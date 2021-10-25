Volleyball state playoffs: 13 teams with regional ties advance to next round; Foard, Maiden play at home Tuesday

With five of the seven losses to the top two 3A West teams by RPI (Foard and North Iredell), East Lincoln has otherwise been a top team, finishing in the top 10 in the West. East Lincoln has played 19 of 21 matches against playoff opponents this season, including a 3-0 sweep Saturday vs. South Point. The Mustangs are a younger team with most of their statistical leaders returning for another year. This could be a group that uses the experience of this playoff run as a stepping stone to bigger things in 2022. A win Tuesday gets the Mustangs to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2017.

The Mountaineers' only two losses this season were to 4A West powers, No. 1 Ardrey Kell and No. 2 T.C. Roberson. Kings Mountain not only swept the Big South 3A conference but did so without losing a set. It added another sweep on Saturday with a win in the first round over North Davidson and is on a streak of nine wins by sweep. The win in the first round was their first postseason victory since 2016, and now the Mountaineers look to exorcise another demon. Despite winning or finishing runner-up in their respective conferences in all but one season since at least 2006, the last time Kings Mountain reached the round of 16 was in 2006.