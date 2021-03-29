WEEKLY WATCH: A look at the football playoff picture and key softball games scheduled

On tap for this week in high school sports in the region, the abbreviated football season heads into the final two weeks with the races nearly settled for state playoff berths. A lot of the column this week will lay out those playoff races, but there are some key games ahead in girls’ soccer and softball as those seasons hit the quarter pole. Here is what to come for the week.
1) Football state
playoff pictureSouth Fork 2A Conference
(2 automatic bids)
Win and in: After winning the big showdown at East Lincoln last Friday, Maiden (4-0) can wrap up the conference title with a win in either of its last two games, either at Newton-Conover or the following week against Lincolnton. The Blue Devils can also win it with a loss by East Lincoln at West Lincoln or at home with Newton-Conover. In short, a lot has to happen wrong for Maiden to miss the playoffs.
Win and showdown: Should Newton-Conover defeat Maiden and East Lincoln win at West Lincoln, the Red Devils will travel to East Lincoln to determine a playoff spot. In the scenario, Newton-Conover could hope for Lincolnton to upset Maiden at home in the final week in order to claim the top automatic bid.
Win and probably in: Still up for a playoff berth is West Lincoln at 3-2 and the Rebels path is actually straightforward. A win against East Lincoln and a loss by Newton-Conover puts the Rebels in. But even if Newton-Conover beats Maiden, the Rebels – which has a conference bye the final week – would win a tiebreaker over both East Lincoln and Newton-Conover.
Win and needs help: At 2-2, Newton-Conover can still get in, but the Red Devils need to win out and have East Lincoln upend West Lincoln to eliminate the Rebels. Oddly, they would need Maiden to defeat Lincolnton, because in a three scenario…
Doomsday scenarios: If Maiden loses out to go 4-2, East Lincoln could claim the outright title with two wins. Or if East Lincoln defeats West Lincoln, but loses to Newton-Conover, creating a three-way tie, the Blue Devils and Mustangs would get in because of their wins over West Lincoln, which could finish no lower than fourth. If a three-way tie is created by Maiden, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln, the playoff spots would come down to the higher finish between Lincolnton and North Lincoln, which play each other on Friday.
More to come next week.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Conference (2 automatic bids)
Win and in: Hibriten is in first at 4-0 and can wrap up the first of two automatic bids for the conference with a win against West Iredell or the next week at Patton. The Panthers would also get in should Bunker Hill lose either at home to Patton on Thursday or at West Caldwell next week.
Win and help: At 4-1, Bunker Hill leads a trio of teams – West Caldwell, East Burke and Draughn – at 3-2 and would claim the second playoff berth by winning its final two games. With Draughn and West Caldwell squaring off this Thursday, the Bears could wrap up the postseason with a win against Patton and a win by Draughn. The Bears own tiebreakers against East Burke and Draughn due to victories over both.
Win and possible showdown: However, should West Caldwell defeat Draughn, the Warriors would play Bunker Hill in the final week with a chance to snatch the second spot with a win. However…
Doomsday scenario: Should the Warriors win those two, assuming Bunker Hill beats Patton this week, they’ll need East Burke to lose one of their final games against Fred T. Foard or Draughn. Otherwise, a three-way tie would be created with a draw determining the second spot.
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference (1 automatic 3A and 1 automatic 4A bid)
They’re in: South Caldwell 2-0 has already wrapped up the league’s 4A bid over McDowell (2-3).
Win and in: For the 3A schools, Watauga is at 4-0 and can claim the league’s one automatic bid with a win at home against Freedom. However…
Doomsday scenario: An interesting scenario arises if Watauga loses to Freedom to close out the Pioneers conference season. Currently, Watauga is not scheduled to make up a game that was canceled the opening week against South Caldwell, so that would leave the Pioneers at 4-1. With Alexander Central at 3-1, despite a loss to Watauga, the Cougars would be in the driver’s seat for the bid, as the Cougars could finish at 5-1. The Cougars host Hickory this week then closes out at South Caldwell. Freedom (2-1) could still get in by winning out and a loss by Alexander Central in the final two weeks.
