WEEKLY WATCH: Games this week include Watauga-Foard volleyball

Since that match, Foard has lost once heading into this week. More specifically, Foard has lost one SET. The Tigers won the last 11 matches en route to the 2019 2A state title, then all 19 last season to add their eighth state title. After sweeping Maiden and Bandys last week, Foard has won 32 in a row.

Following that match, Watauga added two more wins to close out the regular season in 2019, then added three more last season before Providence took a 3-2 win to close out the Pioneers regular-season streak at 51.

Both teams have had turnover since that epic match, but the expectations are the same. Watauga began its rebuild last year with a young squad that was advanced to the second round before losing to 3A power West Henderson in five sets. The Pioneers opened with wins over West Wilkes — a team Foard defeated in last season’s 2A West Final — and North Henderson. They were scheduled to play 3A power North Iredell and West Rowan Saturday.

Foard lost four seniors from last year’s title team, but thus far there has been little drop off from, as the Tigers little trouble putting away Maiden and Bandys last week.