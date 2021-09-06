WEEKLY WATCH: Highly-anticipated matchups on tap

Over the first three weeks of the new academic calendar, athletic directors around the state have played the part of Sisyphus with their program’s schedules. Rains, floods and COVID-19 protocols have made the administrations continue to push the boulder up the hill in revamping schedules, especially with football.
Most of the teams of this region have bye weeks scheduled, leading up to the start of conference play next week. A few have taken advantage of the open week to make up missed games, but the hope is the planned week off will give players and coaches a chance to regroup and overcome the current storm of postponements and cancellations.
Conference matches in volleyball are in full swing, while girls golf and cross country begin conference action. Boys soccer has a final week of non-conference tune ups prior to conference tilts starting in another week. Here is a look at some of the key contests for this week.
1) Hibriten at Shelby football (Friday)Given the recent history of postseason games between these two schools, this non-conference game is a must-see event.
Back in 2017, Shelby traveled to Lenoir for the 2AA West final and a chance to extend its state title run to five in a row. On the first play of the game, it looked like a sure thing that the streak would continue when the Golden Lions scored on a 68-yard pass play. Although Shelby had several chances deep in Panthers territory, Hibriten’s defense held tight and was a key component for a 19-7 win. Hibriten advanced to the state title game the next week and completed a 16-0 season with a win at Chapel Hill.
The following year at the same site, it was Hibriten that scored on the game’s first drive and held a lead in the second half. However, Shelby scored the go-ahead touchdown with 58 seconds left to stake claim to a 28-21 win and advance to the 2AA state title game at N.C. State, where the Golden Lions went on to win it all. They made it six titles in seven years in 2019.
This Friday, the teams will meet again with the scene shifting to Shelby for a non-conference tune-up. Shelby is 2-0 after road wins at Kings Mountain and A.C. Reynolds to start the season. The Golden Lions sat out last week’s contest vs. Crest after the Chargers had to postpone due to COVID-19 in their ranks.
Hibriten replaced a large group of seniors from last season, and it showed in Week One when it was pummeled by East Lincoln. After a week off due to COVID-19, the Panthers responded with a 39-25 win over rival West Caldwell.
There are a few streaks on the line for Hibriten on Friday. The Panthers have won their last 26 road games, dating back to a 3A state quarterfinal loss at Kings Mountain on Nov. 27, 2015. The last road loss in the regular season came a month prior when Freedom posted a 54-0 shutout. With a loss already in hand, Hibriten also is trying to avoid its first two-loss regular season since 2015.
2) Hickory at Hibriten soccer (Thursday)Two of the state’s top teams from last spring’s COVID-19 season renew their rivalry this week. Hibriten is the defending 2A West champion and state runner-up, while Hickory nearly joined the Panthers in the championship party before losing the 3A West final in the last minute to Weddington.
Hibriten is back with much of its firepower, as it has scored 28 goals in running up to a 4-0 record to date. David Franquiz has five goals and five assists. Gerardo Rodriguez also has five goals, and Kevin Rivera-Rios has scored four.
They’ll match up with a Hickory team that had to replace a pair of top scorers from last year’s final-four team. So far, the Red Tornadoes have morphed into a defensive team, allowing one goal in four games. In that stretch is a pair of 1-0 wins, including one against 4A power Charlotte Catholic last week.
Hickory has dominated the series since 2013, posting a 9-0-2 record. However, the last couple of matches were tight. In 2018, the teams played to a 1-1 tie, which proved to a be a springboard for the Panthers in a 24-1-2 season that turned into 2A quarterfinal appearance. A season later, Hickory took a 2-1 win, but a young Hibriten squad turned what was to be a rebuilding year into a 2A West final.
With the two schools now in the 3A classification, the winner on Thursday could have an advantage later in playoff seeding, which could provide an edge, should the two meet in the postseason.
3) North Iredell at Hickory volleyball (Thursday)/Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln volleyball (Thursday)
In this column last week, the matches between North Iredell and Foard, as well as East Lincoln and Hickory were highlighted at the top of the list. Both proved to be worthy of the hype, as North Iredell, spurred by a large, energetic home crowd, ended Foard’s 33-match win streak with a four-set win. Meanwhile, East Lincoln battled through a five-set thriller before putting away Hickory on the road.
The “Big Four” in the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference rotate for another set of matches against each other on Thursday. North Iredell is 6-0 and has dominated nearly everyone, with just one set loss — that coming against Foard. Hickory (5-2) continues to battle through a series of five-set matches, having played three in their first seven matches, two of them last weeks in losses to East Lincoln and Watauga. This will be the first match between the two since North Iredell swept Hickory in 2017.
Foard (4-1) has not played since the loss at North Iredell, as its home match vs. West Iredell was postponed. The Tigers will play at Statesville (1-8) on Tuesday before seeing East Lincoln (5-1). The Mustangs lost their first match of the season before ripping off five in a row. Foard has won the only match played between the two, when it swept a 2019 playoff match.
