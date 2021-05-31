WEEKLY WATCH: Championships ahead for baseball and wrestling

While high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 have been held across the area, with the adjustment of the sports calendar due to COVID-19, there is still plenty of business to settle for the current season.
The final two weeks of the regular season have arrived in baseball, with conference championships and state playoff berths still in the balance. Conference championships are at hand in two conferences in wrestling, with the first league titles coming up in girls’ tennis. Also, another track and field conference meet is scheduled.
Here is a look at the week ahead.
BASEBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Key games: Patton at Fred T. Foard (Tuesday), Foard at Patton (Thursday), Bunker Hill at Hibriten (Tuesday), Hibriten at Bunker Hill (Thursday)
Standings: Bunker Hill 10-0, Foard 10-0, Patton 8-2 (two automatic bids, four games to play)
It certainly would be fun to have an unbeaten Bunker Hill-Foard showdown in the final week of the regular season. However, both schools have home-and-home series this week against rivals that would love to spoil that party, especially if the Bears or Tigers get caught looking too far ahead.
The teams of the Patton-Foard series have the most to win or lose this week. Patton was already swept this season by Bunker Hill, so the Panthers most likely will need a sweep this week to stay in the state playoff picture. Even if a split happens with Patton-Foard and Hibriten-Bunker Hill, the Panthers would enter the final week two games out with two to play. A sweep by Foard would assure both the Tigers and Bunker Hill playoff spots. Should Patton sweep to forge a tie, the Panthers would hold the tiebreaker against Foard. Patton closes the season with two against Burke County rival Draughn.
Looking at the wildcard situation in the 2A West Region, Patton trails Mount Pleasant (7-1) of the Rocky River 2A Conference for the lone at-large bid available.
Although Hibriten (5-5) has been eliminated from state playoff competition, the Panthers could still play spoiler against the Bears with a sweep. However, it could be a tall task. Coming off a sweep at the hands of Foard in which the Panthers failed to score a run, they’ll face a Bunker Hill team that has allowed three runs all season. A sweep by Bunker Hill, or a win plus a loss by Patton this week assures the Bears a state playoff spot.
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Key games: South Caldwell at St. Stephens (Tuesday)
Standings: McDowell (8-1, 4A school, 3 games to play), St. Stephens (7-1, 3A school, 4 games to play), South Caldwell (6-3, 4A school, 3 games to play), Watauga (5-4, 3A school, 3 games to play) (one 4A automatic bid, one 3A automatic bid)
For state playoff purposes, McDowell has wrapped up the league’s automatic 4A bid, as the Titans swept South Caldwell this season. St. Stephens will need either a win or a Watauga loss over the final two weeks to clinch the 3A automatic bid, as the Indians hold the tiebreaker over Watauga because of a sweep.
Among the 4A schools across the West Region, there are five wildcard spots. At 6-3, South Caldwell is tied for seventh slot
in that chase. After the automatic qualifiers from each conference are placed, the top five schools by conference records will receive the bids.
The teams currently involved, listed by record, are: South Mecklenburg (6-1, South Meck 7), Grimsley (7-2, Metro), East Forsyth (6-2, Central Piedmont), Olympic (6-2, South Meck 7), Hopewell or Lake Norman (both 7-3, I-Meck, one would receive an automatic bid), Green Level (7-3, Triangle 8), South Caldwell (6-3), Ragsdale (6-3, Metro), Mallard Creek (5-3, I-Meck), Hickory Ridge (5-3, I-Meck).
Among the 3A schools, Watauga is behind eight other schools for 3A wildcard slots. The Pioneers have games left against Alexander Central (2-7) and Freedom (1-7), but it could be the game at South Caldwell next week that could decide the fate for both.
Meanwhile for the conference title, St. Stephens and McDowell meet Thursday, June 10 in what could decide either a shared or outright title. More on that next week.
South Fork 2A Conference
Key games: Lake Norman Charter at Bandys (Wednesday), Bandys at Lake Norman Charter (Friday)
Standings: East Lincoln (9-1), North Lincoln (8-2), Bandys (6-4), Lake Norman Charter (6-4) (two automatic bids, four games left).
