A note about the schedule Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/ boys doubleheader unless noted.

The first conference championship for the spring season will be earned this week, as tournaments in boys tennis are scheduled. Also, boys golf will wrap up the season in about a week.

Here's a peek at the top contests this week.

Tennis

South Caldwell vs. Watauga

Much of the focus this week will be on the individual tournaments. However, two tennis teams will meet in a matchup with much at stake.

South Caldwell and Watauga each finished the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference schedule at 9-1. With the teams trading home wins during the season, the tiebreaker for the state tournament bid will come down to a play-in match hosted by Hibriten.

South Caldwell (9-5 overall) won its home match against the Pioneers 6-3 back in March. However, Watauga (10-5) avenged the defeat later that month, eking out the 5-4 win.

Conference tournaments

Conference tournaments in tennis are scheduled to begin as early as Monday. Individual players will compete for titles in singles and doubles. At stake is the chance to move on to regional competition the following week.

A coach’s meeting is held prior to play to determine the singles and doubles lineup. Players cannot compete in both. Once the lineups are determined, seeded brackets are created.

Each league is assigned a number of berths into the regional rounds.

Here are some of the names to look for at each tournament. The number of regional berths is in parentheses.

Western Foothills Athletic 3A (4 singles and doubles teams)

As a team, Hickory has lost just nine individual matches to run up a 13-0 record. The Red Tornadoes are led by Griffin Lovern, who earned a 3A doubles state title in 2021 and managed a runner-up finish last year. On a separate team, Clint Powers also made it to the state tournament in doubles last year. The two did not pair up this season, but each had success playing with freshman Graham Powers, going 3-0 in No. 1 doubles.

All three of those players had success in singles this season: Lovern going 10-0 at No. 1 singles, Graham Powers 13-0, mostly at No. 2 singles, and Clint Powers 13-0, mostly at No. 3 singles. It’ll be interesting to see how the trio is dispersed between singles and doubles.

St. Stephens is led by Ajay Swisher, last year’s singles state qualifier and defending WFAC champion. Swisher had a terrific season in No. 1 singles at 10-1. He also teamed up with last year’s singles conference runner-up Blake Walker (8-3 at No. 2 singles) to go 9-0 at No. 1 doubles. A potential team to watch for is No. 2 doubles partners Bradley Markland and Jackson Van Beurden, who went 7-0.

Fred T. Foard returns Aiden Ollis and Grayson Walker, who advanced to regionals in doubles a year ago. The two paired up to go 3-3 at No. 1 doubles this season. In singles, Walker was 4-3 at No. 1 and Ollis 4-4, playing mostly at No. 2.

Tournament matches will be played at North Lincoln High.

Catawba Valley Athletic 2A (6 singles and doubles teams)

With two doubles teams and a singles qualifier from last year returning, it was no surprise that Bandys had a strong season. The Trojans went 11-1 overall and swept the CVAC slate to win the team title. Bandys hopes to use that experience to again move entries to regional and earn state bids.

Josh Cross was the singles runner-up from a year ago and is looking to get to the regionals a third time. He was 5-6 at No. 1 singles, but paired up successfully with Jeremiah Cockman to go 9-2 at No. 1 doubles. That team qualified for regionals two seasons ago. Cockman is also a candidate to play at singles, going 12-0 overall, 11-0 at No. 2 doubles.

Kevin Rodriguez and Gabriel Wright advanced as a doubles team last year but have played with other partners this season. Rodriguez and Noah Cockman were 8-1 at No. 2 doubles, with Wright going 3-1 with various partners. Noah Cockman is a potential singles player at 8-3 overall.

For Maiden, Cooper Houser returns to defend his singles title after going 9-4 overall this season at No. 1. Will Enix turned a losing record in 2022 into the last qualifying spot in singles last year. Much improved, Enix is 12-1 overall this season, playing mostly at No. 3 singles. Will Stover was 7-4 at No. 2 singles.

Newton-Conover’s Alex Furr was part of the CVAC doubles team that was the runner-up last year. He teamed up with regional doubles returnee Ben Tepper at No. 1 doubles this season.

The top two singles players for Bunker Hill are Adrian Cruz Angeles (4-6, No. 1 singles) and Carlos Andrade Chavez (4-2, No. 2).

Tournament matches will be played at Maiden High.

Northwestern 3A tournament at Hibriten

Northwestern 4A tournament at Watauga (2 single and doubles teams for each classification)

As a split conference, this league holds separate tournaments to determine its league qualifiers.

Hibriten lost just one individual match in sweeping its fellow 3A schools. The Panthers were led by Shane Stevens and Ben Waechter, each going 9-5 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively, and Logan Clark and Ridge Hedrick, each 11-3 at No. 3 and No. 4 singles. Hibriten fielded a variety of doubles teams with Clark teaming up with both Waechter and Stevens to go 3-2 each at No. 1 doubles.

Watauga’s Bryant Carroll and Cody Talton are defending doubles champion in the 4A tournament. Carroll and Steele Neely took the majority of playing time at No. 1 doubles, going 4-2. In singles, Neely was 11-4 playing mostly at the top spot, with Carroll going 9-5 overall splitting time in the top three slots.

South Caldwell is led at No. 1 singles by Spencer Richard (6-6) and Blaine Beam (9-5), who split with the No. 2 and 3 spots. Beam and Keegan O’Donnell had the most time as double partners, putting together a 7-2 record split between No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.

Golf winding down

The boys’ golf season is winding down the final two weeks before heading to regionals on May 8-9.

The conference championships are largely determined with the remaining team qualifiers still up for grabs. Qualifying spots for individual players are also on the line.

