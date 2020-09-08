Upcoming golf tournament to support N.C. School for the Deaf Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Annual North Carolina School for the Deaf Bears Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 2 at Silver Creek Golf Club.

Proceeds will support scholarships for college-bound School for the Deaf students and provide field trips, special events and life skills programs that are not financed by state or federal funds, according to a press release from the Foundation.

The $90 per person registration fee covers breakfast, lunch, green fees, gifts, range balls, and cart. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 10 a.m.

Silver Creek Golf Club is located at 4241 Plantation Drive in Morganton.

To register online or for more information, contact Danette Steelman-Bridges, Tournament co-chair, at dsb59@msn.com. To register and pay in advance, send a check or money order by Sept. 25, payable to North Carolina School for the Deaf Foundation, along with the name, address, phone number and email address of each player to P.O. Box 1397, Morganton, NC 28680.

The North Carolina School for the Deaf Foundation is a private, nonprofit organization.