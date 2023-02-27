After three months during which most of the high school events took place in gyms, it’s finally time to get outside. The spring sports season begins across the state today for North Carolina High School Athletic Association members.

Baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis and both boys and girls lacrosse all start its respective seasons begin this week, with boys golf and track and field still to come.

Here are some of those stories to watch for the week.

Bandys baseball starts with a bang vs. East Lincoln

After winning the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (CVAC) last year, the Bandys baseball team certainly isn’t easing into the 2023 schedule. The Trojans will open against East Lincoln, last year’s 3A final four team, on Monday. The game was moved up a day due to East Lincoln hosting the girls’ basketball state quarterfinal game on Tuesday. Two days later the Trojans face St. Stephens, who lost to East Lincoln in the quarterfinals.

Bandys relied on strong pitching last year and that should be a team strength in 2023.

The Trojans welcome back senior Cade Spencer, who was second on the team in strikeouts and had pitched four shutouts, including a no-hitter. The Trojans will have to replace four of the top five hitters from the lineup, but Nolan Jones (.457, 19 RBI, 13 stolen bases) should be back to lead the offense.

East Lincoln should have its top two hurlers, Carson Dahle and Issac Armstrong, but they’ll have to replace 21 home runs lost when Garrett Michel and Gavin Houser graduated. Junior Trey Spees (.378, 9 XBHs, 24 RBI) is the leading hitter.

St. Stephens will be led by NC State commit Peyton Young (6-2 record in 2022), who will lead the Indians at the plate and on the mound. The Indians will have some key arms to replace in Julien Peissel and Josh Barkley. However, along with Young, James Tate threw two complete games last year.

St. Stephens baseball faces Alexander Central on Friday

Like Bandys, the Indians jump into the fire the first week with a couple of top-level teams, as they travel to play defending Northwestern 3A/4A co-champion Alexander Central. The Cougars should have a strong returning core on the mound with Maddox Jack (7-1, 1.35 ERA, 56 K, 41.1 IP), JD Little (4-1, 1.28 ERA, 50 Ks, 38.1 IP) and Caleb Williams (4-2, 1.65 ERA, 41 K, 29.2 IP) all seeing significant innings last year.

Alexander Central also has its top three hitters at the plate to take swings with Williams, Jaret Hoppes and Mason Chapman all with batting averages above .380 last year.

With the returning experience in the lineup and a tough non-conference schedule, the Cougars could be well-served to bounce back from a disappointing first-round exit in last year’s playoffs.

Hickory faces Wilkes Central in girls soccer on Wednesday

A year ago, a young Hickory team faced the fire of the Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference, which came down to the final week before East Lincoln took the crown. Those two played in the second round of the playoffs before the Mustangs sent Hickory home after winning a shootout.

Hickory will have to replace goalkeeper Ali Rose and talented striker Madeline Mosteller but most of the team from last season returns. They’ll likely get a good early-season test at Wilkes Central.

The Eagles outscored their opponents 161-20 in 25 games last year, which took them to the 2A West finals before a loss in overtime. Hickory lost 3-2 to Wilkes Central last year

Fred T. Foard takes on Bandys in softball on Friday

Bandys begins defense of its CVAC championship but lost five top hitters to graduation. The cupboard won’t be bare, as leading pitcher Owyen Lyall returns. She struck out 83 batters in 68 innings. She also boasted a .489 batting average last year. She will team with Avery Alexander and her .412 average from last year to lead the team at the plate.

Foard is accustomed to winning but suffered through some growing pains last season with just one senior in the lineup. The team started 1-4 last year. The Foard players signaled growth as the season progressed, particularly in two non-conference games with Bandys.

In the first game, the Trojans clearly outclassed the struggling Tigers 15-3. Nearly a month later, although Bandys completed the sweep, some of the rough edges had been smoothed out in the 3-1 loss.

Riley Vogel hit .738 with 21 extra-base hits as a sophomore and is likely to lead Foard again. Pitcher Alyssa Smith had a 2.71 ERA despite a 7-9 record and can draw upon her experience in a challenging season.