. Foard winner, 6 p.m.
No. 6 North Lincoln-No.3 East Lincoln vs. No. 7 St. Stephens-No. 2 North Iredell winner, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Semifinals at Bandys
No. 5 Bunker Hill-No.4 West Lincoln winner vs. No. 8 West Caldwell-No. 1 Maiden winner
No. 6 East Burke-No.3 Newton-Conover winner vs. No. 7 Lincolnton-No. 2 Bandys winner
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Semifinals at highest seeded teams
No. 5 Polk County-No. 4 R-S Central winner at No. 1 Brevard
No. 6 East Rutherford-No. 3 Hendersonville vs. No. 7 Chase-No. 2 Patton winner
FOOTBALL
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Madison at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-conference
Alexander Central at Mooresville, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 20
NCHSAA TENNIS DUAL TEAM TOURNAMENT
Teams/ sites TBA Monday, October 18
CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP MEETS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference at Freedom 5 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A Conference at Asheville Christian, Swannanoa, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIPS
Western Foothills 3A
Finals at highest remaining seed
Catawba Valley 2A
Finals at Bandys
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Finals at highest remaining seed
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Ashe County, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at Watauga, 6 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
North Iredell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 6:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
West Caldwell at West Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Maiden at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Lincolnton, 6:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Brevard, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21
BOYS SOCCER
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
Draughn at Patton, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22
NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS REGIONAL INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
4A West Regional, Ardrey Kelly High, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
3A West Regional, Hickory City Park, 1 p.m.
2A West Regional, Gardner Webb University, Boiling Springs, 1 p.m.
1A West Regional, Mount Airy High, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Hibriten, 7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Ashe County, 7:30 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Statesville at St. Stephens, 7 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
Maiden at Lincolnton, 7:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at East Burke, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Patton at Chase, 7:30 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Polk County at Draughn, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
NCHSAA GIRLS TENNIS REGIONAL INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
4A West Regional, Ardrey Kelly High, Charlotte
3A West Regional, Hickory City Park
2A West Regional, Gardner Webb Univ. Boiling Springs
1A West Regional, Mount Airy High
NCHSAA VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT FIRST ROUND