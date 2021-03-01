WEEKLY WATCH: High school basketball will soon crown region and state champions

The winter portion of the sports schedule is close to wrapping up. High school basketball will crown its region and state champions. (Previews of games involving any area schools will be published Tuesday and Saturday.) Boys soccer, as well as boys and girls lacrosse, count down the final two weeks of the regular season. Of course, football enters week two of the seven-week sprint during the regular season.
Here is some of what to look for in the first week of March.
1) Northwestern 3A Conference Football contenders struggle
In a vote of local media before the season, Alexander Central was the unanimous choice to win the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference title, followed by Freedom, Hickory and Watauga. Last year, Watauga won the crown with the other three tied for second.
Honestly, the first week was a dud for three of the four. Watauga didn’t play because of a COVID postponement with South Caldwell. Hickory looked out of sorts in losing 21-7 to McDowell — a team picked to finish last. Freedom needed a third-quarter fumble returned for a touchdown to defeat St. Stephens — a team picked to finish next to last and with which the closest margin of victory before Thursday was 34 points. And Alexander Central didn’t score on offense.
These top four will play each other this week and with just one guaranteed state playoff spot for 3A schools, it could be that only the first-place team will get in at all. Here is a quick look at those contests.
Alexander Central at Watauga
Although Alexander Central had to replace Steven Montgomery (1950 rushing yards) the Cougars always has the “next man up” from among the running back corps to find holes the offensive line set up.
Last week against South Iredell – a team Alexander Central walloped 48-7 last season – the defensive unit performed well, allowing 147 yards and forcing two turnovers that worked into just seven points. Unfortunately, the offense sputtered and South Iredell won it 7-2.
The Cougars probably are happy it started with a non-conference game to work out the kinks because the next game is at Watauga, which has taken the last two league conference championships and won 16 in a row. The Pioneers have a lot to replace statistically. Quarterback Anderson Castle ran for 2223 yards and threw for 1190. They also replace Jaiden Bond (1584 rushing yards) among the top four ball carriers from 2019. Watauga had an unplanned week off, as the game with South Caldwell was postponed due to a COVID quarantine for the Spartans.
Hickory at Freedom
That Hickory was one of the teams tied for second last season was a big surprise. The Red Tornadoes went 4-8 overall, which included a playoff loss at AC Reynolds, but the 4-2 record in conference was a carrot for a young team that took a beating at times. Hickory has an interesting group of sophomores on the line, a group that has size and some experience after being pushed into action as freshmen. But as they found out in the loss to McDowell, perhaps more seasoning for a young group is needed.
Hickory was able to pry into a second-place tie because of its win over Freedom in 2019. The Red Tornadoes ran up a 20-0 lead at the half, added a fourth-quarter field goal and made it stand up for a 23-22 win. The victory was the first against the Patriots since a win in Morganton in 2009. They’ll need this one Friday to stay in the chase with Watauga and Alexander Central still on the slate.
Freedom’s first game at St. Stephens under new coach Justin Hawn was a nail-biter that came down to a late goal-line stand. The Patriots fell behind twice before a fumble return for touchdown by Demarcus Lowrance in the third quarter provided the winning margin. Freedom had to replace quarterback Jayden Birchfield, who graduated as the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns in Burke County history. His replacement, Thad Reid threw for 148 yards and two TDs, but the running game managed only 14 yards.
2) Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill football (Friday)
While nothing and I mean absolutely nothing, in sports is guaranteed, let’s go on the assumption that Hibriten again will sweep through the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The Panthers have won every conference game (20-0) played in the three-plus years of the league and have allowed a total of 85 points.
With that in mind, like Larry Bird once said to a group of competitors before an NBA All-Star game three-point shooting contest, “who’s coming in second?” That’s an important question for this league, as only two teams are guaranteed a state playoff berth.
Looking back at the last two seasons, Bunker Hill finished in a tie for second with Draughn in 2019 – the Bears got the tiebreaker for beating Draughn – and Foard took the spot in 2018. They’ll play each other this Friday.
Bunker Hill had its turn with Hibriten last Friday and took a 50-13 beating. With that done, the Bears will now look at negotiating the rest of the league. Bunker Hill replaced much of the front line from last year and it didn’t go well in Lenoir last week, as the Bears picked up only 105 yards of offense and the only two scores came with a running clock late in the fourth quarter. Returning quarterback Carson Eller was able to complete eight passes for 55 yards. Bunker Hill will have to improve those numbers against competition more of its own level.
Meanwhile, Foard, which went 2-9 during the return of coach Ryan Gettys last season, punched out a 28-6 win over Patton. The Tigers ran for 187 yards – Landon Marlowe had 115 of those – but 13 penalties showed they have a lot of work to do. However, Foard did hold Patton to 159 yards of total offense and forced three turnovers.
