St. Stephens downs South Caldwell, clinches playoff spot

“We had some situations there. When we had some people in scoring positions, the guy (Peissel) was a little bit tougher mentally,” Parham said. “You can’t strike out in the situations we were in tonight. Hats off to the pitcher, he got the strikeout when he needed it.”

The Indians got on the scoreboard in the second inning. Silas Isenhour drew a lead-off walk and was sacrificed to second by Elec Marvin. Peyton Young singled to right-center to plate Isenhour. Young, who later stole second, scored when a ground ball was misplayed by the Spartans’ infield.

The only other run of the game came in the fifth inning when Peissel slammed a two-out homer to left on a 1-2 pitch, one of the few mistakes made by Spartans’ pitcher Elias Morrales.

“I was proud of Elias tonight,” Parham said. “He did a good job tonight. He gave us a chance to win.”

Morrales pitched a complete game and walked just two while giving up seven hits, five of them singles.

Perhaps the key play of the game came in the fifth inning and effectively ended the Spartans’ most serious threat to dent the scoreboard.