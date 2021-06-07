WEEKLY WATCH: Final week of regular season matchups includes baseball and wrestling

It is the final week of the regular season of the spring season in high school sports, which will close out a crazy, frustrating and wild academic year. At the conclusion of the week, two weeks of the postseason remains in baseball, girls tennis, track and field, and wrestling.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A awards conference championship in track and field, as well as girls tennis. Meanwhile, the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference hosts its wrestling tournament.
Most of the participants that will represent the three area conferences in the baseball state have been settled. However, a couple of upsets gave a glimmer of hope to teams on the outside looking in.
Here is what’s to come in this final week.
Northwestern
Foothills 2A Baseball
(2 automatic state
playoff berths)
Key series: Bunker Hill (12-0) vs. Fred T. Foard (11-1) (at Bunker Hill on Tuesday, at Foard on Thursday)
Draughn (7-5) vs. Patton (9-3) (at Patton on Tuesday, at Draughn on Thursday)
A funny thing happened on the way to an unbeaten showdown this week between Bunker Hill and Foard. Last week, after the Tigers shutdown Patton 6-1 in the first of a two-game series, that set up a win-and-in scenario for Foard. However, Patton rebounded at home 8-4 to keep its hopes alive.
So, we enter the week with Bunker Hill having stamped its ticket for the playoffs. Should Foard win the game at Bunker Hill, the Tigers are in the playoffs and sets up a winner-take-all-for the conference title.
A win at home on Tuesday not only gives the Bears the outright conference title, but should Patton win the home game against Draughn, the Panthers are within a game with one to play. If Foard is swept by Bunker Hill and Patton sweeps Draughn, it sets up a tie. The Northwestern Foothills would have to determine if the tie if broken by a one-game playoff at a neutral site, or a via a draw.
Meanwhile, as it stands now, Patton is alive for the one wildcard bid available in the 2A West Region, which awarded by the best conference winning percentage. The current standings in that chase are as follows: 1. Ledford (7-2, .778 no regular season games remaining, Central Carolinas 2A tournament this week), 2. Patton (9-3, .750 two games vs. Draughn), 3. Owen (5-2, .714, two games vs. Madison), 4. Lake Norman Charter (8-4, .667, two games vs. Bandys), 5. Forbush (6-3, .667, two games vs. Walkertown).
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference Baseball
(1 automatic 3A state
playoff berth, 1 automatic
4A state playoff berth)
Key games: McDowell at Hickory (Monday), Freedom at St. Stephens (Monday), Watauga at South Caldwell (Monday), St. Stephens at McDowell (Thursday).
A funny thing happened on the way to a winner-take-all game between St. Stephens (8-2 NWC) and McDowell (9-1).
After St. Stephens finished off a season sweep of defending conference champion South Caldwell last Tuesday, the Indians were left with two games against Hickory and Freedom — each at 2-8 in the conference — to set up the showdown at McDowell. However, Hickory spoiled the fun for the crosstown rivals, leaving McDowell with a chance to clinch at least a co-conference title … in a game at Hickory. After seeing the Indians suffer the upset, the Titans are unlikely to take anything for granted.
Regardless of what McDowell does on Monday, St. Stephens would be able get a co-conference title with a win at home vs. Freedom.
For the state playoffs, McDowell has captured the 4A state playoff bid and St. Stephens the 3A bid.
Meanwhile, South Caldwell has an outside shot for one of five wildcard slots from the 4A West Region, but it will have to defeat Watauga — which defeated the Spartans earlier this season — to have a shot. Currently, the Spartans are seventh in that race. Here are the standings of the teams involved and games remaining.
1. East Forsyth (8-2, .800, no regular season games, Central Piedmont 4A conference tournament), 2. Olympic (7-2, .778, last Friday’s game vs. South Mecklenburg not reported, two games vs. Ardrey Kell), 3. Ragsdale (8-3, .727 at NW Guilford), 4. Grimsley (7-3, .700 at Page, at NW Guilford), 5. Green Level (7-3, .700, no regular season games left), 6. Hickory Ridge (7-3, .700, two games vs. Porter Ridge), 7. South Caldwell (7-4, .636), 8. Hopewell (7-5, .583 two games vs. West Charlotte).
