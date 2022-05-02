St. Stephens earns lone girls lacrosse bid from area

The road to Cary begins for 40 teams begins this week as the N.C. High School Athletic Association begins play in the girls lacrosse tournament at sites throughout the state.

St. Stephens is the lone team from the area to receive a bid to the tournament, as the Indians will take on Northern Guilford in round one. The top 12 seeds received a bye in the first round and will play their first game on Friday.

No. 20 St. Stephens (10-4) at No. 13 Northern Guilford (8-5)

St. Stephens (1st NCHSAA playoff appearance)

Coach: Emily Earp

Key players: Attack — Katelyn McGlamery, Sr.; Midfield — Kaylee McGlamery, Sr.

“(They) have combined for over 95 goals and 20 assists this season,” Earp said, “They will need to be able to score and create for others to be successful.”

Defense: Midfielder — Jordyn Horan, So.; Defender — Ella Jenkins, Jr.

“Horan has been tasked with covering opponents' best players, Jenkins anchors the defense,” Ear said.

The journey to a playoff bid for St. Stephens has been a lengthy one. The program began in 2017 with the first wins not occurring until 2018. With four total wins heading into 2020, the Indians started 2-1 before pandemic protocols shut down the season.

In 2021, St. Stephens battled the cold of a season that was shifted to winter. The Indians finished second in their conference and made the playoffs, only to see that euphoria cruelly crushed when team members were diagnosed with COVID-19, forcing the team to pull out of the tournament.

This season, St. Stephens finished third in the Northwestern/ the Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills Conference, but had to sweat out the bracket announcement by the NCHSAA. The Indians had a No. 21 RPI ranking in the West Region but received the last at-large bid when the bracket was announced.

Coach’s comments: Keep the offense firing. Indians have scored 183 goals in 14 games this season and will need to get multiple offensive players involved to be successful. We also have to push through adversity and injuries. Have played with 15 players all season, just 3 above the minimum 12 required to play. With one injury, Indians will suit up 14 players.

Northern Guilford (3-9 NCHSAA playoffs)

Coach: Ashlynn Parks

Key players: Attack — Sam Poole, Sr. (62 goals on 84 shots on goal, 26 assists, 26 caused turnovers); Carmen Wallace, Jr. (57 draw controls, 59 ground balls); Goalie — K.K. Perera, Jr. (7.8 goals against per game).

The Nighthawks finished third in the Metro 4A Conference and are looking for a repeat visit to the second round.