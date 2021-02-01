WEEKLY WATCH: Basketball amps up and COVID-19 affects season schedules

2) Quarantine updates

No area conference has been more hurt by quarantines due to COVID-19 protocols than the Northwestern Foothills 2A in boys’ basketball. Through last week, without quarantines, eight games should have been played by each team. Only Hibriten and Bunker Hill have played more than half that total, with five each. However, Bunker Hill will sit out a quarantine this week. Half of the eight-team conference – Patton, East Burke, West Iredell and Fred T. Foard – has played only three games. Draughn and West Caldwell have four each.

Four of the boys teams – Bunker Hill, Draughn, Foard and West Iredell – start this week in quarantine. With the regular season ending on a hard deadline of February 19, and a maximum of three games a week permitted by the NCHSAA (two regularly scheduled contests plus one make-up from COVID or weather-related postponements), only Hibriten could possibly play the maximum 14 games allowed this season. It currently has rescheduled all earlier postponements except for a home contest against Draughn.

In an email sent out to area media outlets last Friday, Bunker Hill athletic director James Byrd said,