South Fork 2A Conference Baseball
(2 automatic state playoff berths)
Key series: Bandys vs. North Lincoln (at North Lincoln on Tuesday, at Bandys on Friday)
Lake Norman Charter vs. West Lincoln (at Lake Norman Charter on Tuesday, at West Lincoln on Friday)
A funny thing happened on the way to the two teams from this league sewing up the two playoff berths. East Lincoln (11-1) has done its part by sewing up the top seed from the league. The Mustangs have wrapped up at least a tie for the conference title and can win it outright with a win in their final two games vs. last place Newton-Conover (1-11).
Defending state 2A champions North Lincoln (9-3) could have closed out its bid, but sixth-place Lincolnton (4-8) surprised the Knights with a 3-0 shutout in the second game of that series last week. That gives a glimmer of hope for Lake Norman Charter, which would have to sweep West Lincoln (2-10) and get Bandys to sweep North Lincoln.
North Lincoln holds the tiebreaker over Lake Norman Charter by virtue of a season sweep.
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference Individual Wrestling Tournament at McDowell (Thursday)
St. Stephens swept through the conference season for the fourth straight season and is a heavy favorite to claim the team tournament as well.
Individually, here are some names to look for in the conference tournament, as well as regional the following week.
Alexander Central: Elijah Peal (11-4, 152 lbs.), Furquan Maynard (13-5, 285); Freedom: Fredy Vicente-Perez (8-1, 285); McDowell: Morgan Repasky (14-2, 106), Tobias Finn (17-0, 152), Preston Dennison (14-1, 170), Bruin Lytle (14-3, 182), Jesse Barrier (13-2, 195); St. Stephens: Cesar Chavez-Alonzo (17-4, 113), Chance Wilson (18-2, 120), Evan Trossi (15-4, 126), Brady Connell (16-4, 138), Kymani Evans (16-4, 145), Dorian Whitworth (17-1, 170), Andre Britt (19-2, 182); South Caldwell: Brighton Deal (15-4, 106), Jonah McBurney (17-2, 120).
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference Track and Field Meet at Bunker Hill (Wednesday)
The top athletes from the area meet Wednesday to decide the individual and team championships this week.
Among the boys, Fred T. Foard has won four of the five meets in which it has competed, losing the other to Hibriten by a single point. For the girls, Hibriten and West Iredell have been near the top this season.
Individually, the conference has a strong group that has already qualified for the 2A West Regional meet scheduled to be held at East Burke on June 18-19.
Those who have set qualifying marks already include:
Boys: East Burke Noah Rooks (shot put, discus), Kenneth Byrd (high jump, pole vault); Fred T. Foard: Nathanael Hughes (high jump), Ben Trimm (1600m run, 3200m run), Korbus Wilkinson (800m run); Hibriten: Jackson Lewis (shot put), Cedric Shuford (100m dash); Patton: Vance Jones (400m dash, 800m run); West Caldwell Makyis Dula (100m dash, 400m dash).
Girls: Bunker Hill: Olivia Ellis (pole vault); East Burke: Taylor Bostain (discus); Fred T. Foard: Karin Coulter (800m run, 1600m run, 3200m run); Hibriten: Jada Brown (long jump, 100m dash, 200m dash); Patton: Madison Clay (1600m run, 3200m run); West Iredell: Lariyah Clark (long jump, triple jump), Alaya Gillespie (long jump, triple jump, 100m dash, 200m dash, 400m dash), Janiya Johnson (100m dash, 200m dash)
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
MONDAY, JUNE 7
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
McDowell at Hickory, 6:30 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
BASEBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Patton, 6 p.m.
East Burke at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
West Iredell at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
East Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at North Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament
Nonconference
Watauga at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central, McDowell at Freedom, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell, St. Stephens, Watauga at South Caldwell, 4:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Conference meet, Bunker Hill
WRESTLING
Non-Conference
Mount Pleasant, North Henderson at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at Watauga, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Freedom (Shuey Field), 6:30 p.m.
St. Stephens at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at Draughn, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
Hibriten at West Caldwell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
3A Individual Tournament at Hickory, 9 a.m.
4A Individual Tournament, TBA
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament at McDowell, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
BASEBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Lincolnton, 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 7 p.m.
North Lincoln at Bandys, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Lincoln Charter at South Caldwell, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
No events scheduled