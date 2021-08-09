Watch Now: Bikers crash as they navigate challenging off-road course in Taylorsville

On Sunday morning, dirt flew high and the smell of exhaust filled the air as the sound of dirt bike engines echoed through the trees at Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park in Taylorsville.
More than 200 riders registered for the weekend of racing that included the Battle of the Goats Extreme Enduro race. The course was 18 miles of rough terrain, according to a post on the Facebook page of Brushy Mountain Motorsports. The three top riders finished the two-lap race in less than 3 hours, 35 minutes.
Pro rider Trystan Hart, of British Columbia, Canada, finished first in the race and was named East Series Regional Champion.
“This one was where I got my first real win at one of these, last year. So, this track is kind of special to me,” Hart said. “It was the place where I first beat Cody Webb, who got second today. This track suits my style, so I like coming back here.”
Cody Webb, a pro rider from the United States, came in second. He said the toughest part of the race for him was a 150-foot hill climb called “Romaniacs.”
“It kicked my butt on both laps. I could not get up it correctly for the life of me.” Webb said. “The race today went well. I definitely feel like I rode better than I did last year, but I didn’t get the win. I really wish I would’ve but as a whole it went well.”
In third place was pro rider Ryder LeBlond, from New Florence, Pennsylvania.
“I got my first podium a couple weeks ago at ‘Tough Like RORR.’ Felt good, but now I want to get second or first,” he said. “I am happy with third, but I want to beat Cody and get up there with Trystan and those guys.”
Both Webb and LeBlond ranked the Brushy Mountain trial as one of the hardest courses of the year.
As the riders keep coming back for more the race — and the course keep growing in prestige.
“We started this about five years ago, thinking that we could do it. It started from absolutely nothing to what it is today,” Tyler Mull, Brushy Mountain Motorsports Park operational manager, said. “We were the state championship race last year, and this year we were the regional championship."