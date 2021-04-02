Tough Thursday: Hickory, Foard, St. Stephens fall short in football matchups

Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0

Ryheem Craig ran for 118 yards and scored a touchdown to help Alexander Central roll past Hickory 48-0 on Thursday.

Cameron Lackey also ran for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Dayente Calhoun, Logan Shoemaker and Luke Mitchel also each scored.

In the first quarter, Lance Justice ran in for the first score of the game for Alexander and was followed by a successful kick for the extra point by Daniel Specht. Lance scored again before the end of the quarter with a three-yard run and Specht followed with the extra point.

In the second quarter, Craig scored with a 48-yard run. Luke Mitchell scores on a 23-yard run and Calhoun scored after a three-yard run.

Lackey added another six points for Alexander in the third quarter and Shoemaker scored the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

On defense, Craig had seven tackles for the Cougars. For Hickory, Henry Stewart and Landen Maddox each had 11 tackles.

Alexander Central improves to 4-2, 4-1 and Hickory falls to 0-6, 0-5.

East Burke 30, Fred T. Foard 14