4) Bandys at Maiden volleyball (Thursday)
The Maiden Blue Devils have finished in the top two of their conference — South Fork or Southern District 7 — the last six seasons. So, as play began last week in the new Catawba Valley 2A Athletic Conference, it was a shock to see the Blue Devils at 0-7 overall. Now, it wasn’t as if Maiden hadn’t played anybody. Included in the losses: Fred T. Foard, South Fork nemeses East Lincoln and North Lincoln, as well as Lincoln Charter and South Iredell.
At least for the first week, the Blue Devils (3-7) restored order in conference play with wins over East Burke and West Lincoln, sandwiched around a non-conference win over Highland Tech.
Bandys (4-3) also defeated West Lincoln and East Burke last week, setting up a potential for an early-season match between two of the three remaining conference unbeatens. (Earlier in the week, Bandys will play Lincolnton and Maiden gets West Caldwell). Like Maiden, the Trojans also have played a tough schedule with matches against Foard, Hickory, and East Lincoln, and they will have a non-conference match this week against unbeaten Patton.
Maiden has dominated this series between the team, winning the last four and 12 of the last 13. The Blue Devils swept both meetings last season, which was the contributing factor in the Trojans missing the playoffs. However, Bandys been a gnat at times playing Maiden. The lone win in 2018 cost Maiden a co-championship with East Lincoln that season. In 2019, the Blue Devils look headed for a sweep, but Bandys forced a tiebreaking fifth set before the Blue Devils finally took the match.
5) Freedom and West Lincoln state title defense
Before the spring, the Hickory-metro had never won a state title in girls golf. However, West Lincoln (2A) and Freedom (3A) broke the spell last May, each claiming crowns on the same day. Also in the running for a title last spring was Newton-Conover, which finished third in the 2A championship round.
The quest to repeat begins this week, as conference play tees off around the region. Freedom, which looks to defend the Northwestern 3A-4A title as well, graduated two players from the team that took the 3A championship. Junior Anna Czarkowki, who tied for third at the state tournament, returns for the Patriots.
Like Freedom, West Lincoln also loses a pair of seniors, but returns junior Reese Coltrane, who was 20th at state. Thus far, she has a 41.3 average the three 9-hole, non-conference rounds.
Newton-Conover is scheduled to return two juniors from last year’s team, Sondra Uon (tied for 12th at state tournament) and Hailey Hicks.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Volleyball times are approximate, as they often follow JV matches. Contact the school for information on ticket policies and to confirm time of the event.
WEEK OF SEPT. 6-11
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
No events scheduled
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
CROSS COUNTRY
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference Meet at Murray’s Mill (Bandys hosts), 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A Conference Meet at Madison, 4 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Meet at Southside Park (St. Stephens hosts), 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference at Mountain Aire Golf, West Jefferson (Ashe County hosts), 3 p.m.
Western Foothills Athletic 2A Conference at Glen Oaks (North Lincoln hosts), 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-conference
East Burke at Patton, 5 p.m.
Mallard Creek at St. Stephens, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Bandys at Cherryville, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
East Rutherford at Patton, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Owen, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
Asheville Christian at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 4 p.m.
Hickory at Newton-Conover, 4 p.m.
Maiden at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
South Iredell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at Statesville, 5:30 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
East Burke at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Lincolnton, 5:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Maiden at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
East Rutherford at Patton, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Mitchell at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Non-conference
McDowell at Freedom, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY SEPT. 8
CROSS COUNTRY
Mountain Foothills 7 2A Pre-conference Race, Jackson Park, Hendersonville
GIRLS GOLF
Mountain Foothills 7 2A at Mimosa Hills, Morganton (Patton hosts), 1 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A at Silver Creek, Morganton (Draughn hosts), 3 p.m.
Catawba Valley 2A at Rock Barn, Conover (Newton-Conover hosts), 3:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-conference
Draughn at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Patton at Freedom (Catawba River Soccer Complex), 5 p.m.
Bandys at West Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Alexander Central at Statesville, 6:30 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 4 p.m.
Freedom at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Ashe County, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Non-conference
Bandys at Patton, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at Mountain Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
Hibriten at West Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Thomas Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Avery County at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
BOYS SOCCER
Non-conference
Bandys at N.C. School for the Deaf, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at West Wilkes, 5:30 p.m.
Freedom at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
Hickory at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bunker Hill, 6:40 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
Polk County at Patton, 4 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery at Draughn, 4 p.m.
Non-conference
Bandys at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at Wilkes Central, 4 p.m.
Mooresville at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
University Christian at Hickory, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Western Foothills Athletic 3A
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Hickory, 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at North Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.
Bunker Hill at East Burke, 5:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Mountain Foothills 7 2A
R-S Central at Patton, 6 p.m.
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Madison, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
CROSS COUNTRY
Freedom at Friday Night Lights Meet, Ivey Redmond Park, Kernersville
FOOTBALL
Non-conference
Alexander Central at Lake Norman, 7 p.m.
Hibriten at Shelby 7:30 p.m.
North Iredell at Bunker Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Patton at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
No events schedule