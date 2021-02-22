Undefeated Bunker Hill, defending champ Newton-Conover among local girls teams to qualify for state playoffs

Freedom lost major contributors from last year’s team that went to the 3A West Regional and went through two COVID-19 quarantines this season. Still, the Patriots went undefeated in the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference for the third year in a row. Their reward in the draw is the West No. 1 seed for the second straight year and a top-three seed for the sixth time in six years. Freedom has advanced to the West final four of the last five years. Danisha Hemphill is the top scorer in Burke County at 20 points per game.

North Buncombe finished third in the Western Mountain Athletic 3A Conference. This is the third straight year the Black Hawks are in the state playoffs, but the team is looking for the program’s first postseason win since 2010. This is the third playoff state meeting between the two with Freedom winning both the previous games in 2010 and 2014.

Next up: No. 9 Asheville (11-2) or No. 8 Cox Mill (9-4)

No. 12 Hickory (8-2) at No. 5 NW Cabarrus (11-2) (NFHS Network, subscription fee)