Tigers pounce on Warriors: Winter winds, West Iredell can't slow Foard

On a night the chilly, winter winds were whipping across the pitch, the Foard boys’ soccer team was able to bask in the glow of a dominant shutout performance, 5-0, over West Iredell.

The Tigers are now 2-0 on the young season and have yet to allow a goal. The Warriors are even at 2-2.

Foard controlled the ball with long possessions throughout the contest thanks to passes that were as crisp as the air on the first night in February.

“The boys did well tonight in maintaining passes and had a good combination of plays,” said Foard coach Scott Goforth, noting he has a young squad in 2021. “But we have a good group of seniors.”

Playing into a strong steady and biting breeze in the first half of a home game that made the evening a rare occasion the mandatory masks worn by players were a welcome piece of equipment, the Tigers picked up a pair of goals prior to intermission. Both came off the foot of Josuela Leal.

But in the second half, the Tigers opened with possession and with the wind at their backs. As a result, the Warriors rarely had possession of the ball across the midfield stripe and their only shot on goal came on a direct kick from nearly 40 yards away.