2) Alexander Central
at South Caldwell softball (Monday)Two perennial state contenders meet for the first time in nearly two years with the top of the conference at stake.
Alexander Central, which last won the 3A state title in 2018, has blasted opponents by a combined 48-3 margin. South Caldwell, which won the 4A state title in 2019, has done the same, with a 56-5 margin. Other than McDowell, which threatened both in the first meetings over the past two weeks, the Cougars and Spartans are the creams at the top in the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference. Arguably, they may prove again to be among the best in the state.
South Caldwell has won the last five meetings in the series.
3) Draughn at Bunker Hill softball (Tuesday)Bunker Hill took a big step forward in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 9-3 win over Fred T. Foard last week. The Bears (4-0) still have a showdown waiting against Hibriten (4-0) next week, but they’ll have to get by Draughn (1-1), which is looking to stay in the race. The Bears have won 3 of 4 during the conference rivalry since 2018
4) Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, girls soccer and softball (Tuesday)After the loss last week, Foard’s softball team (1-1) is suddenly on the outside looking in, as far the early playoff race goes, which only nets two teams into the state tournament. The back-to-back defending Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champions have a huge game at Hibriten this week and still have rival Draughn on the slate. Foard and Hibriten split 4-3 contests in 2019.
For soccer, Foard (2-0) and Hibriten (3-0) are two of the three remaining unbeatens in the league, along with East Burke (2-0). Foard has won the last three over the Panthers. The Tigers and East Burke, which has Draughn and Patton earlier in the week, could meet in Icard for the league lead this Thursday.
5) St. Stephens at Hickory girls soccer (Monday)For now, the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference girls’ soccer race has filtered to Hickory (3-0), Watauga (3-1) and St. Stephens (2-1).
The only goal allowed by St. Stephens so far this season was in a 1-0 loss to the Pioneers on the road. Now, they’ll look to take on Hickory, which has blitzed opponents 15-0. The Red Tornadoes have owned the series, winning eight in a row since a playoff loss in 2015.
Others to watch:East Lincoln at Maiden girls soccer (Monday): Lake Norman Charter is by far the class of the South Fork 2A with mercy-rule wins over three opponents, including Maiden, and a 4-1 victory over East Lincoln. The Blue Devils and East Lincoln are tied with Lincolnton at 3-1 with the Wolves up next for Lake Norman Charter on Monday. Winner at Maiden likely takes over sole possession of second.
West Lincoln at Maiden softball (Monday): West Lincoln won the first meeting in the home-and-home series with Maiden last week and holds a 26-0 margin of victory in three games. Maiden, which lost 4-0, has a chance for revenge in a postponed makeup game Monday.
East Burke at Fred T. Foard football (Thursday): Along with East Burke trying to stay in the Northwestern Foothills chase, the game also will feature the return of Foard’s former coach Ryan Minor to Tigerland. Minor, in his first season with East Burke, led the Tigers to two playoff appearances in three seasons before resigning after the 2018 season.
HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY SCHEDULE:Schedules listed are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice.
NOTE FOR OUTDOOR SPORTS: Currently, outdoor sports are limited to 30 percent of capacity for the host site. Each school will have its own policies as to whom tickets will be sold. If you are interested in attending a game, contact the school for further information.
Most schools are web streaming sports events to the public, some for a fee. Here is current information on file for each school. (Subject to change. Not all events will be webstreamed)
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE: All games are in sfcnetwork.tv. Click on the link, then click on the school logo at the top of the page for the game of interest. (fee required.)
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE:
Bunker Hill: Bunker Hill High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Draughn: DHS Live on YouTube
East Burke: East Burke High Facebook Page
Fred T. Foard: Fred T. Foard High School Facebook Page (fee required)
Hibriten: Hibriten High School on YouTube
Patton: unknown at this time.
West Caldwell: WCHS TV on YouTube
West Iredell: NHFS Network (subscription fee required)
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A CONFERENCE:
Alexander Central: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
Freedom: FHS Live on YouTube or Patriot Nation – Freedom Patriot Faithful
Hickory: Hickory High Football on Facebook
McDowell: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
St. Stephens: Tribal Sports Network on Facebook (fee required)
South Caldwell: SCHS Stream on YouTube
Watauga: NFHS Network (subscription fee required)
WEEK OF MARCH 29-APRIL 3MONDAY, MARCH 29
GOLF (Boys and Girls)
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at South Caldwell (Orchard Hills, Granite Falls), 3:30 p.m.
Hickory, St. Stephens at McDowell (Marion Lake), 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (girls only)
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Patton (Cedar Rock CC, Lenoir), a.m.
Draughn, East Burke, West Iredell (Cedar Rock CC, Lenoir), 2 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys, Lake Norman Charter, West Lincoln at Maiden (Glen Oaks), 3:30 p.m.
East Lincoln, Lincolnton, Newton-Conover at North Lincoln (Verdict Ridge, Denver), 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
McDowell at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
St. Stephens at Hickory, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Draughn, 5 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
North Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 4:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Maiden, 5:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Bandys, 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at Hickory, 4 p.m.
McDowell at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Alexander Central at South Caldwell, 6 p.m.
West Lincoln at Maiden, 6 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Draughn, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at Fred T. Foard, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Bandys at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, MARCH 30
GOLF (Boys and Girls)
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Watauga at Alexander Central (Brushy Mountain, Taylorsville), 3 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 5 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 5 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 6 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Lake Norman Charter, 4 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bandys, 6 p.m.
Non-Conference
Watauga at Alexander Central, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Draughn at Bunker Hill, 4 p.m.
East Burke at Patton, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at Hibriten, 4 p.m.
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
South Fork 2A
Bandys at North Lincoln, 4 p.m.
Non-Conference
St. Stephens at Alexander Central, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
GOLF (Boys and Girls)
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference (girls only)
Draughn, East Burke, West Iredell (Mimosa Hills, Morganton), 9 a.m.
Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hibriten, Patton (Mimosa Hills, Morganton), 2 p.m.
Non-Conference
Hickory vs. St. Stephens (Lake Hickory CC – Town Course), 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
St. Stephens at Freedom, 5 p.m.
Hickory at McDowell, 6 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lake Norman Charter, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Non-Conference
Alexander Central at Statesville, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Hickory at McDowell, 4 p.m.
St. Stephens at Freedom, 5 p.m.
South Caldwell at Watauga, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Bandys, 4 p.m.
Newton-Conover at Lincolnton, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Football
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at Watauga, 7 p.m.
Hickory at Alexander Central, 7 p.m.
St. Stephens at South Caldwell, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
East Burke at Fred T. Foard, 7 p.m.
Patton at Bunker Hill, 7 p.m.
West Caldwell at Draughn, 7 p.m.
West Iredell at Hibriten, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Patton, 5 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell, 5 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 5 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Bunker Hill at Patton, 6 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell, 6 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 6 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 6 p.m.
South Fork 2A Conference
Bandys at Lincolnton, 5 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 5 p.m.
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Northwestern 3A-4A Conference
Freedom at St. Stephens, 4 p.m.
McDowell at Hickory, 4 p.m.
Watauga at South Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Northwestern Foothills 2A
Bunker Hill at Patton, 4 p.m.
Draughn at West Caldwell, 4 p.m.
Fred T. Foard at East Burke, 4 p.m.
Hibriten at West Iredell, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 2
FOOTBALL
South Fork 2A Conference
Maiden at Newton-Conover, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
No events schedule