Volleyball state playoffs: 13 teams with regional ties advance to next round; Foard, Maiden play at home Tuesday

Thirteen of the 23 teams from the five area conferences affiliated with local schools advanced to Tuesday's second round in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament.
The big winner on Saturday was the Western Foothills 3A Conference, as four of the seven schools advanced. The second round could be a bit tougher as two of the four teams — Hickory and East Lincoln — play two of the top four seeds in the west region. Three of the five schools from the Mountain Foothills 7 2A, and both the Northwestern 3A/4A and Catawba Valley 2A moved ahead. Half of the four from the Western Highland 1A/2A will play on Tuesday.
SCHEDULE
Second round: Tuesday, Oct. 26; third round: Thursday, Oct. 28; fourth round: Saturday, Oct. 30; Regionals: Tuesday, Nov. 2; State championships: Saturday, Nov. 6 at Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State campus in Raleigh (11 a.m. 2A; 1:30 p.m. 3A; 4 p.m. 4A; 6:30 p.m. 1A).
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 26 Smoky Mountain (11-9) at No. 10 Fred T. Foard (23-3)
Fred T. Foard (75-29 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles: last 2020)
Coach: Meredith Lombardi
Key players: MB: Martina Foster, Sr., Averie Dale, Jr.; S: Sarah Lingle, Sr., Haley Johnston, Sr.; L: Lyndsie Warren, Sr.; OH: Maya Beatty, Jr., Sarah Lingle, Sr. Taylor Ramseur, So.
An upset by Smoky Mountain allows Foard a second home match in the playoffs. The Tigers are playing without a key outside hitter due to an injury, but they had little trouble putting away Ledford in Round One with just 21 points allowed in the sweep. Setters Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle were effective in setting the offense into motion with 32 assists combined with Laney Craig’s 10 kills leading the attack. Blocking machine Martina Foster continues to be a factor in the middle with eight kills and five blocks in round one. She also had three aces. A win on Tuesday would place Foard into the Round-of-16 for the fifth straight season.
Smoky Mountain (27-16 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles: 1991, 1992, 1993)
Coach: Melissa Hill
The Mustangs were 10-25 the last two seasons, but after finishing fourth in the Mountain 7 3A Conference and losing two of the last three before Saturday, the Mustangs made the 3-hour-plus trip to Winston-Salem and swept Mid-State 3A champions Atkins.
Next up: No. 18 South Rowan (17-7) or No. 2 West Henderson (20-4)
No. 17 Pisgah (16-7) at No. 1 North Iredell (22-1)
North Iredell (48-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles: 2008, 2017)
Coach: Dave Markland
Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Jr., L: Tilley Collins, Jr.; S: Ailena Mykins, Jr., MB: Emily Campbell, Jr.
With just 18 points allowed, North Iredell easily rolled past West Charlotte to advance to Tuesday's second round. A win Tuesday would not only place the Raiders into the Round-of-16 for the second year in a row, but it would give the program a second playoff win in a tournament year for the first time since winning it all in 2017.
Pisgah (23-19 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Heidi Morgan
Like its Mountain 7 3A Conference rivals from Smoky Mountain, the Bears made the long trip from the mountains to the Winston-Salem area and picked off Oak Grove in a first-round sweep. Finishing third in a league that contains 3A West No. 2 West Henderson, Saturday’s win was the 16th of the season, which equals the total number of wins in the last three seasons combined (16-50). The victory was also the first in the postseason since a win over Bandys in 2017, which is the last time the program reached the round-of-16.
Next up: No. 25 Jesse Carson (13-14) or No. 9 Ashe County (7-6)
No. 13 East Lincoln (14-7), 3 p.m. at No. 4 Kings Mountain (19-2)
East Lincoln (13-18 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Stacy Possert
Key players: S: Katie Cook Jr.; OH: Kendall Fisher Jr.; MB: Maddie Self Jr, Hailey McFadden, Fr.
With five of the seven losses to the top two 3A West teams by RPI (Foard and North Iredell), East Lincoln has otherwise been a top team, finishing in the top 10 in the West. East Lincoln has played 19 of 21 matches against playoff opponents this season, including a 3-0 sweep Saturday vs. South Point. The Mustangs are a younger team with most of their statistical leaders returning for another year. This could be a group that uses the experience of this playoff run as a stepping stone to bigger things in 2022. A win Tuesday gets the Mustangs to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.
