WEEKLY WATCH: Maiden football faces Lincolnton and other must-see matchups

In the state playoff picture, Watauga (8-6-4 overall) appears to be the only 4A school with a chance to be among the 32 West Region teams in the state tournament. Alexander Central (7-9-1) has the next RPI highest ranking at No. 46. In the 3As, Hibriten (14-0) is currently ranked No. 1 in the West and should get the top seed if the Panthers win out. Freedom (7-6-3) is at No. 26 in the 3A West RPI. The Patriots have a favorable schedule with three of the final matches against teams under .500.

Western Foothills 3A (2 bids)

As it stands now, six of the eight teams from the conference have a shot to get into the 32-team 3A West field. Currently holding the automatic bids are conference leader Fred T. Foard (10-3 overall, 8-1 WFAC, No. 7 RPI) and second place Hickory (14-2-1, 8-1-1, No. 4). Both of those schools have created some separation in the quest for the automatic bids. Other teams in the hunt: North Iredell (10-4-1, 7-3, No. 10.), East Lincoln (8-6-2, 6-3-1, No. 12), St. Stephens (8-4-2, 4-3-2, No. 17) and North Lincoln (7-10, 3-7, No. 30). For the Knights, it looks as if they will have to stay No. 31 or higher, as the Queen City 3A bid will go to either West Mecklenburg (2-9) or West Charlotte (0-14), both of which are near the bottom of the 3A RPI rankings.