East Lincoln lost its first game of the season last week against Maiden, but the Mustangs are still in control of the conference and the state playoff berth. A win by East Lincoln or a loss by both Bandys and Lake Norman Charter seals up the playoff spot. For the conference title, East Lincoln holds the tiebreaker over North Lincoln by virtue of a sweep over the Knights this season. The Mustangs will take on West Lincoln (2-8) in a pair of games this week.
Meanwhile, North Lincoln could sew up the second spot with a sweep of Lincolnton (3-7) in two games this week. A sweep would eliminate Lake Norman Charter, as North Lincoln swept the season series in the battle of the Knights.
However, Bandys still has a glimmer of hope, even if North Lincoln sweeps. Should the Trojans sweep Lake Norman Charter, they will face North Lincoln in two games during the final week of the season with a chance to claim the playoff spot. A loss to Lake Norman Charter this week will likely put an end to the Trojans season.
South Fork Girls Tennis Individual Tournament at Maiden (Tuesday-Wednesday)
East Lincoln won the South Fork 2A Conference championship at 7-0, a match ahead of West Lincoln. 6-1. The South Fork is scheduled to hold its individual tournament starting Tuesday. The two-day event at Maiden will determine the four singles and four doubles teams representative to the 2A West Regional, which is scheduled for Gardner Webb University on June 18-19.
Among Catawba County schools, Newton-Conover sophomore Alexa Allison appears to have the best shot to make noise at regional either at singles or doubles She went 7-0 at No. 1 singles, and was unbeaten in No. 1 doubles (6-0) with partner Page Furr.
From Maiden, Macy Sigmon was 5-2 in No. 2 singles this season. She and partner Alyson Soumpholphakdy were 2-0 at No. 2 doubles. The Blue Devils top singles player, senior Hannah Sherrill, was 4-4.
As players can play only singles or doubles, coaches will determine at seeding meetings prior to the tournament the assignments for their players.
Wrestling
Two conferences will hold individual tournaments, but first a word about one tri-meet on tap for this week.
Bandys, Maiden at Newton-Conover (Tuesday)
Although there is not a state dual tournament this year, conference pride still means something in this sport around the area. West Lincoln is the top dog in the South Fork 2A Conference duals standings with both Newton-Conover and Bandys falling a couple of matches short in each of its matchups with the Rebels. However, the dual between the Red Devils and Trojans merit attention, not just for which will finish second, but looking ahead for the coming winter in the new Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference.
Under coach Justin Adams, Bandys (16-4 overall, 4-1 South Fork) has sprung to life in his second year at the helm. Last week in the match against West Lincoln, Bost-Matheson Gym was rocking with a full house that included a famous alum, WWE wrestler Braun Strowman. The Trojans are not quite at the elite level at 2A, as their losses to Foard and West Lincoln will attest. But they’re getting closer, as a winner-take-all match loss to Lake Norman hints at. The other loss was at perennial 4A power Mooresville.
Meanwhile, Newton-Conover is not used to losing. Outside of Lincolnton last year, the Red Devils (17-3, 3-1) the only conference losses have come against West Lincoln. The losses by Newton-Conover this season are to R-S Central, West Lincoln and St. Stephens. It is the loss to St. Stephens that is the most curious, as it is a common opponent with Bandys, which defeated the Indians.
Is Bandys about to surpass Newton-Conover in the pecking order? We’ll find out Tuesday.
Conference Individual Tournaments:
It looks to be another banner year for the area in wrestling. As the march begins to the regional and state tournaments in June, here are some of the names from area schools worth keeping an eye on over the next few weeks.
South Fork 2A Tournament at Newton-Conover (Thursday)
Returning state qualifiers: Bandys: Bryson Burkett (132 pound, 19-1); East Lincoln: Grayson Cannon (182 state 3rd, 15-0), Caleb Hines (145, 14-1), Trent Smith (285, 10-2); Newton-Conover: Cole Clark (220 state runner-up, 20-0); Ryan Walker (285 state champion, 19-1); North Lincoln: Joseph Plyler (160, 18-2), Jorden Schlossman (132 state champion, 20-0); West Lincoln: Langston Hoffman (132, 13-2), Chade Norman (126, 12-2); Ricky Reynolds (160, 13-1)
Others to watch: Bandys: Ian Moore (152, 17-3); Caleb Moore (160, 19-1); Zackory Evans (195, 17-3); Maiden: Christian Wylie (113, 12-1); Nathaniel Poovey (145, 16-1); Daniel Spring (285, 12-1); Newton-Conover: Camden Spencer (126, 17-3); Jason Brawley (160, 20-0); Owen Clark (195, 18-0)
Northwestern Foothills 2A Tournament at Patton (Friday)
Returning state qualifiers: Bunker Hill: Brayden Guess (170, 18-0), Raul Hernandez (120, 15-3); Fred T. Foard: Zane Birtchet (170, state runner-up, 17-1); Brock Carey (132 state runner-up, 14-0), Landon Foor (182 3-time state champion, 14-0); Mo McAfee (220, 15-2), Jamie Richard (138, 18-0), Evan Steiger (160, 16-2); Hibriten: Azariah Moore (195, 11-2); Patton: Dilan Patton (152, 15-0); Kaleb Spann (182, 7-2)
Others to watch: East Burke: Caleb Johnson-White (138, 10-0); Luke Wilson (195, 7-2); Fred T. Foard: Brayden Mejia (106, 18-0); Spencer Bechtol (126, 17-1); Dawson Cody (138, 11-3); Colby Mace (195, 11-1); Dylan Smith (285, 18-0); Hibriten: Ross Watts (132, 17-0); Chandler Wyke (160, 16-2); Zay Barnes (220, 17-0).
Northwestern 3A-4A Track and field Conference Meet (Thursday)
With a strong group of distance runners and field athletes, Watauga has dominated the girls side of conference meets this season. Sidra Miller has set regional qualifying marks in the 1,600 meters, 800 meters and 3,200 meters, and is part of the team that put up the best mark in the 4x800 meter relay. The Pioneer also have Sarah Goode and Ella Nelsen on board in the pole vault. Other regional qualifiers to this point include Alexander Central’s Alysha Early in the shot put, Katie Deacon of Freedom in the 1,600-meter run, Hickory’s Madeline Johnson in the discus, and Jordyn Horan in the pole vault.
The Watauga boys are strong, as well, leading the conference at meets throughout the season with Alexander Central close by. The Pioneers have Henry Coatney in pole vault and Rien Freeman in the 3,200-meter race. Hitting regional qualifying marks for Alexander Central are the Cougars 4x200 relay team, as well as Jachin Jenkins in the discus throw. McDowell has three athletes going to regionals with Trevor Kettles in the discus, and both Seth Baird and Cal Stevenson in the pole vault. Anthony Baverso has also hit a qualifying time in the 800 meter run.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 50 percent of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
MONDAY, MAY 31
No events scheduled
TUESDAY, JUNE 1
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 6:30 p.m.
South Caldwell at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
West Caldwell at East Burke, 6 p.m.
West Iredell at Draughn, 6 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
Patton at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Alexander Central at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
Freedom at Watauga, 4 p.m.
South Caldwell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament at Maiden, 9 a.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke, Hibriten at Fred T. Foard, 5:30 p.m.
Patton, West Caldwell at Bunker Hill, 5:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Non-Conference
Alexander Central, West Iredell at North Iredell, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
BASEBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Lake Norman Charter at Bandys, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament at Maiden, 9 a.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Non-conference
Bandys, Newton-Conover, North Lincoln at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Non-conference
Lincolnton, St. Stephens at East Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Shelby, South Caldwell at Cherryville, 5:30 p.m.
Statesville at Alexander Central, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
BASEBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at West Iredell 6 p.m.
East Burke at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Patton, 7 p.m.
Hibriten at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Conference Championship Meet at Freedom
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
AC Reynolds (non-conference), Freedom at McDowell, 5:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament at Newton-Conover, 9 a.m.
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
BASEBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at McDowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at St. Stephens, 6:30 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter at Huntersville Athletic Park, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Lincoln Charter (non-conference), Watauga at South Caldwell, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Conference Individual Tournament at Patton, 5 p.m.