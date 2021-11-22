WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball tips off as wrestling, swimming enter Week 2

High school basketball gets underway this week, but with the Thanksgiving holiday, most of the schools in the four-county region will tip just once this week. Wrestling hits the second week of the season with most teams looking at tournament action.
It’s a light week, but there are some games and meets that should draw some eyeballs. Let’s take a look at what’s ahead.
NOTE: Before we begin, a note about basketball times listed on the schedule. Most schools will begin JV games at 4 p.m. with varsity doubleheaders starting around 6:30 p.m. Several schools will not have JV girls teams, so JV boys games will begin at 4:30 p.m. with varsity doubleheaders starting at about 5:45 p.m. Alexander Central plays JV games at a separate campus gym, so its times are set at 6 p.m. West Caldwell will not have varsity girls, so varsity boys are listed to start at about 7 p.m.
1) Freedom at Weddington boys basketball (Tuesday)A lot has happened since these two teams met. In fact, the world itself changed. On March 3, 2020, Weddington led by as many as 14 points before Freedom came all the way back. A three-pointer by Ben Tolbert with 2.9 seconds left was enough to finish the rally for a 67-64 win and send the Patriots to the 3A West final. Four days later, Freedom held on to defeat Huss in a game played at Lenoir-Rhyne and advance to the 3A state final. However, the game was never played, as the sports world shutdown due to COVID-19 and Freedom was later declared a 3A state co-champion.
The following season, Weddington bounced back from the heartbreaking loss and won the 3A state title last spring. Meanwhile, Freedom’s team was hit hard by COVID-19 quarantines, played just eight games (4-4) and missed the playoff altogether.
Hopefully, basketball teams can avoid the dreaded quarantine process again and get back to normal. As the season starts, this will be a good early barometer the last two state champions to gauge where each team is, and what work needs to be done to become a state contender again.
2) St. Stephens at Bandys wrestling (Monday)
When these two schools met at the Indians’ gym two seasons ago, St. Stephens had begun defense of its 2018-19 3A state title. Meanwhile, Bandys, under first-year head coach Justin Adams, had begun to piece together the Trojans wrestling program, which had some individual highlights – Colby Teague had won the 2A title and 145 lbs. that spring – but the team was spotty and scattered. But Adams had a vision of what was to come.
“We’re at ground level right now,” said Adams in an interview after the team lost that dual 66-8. “We’re working on it, and we’ve got some really good kids.”
Bandys took its lumps that season and went 8-30 in duals, but the foundation was set. The Trojans hopped to 20-4 in last spring’s season – including a win over St. Stephens – and had six wrestlers qualify for the individual state tournament – all of which return.
The Indians went 19-3 last season, but with no dual competition, the only shot at recognition was at the individual tournament. It didn’t go well for St. Stephens, as it had the rare season of not having a state placer.
St. Stephens has started well, running up a 7-0 record in duals last week, including a 5-0 run at the Forbush duals on Saturday. Bandys split a tri-meet with the loss coming against perennial 4A contender Lake Norman. However, the Trojans had a strong showing at a tournament at Hough High on Saturday, finishing second out of 14 teams.
Both teams figure to make noise in their respective state dual tournament next February and each will get a chance to see where they stand against tough competition on Monday.
3) Patton at Newton-Conover girls basketball (Tuesday)
Coming off a 2A co-championship, Newton-Conover was primed and ready to reclaim the title last spring. The Red Devils were 15-0 heading into a second-round playoff game. The luck of the random draw last season put Newton-Conover on the road, and they were blasted by 2A final-four team West Stokes 59-41 to end the season.
The Red Devils lost versatile player Grace Loftin from that team, but are beaming on social media about twin towers Emma Fox (6-4, senior) and Lizzie Sain (6-2, junior), the latter of whom transferred from University Christian. With junior point guard extraordinaire Cassidy Geddes — a three-year starter — Newton-Conover looks to make another deep playoff run in February and March.
They’ll get the season started against Patton, which is coming off a playoff season from last spring. The Panthers finished in a tie for second in the former Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and won a three-way draw to represent the league. Along with Bunker Hill, the Panthers annually were among the challengers to East Burke during the four years of that conference.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:
Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. Basketball times: Please note times listed are approximate. Wrestling times: For dual meets, often exhibition matches are held prior to varsity bouts.
WEEK OF NOV. 22-27
<&underline>MONDAY, NOV. 22</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Bandys at St. Stephens, 5:45/7 p.m.
West Lincoln at Hibriten (girls only), 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Alexander Central, Ashe County at South Caldwell, Lenoir Aquatic, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Nonconference duals
Davie, Freedom, South Caldwell at Newton-Conover, 5 p.m.
St. Stephens at Bandys, 5 p.m.
<&underline>TUESDAY, NOV. 23</&underline>
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Bunker Hill at St. Stephens, 5:45/7:15 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Maiden, 5:45/7:15 p.m.
Hibriten at Avery County, 5:45/7:15 p.m.
Bandys at West Iredell, 6:30/8 p.m.
South Iredell at Alexander Central, 6/7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Weddington, 6:30/8 p.m.
Hickory at Ashbrook, 6:30/8 p.m.
Patton at Newton-Conover, 6:30/8 p.m.
South Caldwell at West Caldwell (boys only), 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Northwestern 3A/4A
Hibriten, Watauga at Freedom, Mount View Recreation, Morganton, 6 p.m.
East Lincoln, Lincolnton, West Caldwell at Newton-Conover, Hickory YMCA, 6 p.m.
Catawba Valley Athletic 2A
WRESTLING
Nonconference duals
Alexander Central at Wrestle for the Cure, Mooresville, 4 p.m.
Bunker Hill at Statesville Duals, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover, Mountain Heritage, Polk County, Shelby at Crest, 5 p.m.
WEDNESDAY NOV. 24
BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Patton at Draughn, 6:30/8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Nonconference duals
Hibriten, Patton, East Wilkes at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Tournaments
Bandys Trojan Invitational, 9 a.m.
Fred T. Foard at Enka Jet Tournament, 9 a.m.
Maiden at North Knight Invitational, North Henderson, 9 a.m.