The 14th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College softball team earned a pair of conference victories on Sunday against visiting Wake Tech at Highland Recreation Center Field 1.

With the wins, the Red Hawks improve to 22-4 overall and 9-1 in Region 10 play.

Game one: No. 14 Catawba Valley 10, Wake Tech 2 (six innings)

Powered by two hits each from Jessica Cannon, Camryn Bryant, Chesney Stikeleather and Annie Andrews, the Red Hawks took the opening game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Eagles via run rule.

Catawba Valley grabbed an early 2-0 lead against Wake Tech through three innings. Andrews led the early charge with a sac fly in the first inning, while Cannon scored on an Eagle error during the third inning.

Wake Tech tied the contest on a two-run homer by Nala McCallop during the third inning, but CVCC answered back with a fielder’s choice RBI from Emma Kuproski in the bottom half of the third.

The Red Hawks erupted offensively in the sixth inning, scoring seven runs on six hits, including a two-run single by Kiana Mullner, an RBI single by Cannon and a two-run double by Stikeleather, to close out the conference win.

Catawba Valley starting pitcher Mayson Lail allowed three hits, two walks and struck out eight batters to earn her 11th win of the spring.

Game two: No. 14 Catawba Valley 14, Wake Tech 2 (five innings)

The Red Hawks tied their season high with 16 hits in a five-inning run rule victory against the Eagles during Sunday’s doubleheader finale.

Catawba Valley exploded out of the gates in game two — scoring nine runs on eight hits during the first inning to grab command of the contest early.

Mya Morency, Chesney Stikeleather and Emma Kuproski led the early charge for CVCC with three two-RBI singles. Annie Andrews added an RBI double, while Camryn Bryant recorded an RBI single that started the scoring.

The Eagles answered back in the top of the second inning with a solo home run by Nala McCallop — her second of the day.

CVCC added two more runs to its lead in the second inning on a single by Morency. The Red Hawks also scored three runs in the third inning on a Bryant RBI single and a two-run single by Alyssa Kropski.

McCallop added her second RBI of the game on a ground out in the fourth inning, but the Eagles could get no closer in the contest as the game ended in the fifth inning via run rule.

Red Hawk starting pitcher Jillian Jones improved to 10-2 on the season. Jones allowed two hits, two runs, no walks and struck out four batters in five innings on the mound.

Next up

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team returns to the field on Monday for a pivotal conference match up against seventh-ranked Louisburg. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Highland Rec Center Field 1.