With what appears to be an evenly matched group of seven after Hibriten, the winner of this game will toss their hat squarely into the ring for the second playoff spot. The loser has a tough road to get there with five weeks left.
3) Bandys at Newton-Conover football (Friday)
Both teams lost opening-week games last Thursday, but Newton-Conover’s may hurt the most. The Red Devils led 13-0 in the third quarter, but Lincolnton scored 21 in the final to win 27-13. With a senior class, especially on defense, that had ascended through the years and seemed to be in position to snatch one of two state playoff spots allotted to the South Fork 2A Conference, the loss has put Newton-Conover nearly into a win-out scenario, especially with Maiden and defending champion North Lincoln still to come.
Allan Shade took over the permanent feature back role for the Red Devils and punched out 238 yards last week. The defense pulled away with two fumbles, but it all went for naught with the blown lead.
Bandys, rebuilding with new coach Jason Barnes, had a couple of sustained drives but struggled to block effectively in a 21-7 loss to Maiden. Although they held Maiden to just 53 on the ground, Bandys was also a step slow against the Blue Devils’ receivers, which often turned short catches into medium and long-yard pass plays.
Newton-Conover has won four of the last five in the series, including a 36-13 win last year.
4) Boys Soccer playoff picture in focus
With two weeks to go, the three area conferences nearly have their playoff representatives set. The matter of who will win each of the leagues is still to be settled and, barring upsets, that will happen next week. Here is a quick look at those races.
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Atop both the conference and 3A schools, Hickory is 8-0 with four matches to play, followed by Watauga at 6-1. St. Stephens is next at 3-4 and out of the running. Those two teams were to play last week, but the Pioneers went on a COVID quarantine that is scheduled to end this week. The rematch of these two schools was scheduled for last Wednesday but is now set for a week from Wednesday to close out the regular season. The conference winner gets the automatic bid with the second-place team likely to get one of the 3A West Region’s wildcard spots. For the 4A draw, South Caldwell is 2-5 and McDowell 1-6. The Spartans defeated McDowell earlier this season and are awaiting a reschedule of the rematch that was postponed last weekend.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
With a 14-game schedule to be played, Hibriten leads everyone at 10-0 and Fred T. Foard is at 8-1, with the only loss to the Panthers. With Bunker Hill at 4-4 and West Caldwell at 3-3, Hibriten and Foard appear to be on the way to the state playoffs as the conference’s allotted two representatives. The Panthers and Tigers are scheduled for next Monday in Lenoir.
South Fork 2A Conference
With a 14-game schedule, East Lincoln leads the pack at 8-0-1 with Newton-Conover next at 6-1-1. Lincolnton is next at 3-3-2 and Bandys at 3-3-1. By virtue of head-to-head meetings, Newton-Conover will hold the tiebreaker over both, so Red Devils are likely to move on to the second of the conference’s two automatic bids. The two teams will play for the conference title a week from this Wednesday.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 30 percent of the capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
Most schools are web streaming sports events to the public, some for a fee. Here is current information on file for each school. (Subject to change)
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE: All games are in sfcnetwork.tv. Click on the link, then click on the school logo at the top of the page for the game of interest. (fee required.)
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE:
Bunker Hill: Bunker Hill High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Draughn: DHS Live on YouTube
East Burke: East Burke High Facebook Page
Fred T. Foard: Fred T. Foard High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Hibriten: Hibriten High School on YouTube
Patton: unknown at this time.
West Caldwell: WCHS TV on YouTube
West Iredell: NHFS Network (subscription fee required)
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A CONFERENCE:
Alexander Central: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
Freedom: FHS Live on YouTube or Patriot Nation – Freedom Patriot Faithful
Hickory: Hickory High Football on Facebook
McDowell: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
St. Stephens: Tribal Sports Network on Facebook (fee required)
South Caldwell: SCHS Stream on YouTube
Watauga: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
WEEK OF MARCH 1-6
MONDAY, MARCH 1
LACROSSE (girls/ boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls/ Conference 19 (boys)
Asheville at Hickory, 4:30/ 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at St. Stephens, 5 p.m.
McDowell at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
Freedom at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at East Burke, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 5 p.m.
Bandys at East Lincoln, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
NCHSAA STATE BASKETBALL WEST REGIONAL FINAL
3A Girls
No. 12 Hickory at No. 3 Jesse Carson, TBA.
LACROSSE (girls/ boys DH)
Non-Conference
South Iredell at Patton, 5/ 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
LACROSSE (girls/ boys DH)
Conference 15 (girls/ Conference 19 (boys)
Patton at Hickory, 4:30/ 6 p.m.
St. Stephen at Asheville, 4:30/ 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 5 p.m.
Hickory at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 5 p.m.
Patton at Draughn, 5 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Maiden, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
BOYS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Fred T. Foard at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Patton at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 5
FOOTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at West Iredell, 7 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
West Caldwell at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 7 p.m.
Non-Conference
South Caldwell at Statesville, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER