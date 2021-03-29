WEEKLY WATCH: A look at the football playoff picture and key softball games scheduled

Win and needs help: At 2-2, Newton-Conover can still get in, but the Red Devils need to win out and have East Lincoln upend West Lincoln to eliminate the Rebels. Oddly, they would need Maiden to defeat Lincolnton, because in a three scenario…

Doomsday scenarios: If Maiden loses out to go 4-2, East Lincoln could claim the outright title with two wins. Or if East Lincoln defeats West Lincoln, but loses to Newton-Conover, creating a three-way tie, the Blue Devils and Mustangs would get in because of their wins over West Lincoln, which could finish no lower than fourth. If a three-way tie is created by Maiden, Newton-Conover and West Lincoln, the playoff spots would come down to the higher finish between Lincolnton and North Lincoln, which play each other on Friday.

More to come next week.

Northwestern Foothills 2A

Conference (2 automatic bids)

Win and in: Hibriten is in first at 4-0 and can wrap up the first of two automatic bids for the conference with a win against West Iredell or the next week at Patton. The Panthers would also get in should Bunker Hill lose either at home to Patton on Thursday or at West Caldwell next week.