WEEKLY WATCH: Highly-anticipated matchups on tap

The following year at the same site, it was Hibriten that scored on the game’s first drive and held a lead in the second half. However, Shelby scored the go-ahead touchdown with 58 seconds left to stake claim to a 28-21 win and advance to the 2AA state title game at N.C. State, where the Golden Lions went on to win it all. They made it six titles in seven years in 2019.

This Friday, the teams will meet again with the scene shifting to Shelby for a non-conference tune-up. Shelby is 2-0 after road wins at Kings Mountain and A.C. Reynolds to start the season. The Golden Lions sat out last week’s contest vs. Crest after the Chargers had to postpone due to COVID-19 in their ranks.

Hibriten replaced a large group of seniors from last season, and it showed in Week One when it was pummeled by East Lincoln. After a week off due to COVID-19, the Panthers responded with a 39-25 win over rival West Caldwell.

There are a few streaks on the line for Hibriten on Friday. The Panthers have won their last 26 road games, dating back to a 3A state quarterfinal loss at Kings Mountain on Nov. 27, 2015. The last road loss in the regular season came a month prior when Freedom posted a 54-0 shutout. With a loss already in hand, Hibriten also is trying to avoid its first two-loss regular season since 2015.