Kings Mountain (39-32 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles: 1998, 2001)
Coach: Heather Pasour
The Mountaineers' only two losses this season were to 4A West powers, No. 1 Ardrey Kell and No. 2 T.C. Roberson. Kings Mountain not only swept the Big South 3A conference but did so without losing a set. It added another sweep on Saturday with a win in the first round over North Davidson and is on a streak of nine wins by sweep. The win in the first round was their first postseason victory since 2016, and now the Mountaineers look to exorcise another demon. Despite winning or finishing runner-up in their respective conferences in all but one season since at least 2006, the last time Kings Mountain reached the round of 16 was in 2006.
Series history: Kings Mountain swept East Lincoln in the season opener for the Mustangs back in August.
Next up: No. 12 Crest (19-3) or No. 5 Central Davidson (21-6)
No. 14 Hickory (14-9) at No. 3 West Rowan (25-2)
Hickory (22-17 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Jason Stephens
Key players: OH: Taylor Rose, Sr.; L: Alexis Reese, Sr.; MH: Ellie Eichman, Jr.; MB: Sage Boston, Fr.
The Red Tornadoes won a tight second set 26-24 in the middle of a 3-0 sweep of North Buncombe on Saturday. That continues a streak of nine straight seasons during which Hickory has won at least one playoff match, all coming during coach Stephens’ tenure. The Red Tornadoes are looking to win that second playoff match in a tournament for the first time in three seasons. Hickory is a younger group that has several young players making contributions, which could serve the program well long term. But for this season, it’s been taking some lumps from the big dogs in the Western Foothills 3A Conference (North Iredell and Foard), and out (Watauga and Alexander Central). All nine losses have come against playoff opponents, against which Hickory has played 19 of 23 matches.
West Rowan (11-11 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Jan Rowling
Winners of the South Piedmont 3A Conference (14-0), the Falcons stretched their winning streak to 16 straight with a sweep of West Iredell in the first round. However, West Iredell pushed the Falcons on all three sets before West Rowan was able to subdue its opponent. With the number of playoff teams cut in half last season, West Rowan missed the playoffs one season after reaching the 3A West finals.
Next up: No. 11 North Henderson (21-5) or No. 6 Enka (18-5)
No. 25 Jesse Carson (13-14) at No. 9 Ashe County (7-6)
Ashe County (2-1 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kassee Day
After going 36-144 from 2010 to 2018, the Huskies made the playoffs in 2019. Skipping last year due to COVID-19, Ashe County returned to the playoffs Saturday and won its first postseason match (3-1 vs. Franklin) in at least 15 years. A COVID-19 outbreak limited Ashe County to 12 regular season matches, but a 3-2 win at Hibriten was enough to get the Huskies into the playoffs as the 3A representative out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Jesse Carson (23-11 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kelan Rogers
After starting the season 1-6, Carson finished fourth in the South Piedmont before it upended No. 8 Parkwood in straight sets in the first round to advance. The Cougars are 3-8 against non-conference opponents this season. They are looking to make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.
Next up: No. 17 Pisgah (16-7) at No. 1 North Iredell (22-1)
2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 25 Wheatmore (10-12) at No. 9 Maiden (18-8)
Maiden (25-24 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Marsha Davis
Key Players: OH: Savannah Lail, Sr, Grace Kilby, Sr.; S: Annalee Smith, Jr.; Aleah Ikard, Jr.; L: Parker Sweet, Jr.
After a loss to Bandys in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference tournament final, which snapped a 17-match winning streak, the Blue Devils put away Providence Grove in a 3-0 sweep during Saturday’s first round. The victory was just the second of the season against a non-conference opponent (2-7). Savannah Lail was the big hitter for Maiden on Saturday with 17 kills to go with 14 digs. Setters Aleah Ikard and Annalee Smith combined for 44 assists in the match. The Blue Devils are looking for their first Sweet 16 appearance since 2018.
