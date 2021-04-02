Tough Thursday: Hickory, Foard, St. Stephens fall short in football matchups

Alexander Central 48, Hickory 0
Ryheem Craig ran for 118 yards and scored a touchdown to help Alexander Central roll past Hickory 48-0 on Thursday.
Cameron Lackey also ran for 113 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. Dayente Calhoun, Logan Shoemaker and Luke Mitchel also each scored.
In the first quarter, Lance Justice ran in for the first score of the game for Alexander and was followed by a successful kick for the extra point by Daniel Specht. Lance scored again before the end of the quarter with a three-yard run and Specht followed with the extra point.
In the second quarter, Craig scored with a 48-yard run. Luke Mitchell scores on a 23-yard run and Calhoun scored after a three-yard run.
Lackey added another six points for Alexander in the third quarter and Shoemaker scored the final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.
On defense, Craig had seven tackles for the Cougars. For Hickory, Henry Stewart and Landen Maddox each had 11 tackles.
Alexander Central improves to 4-2, 4-1 and Hickory falls to 0-6, 0-5.
East Burke 30, Fred T. Foard 14
East Burke improved to 4-2 overall following a 30-14 win against Fred T. Foard on Thursday.
Blane Fulbright led the Cavaliers in rushing with 172 yards and three touchdowns. Dawson Langley added 87 more yards and one touchdown.
Michael Magni had 11 tackles for East Burke with one tackle for a loss. Spencer Goin had 10 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
The Tigers fall to 1-4 overall.
East Burke will face Draughn next on April 9. Fred T. Foard will play West Iredell the same day.
Hibriten 50, West Iredell 0
Hibriten shut out West Iredell on Thursday to remain undefeated and improve to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
The Panthers scored 19 points in the first quarter and 31 in the second.
West Iredell falls to 0-6 overall and 0-6 in the conference.
Watauga 21, Freedom 0
Watauga improves to 5-0 overall and in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after a 21-0 victory over Freedom.
The Pioneers scored seven in the first quarter and 14 in the second.
Watauga was led by Carter Everett, who ran for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Sebastian Best, who ran for 127 yards and a touchdown.