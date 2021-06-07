WEEKLY WATCH: Final week of regular season matchups includes baseball and wrestling

Key games: McDowell at Hickory (Monday), Freedom at St. Stephens (Monday), Watauga at South Caldwell (Monday), St. Stephens at McDowell (Thursday).

A funny thing happened on the way to a winner-take-all game between St. Stephens (8-2 NWC) and McDowell (9-1).

After St. Stephens finished off a season sweep of defending conference champion South Caldwell last Tuesday, the Indians were left with two games against Hickory and Freedom — each at 2-8 in the conference — to set up the showdown at McDowell. However, Hickory spoiled the fun for the crosstown rivals, leaving McDowell with a chance to clinch at least a co-conference title … in a game at Hickory. After seeing the Indians suffer the upset, the Titans are unlikely to take anything for granted.

Regardless of what McDowell does on Monday, St. Stephens would be able get a co-conference title with a win at home vs. Freedom.

For the state playoffs, McDowell has captured the 4A state playoff bid and St. Stephens the 3A bid.