Wheatmore: (33-12 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Sarah Beth Campbell
The Warriors were sixth in the Piedmont 1A/2A Conference and lost four of five heading into the playoffs. However, they swept Central Carolina 1A/2A Conference co-champion West Davidson in the first round. The win also set up a second home playoff match for Maiden. A win on Tuesday would place the Warriors in the round of 16 for the 12th straight season.
Series history: These two schools faced each other at Maiden in back-to-back 2A West finals in 2015 and 2016. The Warriors blitzed Maiden in three straight in the first meeting, but the Blue Devils got revenge the next season in five sets to get to the state finals.
Next up: No. 17 Bandys (18-6) or No. 1 East Surry (23-1)
No. 17 Bandys (18-6) at No. 1 East Surry (23-1)
Bandys: (13-23 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Carlee Belk
Key players: L: Gabby Edwards, Sr.; S: Bailey Reynolds, Sr.; OH: Marley Beegle, Jr., Mya Benfield, Jr., Logan Dutka, Sr.; MB: Bayli Bryan, Fr., Alexix Bolding, Sr.
A loss by the Trojans to Alexander Central on Sept. 13 put them at 5-4. Since that defeat, Bandys is 13-2 with the only losses to Catawba Valley 2A champion Maiden. In the last week, the Trojans won the conference tournament, defeating Maiden in the title match, then won their first postseason match since 2017 with a road win at R-S Central. And now, Bandys will try to get to its first Round-of-16 appearance since making the state quarterfinals in 2012.
East Surry (52-32 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Katelyn Markle
A loss to 4A West No. 8 seed Davie is the only blemish for the Cardinals, champions of the Foothills 2A Conference. East Surry advanced with a quick sweep of West Lincoln, Bandys’ conference rival and looks to reach the round of 16 for the eighth year in a row, which includes three regional finals and two state final appearances.
Next up: No. 25 Wheatmore (10-12) or No. 9 Maiden (18-8)
No. 18 Patton (17-5) at No. 2 SW Randolph (23-5)
Patton (7-9 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Cynthia Powell
Key Players: OH: Kenady Roper, Sr.; S: Izora Gragg, Jr.; MB: Danielle Wojcik, Jr.; DS: Kinley Attaway.
A veteran playoff team found its groove Saturday when it defeated Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference rival Hendersonville on the road in the first round. It was against a team the Panthers lost to twice at home in the previous nine days. Izora Gragg directed the offense with 33 assists, Christina Skelly added 17 more, with Kenady Roper putting down 22 kills and adding 23 digs on the backline. Now, four seasons after finishing a five-season stretch (2014-2018) during which they went 17-70, the Panthers will play to advance to their third Sweet 16 in three seasons. Patton has played in the 2A state quarterfinals the last two seasons.
SW Randolph (42-30 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles: 1991, 1992)
Coach: Darby Kennedy
The Cougars won the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference with a perfect record but lost in the tournament conference final, which likely cost them the 2A West top seed. They rebounded in Saturday’s first round with a sweep of Forbush. SW Randolph looks to return to the Round of 16 after a loss in the first round last season.
Next up: No. 23 Polk County (10-13) or No. 7 West Stanly (23-4)
4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 19 Mallard Creek (16-9) at No. 3 Watauga (19-4)
Watauga (64-28 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kim Pryor
Key players: OH: Caroline Farthing, Jr., Brooke Scheffler, Jr. S: Brelyn Sturgill, Sr., Megan Patton, Sr. L: Kenzie Baldwin, Jr. MB: Bethany Pryor, Sr., Faith Watson, Jr.
The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference champs had little trouble putting away Porter Ridge in the first round, as the Pioneers gave up just 29 points in the sweep. Brelyn Sturgill had 16 assists and 6 aces. Megan Patton had 15 assists. Caroline Farthing put down 19 kills, and Brooke Scheffler had 10. A win on Tuesday would put the Pioneers into the Round of 16 for the ninth straight season.
Mallard Creek (10-9 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kimmy Kwok
The Queen City 3A/4A Conference runner-up has won nine of the last 11 since a 7-6 start. In the first round, Mallard Creek lost the first set before sweeping the next three to defeat Alexander Central and advance. A win would put the Mavericks back into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.
Next up: No. 11 West Forsyth (21-6) or Western Guilford (22-4)