Team regional berths are available for 50% of each conference teams that have four or more scoring players on the squad, without rounding up. After those teams are determined, the top four individuals not on a qualifying team get a regional berth.

Western Foothills 3A (3 team berths)

The WFAC has conference rounds on Monday at Catawba Country Club and on May 1 at River Oaks golf course in Statesville. With four players in the top six of the leaderboard, Fred T. Foard has a 49-stroke lead over East Lincoln, which has four of the top nine. The Tigers have swept the four rounds played to date. David Gee and Jaydon Del Vechio are the top two conference players for Foard, with Brewer Lael tied for third and Grant Edwards in sixth.

North Lincoln currently holds the final team slot by 47 strokes over Hickory.

Individual qualifiers currently in contention are Cole Boggs of Hickory (11th) and Carter Gscheidmeier of St. Stephens (13th).

Catawba Valley 2A (4 team berths)

Heading into Monday’s final round at River Oaks, Bandys is hoping to complete a sweep of all eight rounds played. The Trojans lead second-place Newton-Conover by 107 strokes. Maiden is in third and West Lincoln fourth. West Lincoln is 10 strokes ahead of East Burke for the final team berth.

Newton-Conover’s Hatley Hicks leads Atley Gabriel of Bandys by eight strokes atop the leaderboard. Sam Harwell of Bandys is 18 strokes back. Newton-Conover's Luke Wilkinson joins Hicks in the top four. Maiden’s Korby Lawing is in seventh and teammate Korbyn Harris in 10th.

East Burke’s Nicklaus Newton is in sixth and Hayden Laney, the top Bunker Hill scorer, is ninth, with both making the field as individuals.

Northwestern 3A/4A (1 3A and 1 4A team berth)

The league continues with a conference round Monday at Mountain Aire in Ashe County and closes out the regular season next week at Boone.

For the conference championship, Freedom has won three of the four rounds played and leads Alexander Central by 57 strokes. Freedom leads Hibriten by 104 strokes in the 3A race, while Alexander Central leads Watauga by 41 shots in the 4A.

Freedom’s Alex Bock has shot rounds of 69 and 71 during the season to push his lead to 19 shots over Alexander Central’s Aidan Hollar. Along with Bock, teammates Lawson Biggerstaff, Michael Cates and Braxton Reinhardt are all in the top 12.

Will Reynolds is in fourth to lead Hibriten with teammate Nick Greenlee in seventh. Mac Helton leads South Caldwell in sixth place.

Baseball

As has been the case all season, the Western Foothills 3A continues to provide fabulous story lines. Hickory had led most of the way but has faltered recently allowing St. Stephens to move into first with an 8-2 record. The lead is narrow. Hickory, North Lincoln and Foard are all a game out at 7-3. East Lincoln is two games back at 6-4.

Fred T. Foard perhaps has the scheduling edge this week, as the Tigers host East Lincoln on Tuesday and North Lincoln on Friday. St. Stephens also plays the two Lincoln County schools but both contests are on the road. Meanwhile, Hickory hosts North Iredell on Tuesday and goes to West Iredell on Friday.

In the CVAC, Maiden has clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and the top bid for the state tournament. The big game in this league could be Tuesday when Newton-Conover hosts Bunker Hill. A win would go a long way to ensuring a playoff spot for one of these teams.

Despite a loss on Friday, Alexander Central still needs a win or a loss by Watauga to wrap up the 4A bid out of the Northwestern Conference. The Cougars host Hibriten on Tuesday and go to Freedom on Friday.

Hibriten and Ashe County are tied for the 3A berth at 3-5 and both have tough schedules this week. Hibriten goes to Alexander Central on Tuesday and South Caldwell on Friday. Ashe County welcomes South Caldwell on Tuesday and faces rival Watauga on Friday. A tie would leave the conference tournament to decide the NWC 3A rep.

In the Western Highlands 1A/2A, Draughn, currently tied with Madison for first at 9-1, has the week off, while Madison finishes out the schedule with a two-game series on Tuesday and Friday against Mountain Heritage (7-1). If Mountain Heritage sweeps Madison, it sets up a showdown for the Cougars against Draughn during the first week of May.

Softball

The big game of the week is Foard hosting East Lincoln in a battle of first place in the WFAC. Both enter the week at 9-1, two games up on North Lincoln (7-3). North Iredell (10-7 overall), North Lincoln (10-10) and St Stephens (9-10) are all at the good side edge of the playoff bubble. St. Stephens travels to North Lincoln on Friday for a game that could have state playoff implications.

Hibriten (6-13) is currently the first team out of the playoff picture. The Panthers have games at 4A powers Alexander Central and South Caldwell on Tuesday and Friday.

In the CVAC, Maiden and Bandys are tied for first at 11-1. Both schools have winnable games this week. A tie would set up next week’s conference tournament as the tiebreaker.

For Draughn, it’s the exact same scenario as for the baseball classmates in the Western Highlands. Madison (9-1) finishes out the schedule with a two-game series on Tuesday and Friday against Mountain Heritage (7-1). If Mountain Heritage sweeps Madison, it sets up a final-week show down for the Cougars (9-1) against Draughn next week.

Girls soccer

The big match in this sport across the area will be in the Western Foothills Friday night, as St. Stephens (6-2-1 WFAC) goes to East Lincoln (8-0-1). With the Indians losing to Hickory (8-1) last week, they’ll need a win to have a chance at the conference title.

Girls lacrosse

With Hickory’s win over TC Roberson last week, the Red Tornadoes maintain a chance at a co-championship in their conference. Barring any upsets, Hickory will take travel to Asheville with a chance to stake its claim to part of the title.