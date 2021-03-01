WEEKLY WATCH: High school basketball will soon crown region and state champions

Northwestern 3A-4A Conference

Atop both the conference and 3A schools, Hickory is 8-0 with four matches to play, followed by Watauga at 6-1. St. Stephens is next at 3-4 and out of the running. Those two teams were to play last week, but the Pioneers went on a COVID quarantine that is scheduled to end this week. The rematch of these two schools was scheduled for last Wednesday but is now set for a week from Wednesday to close out the regular season. The conference winner gets the automatic bid with the second-place team likely to get one of the 3A West Region’s wildcard spots. For the 4A draw, South Caldwell is 2-5 and McDowell 1-6. The Spartans defeated McDowell earlier this season and are awaiting a reschedule of the rematch that was postponed last weekend.

Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

With a 14-game schedule to be played, Hibriten leads everyone at 10-0 and Fred T. Foard is at 8-1, with the only loss to the Panthers. With Bunker Hill at 4-4 and West Caldwell at 3-3, Hibriten and Foard appear to be on the way to the state playoffs as the conference’s allotted two representatives. The Panthers and Tigers are scheduled for next Monday in Lenoir.

South Fork 2A Conference