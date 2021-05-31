WEEKLY WATCH: Championships ahead for baseball and wrestling

While high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 have been held across the area, with the adjustment of the sports calendar due to COVID-19, there is still plenty of business to settle for the current season.

The final two weeks of the regular season have arrived in baseball, with conference championships and state playoff berths still in the balance. Conference championships are at hand in two conferences in wrestling, with the first league titles coming up in girls’ tennis. Also, another track and field conference meet is scheduled.

Here is a look at the week ahead.

BASEBALL

Northwestern Foothills 2A

Key games: Patton at Fred T. Foard (Tuesday), Foard at Patton (Thursday), Bunker Hill at Hibriten (Tuesday), Hibriten at Bunker Hill (Thursday)

Standings: Bunker Hill 10-0, Foard 10-0, Patton 8-2 (two automatic bids, four games to play)

It certainly would be fun to have an unbeaten Bunker Hill-Foard showdown in the final week of the regular season. However, both schools have home-and-home series this week against rivals that would love to spoil that party, especially if the Bears or Tigers get caught looking too far ahead.