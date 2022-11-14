 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKLY WATCH

WEEKLY WATCH: Football, soccer playoffs scheduled as winter sports begin

It is the first week of the winter sports season, with the first day of varsity competition in indoor track, swimming and wrestling eligible to begin Monday while basketball teams can take the first dribbles in games that count on Friday.

However, with a light schedule this week, along with one eye on a huge football game between Bunker Hill and Maiden, and the other eye on a possible run by Hickory boys soccer to a state championship final match this weekend, this column will hold off taking a glance at the winter calendar until next week.

High school varsity schedule

Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Times listed are approximate and reflect girls/boys doubleheader unless otherwise noted. Varsity games start after completion of JV games. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.

Mark Parker

Mark Parker HDR Sports Correspondent
