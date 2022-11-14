WEEKLY WATCH: Football, soccer playoffs scheduled as winter sports begin

It is the first week of the winter sports season, with the first day of varsity competition in indoor track, swimming and wrestling eligible to begin Monday while basketball teams can take the first dribbles in games that count on Friday.

However, with a light schedule this week, along with one eye on a huge football game between Bunker Hill and Maiden, and the other eye on a possible run by Hickory boys soccer to a state championship final match this weekend, this column will hold off taking a glance at the winter calendar until next week.

