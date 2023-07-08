Three youth baseball teams from Hickory are currently participating in or will soon begin District 2 tournament play. The 10-and-under (10U) tournament started on Thursday at Cane River Park in Burnsville, while the 12-and-under (12U) tournament begins today at Westwood Park in Wilkesboro and the 8-and-under (8U) tournament starts on Monday at Lowe’s Park at Rivers Edge in Wilkesboro.

Admission for each tournament is $6 per day for adults, $4 for children ages 7-12 and free for children ages 6 and under. Double-elimination will be the format for all three tournaments.

The Hickory 10U All-Stars were scheduled to face Yancey #1 in the second round of that tournament on Friday after receiving a bye in the opening round. Ashe has already been eliminated, while other teams in the field include Watauga, Yancey #2 and Wilkes. Play continues through Sunday.

The Hickory 10U All-Stars’ head coach is Courtney Pruitt, who is assisted by Ryan Holcomb, Steve Jordan and Ashley Rader. Players for Hickory’s 10U team include Amos Ashoff, Easton Harron, Justin Holcomb, Samuel Jordan, Greyson Lopez, Jayce Phillips, Benjamin Pruitt, Hudson Rader, Noah Scovern, Colby Smith, Ja’colby Wilburn and Lucas Wright.

The Hickory 12U All-Stars face Wilkes today at noon, with the winner taking on Mitchell at 4 p.m. and the loser playing in an elimination game on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Other teams in the bracket include Yancey, Watauga and Ashe. Play continues through at least Wednesday, although an additional game will be held next Thursday if necessary.

The Hickory 12U All-Stars’ head coach is Matthew Burkett, who is assisted by Jim McCall and Danny Campolieta. Players for Hickory’s 12U team include Talon Blando, Carson Bumgarner, Noah Burkett, Carter Campolieta, Grayden Coleman, Briar Jones, Landen Killian, Ames McCall, Daylen Medley, Sam Penland, Colton Powell and Jayvien Rowe.

The Hickory 8U All-Stars open District 2 tournament play against Wilkes National on Monday at 6:45 p.m., with the winner playing again on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and the losing team playing in an elimination game on Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Other teams in the field include Wilkes American, Watauga, Yancey, Mitchell and Ashe. Play continues through next Thursday.

The Hickory 8U All-Stars’ head coach is Denny Lail, who is assisted by Matt Grose, David Sloope, Chris Chappell and Daxton Lail. Players for Hickory’s 8U team include Todd Ashworth, JohnRussell Caldwell, Alton Caldwell-Spencer, Davis Chappell, TJ Deal, Bodee Eckard, Henry Grose, Grant Harline, Harrison Hawley, John Hudson, Sanderson Lail, Denver Sloope and Jacobe Turner.