South Caldwell wrestler claims her second state title; Alexander Central wrestler turns in runner-up finish

South Caldwell senior wrestler Jade Hutto closed out a stellar career Saturday with her second state title in three seasons, as part of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational, which was held at Glenn High School in Kernersville.
Two other Northwestern 3A-4A grapplers also had banner days, as Alexander Central’s Alysha Early and McDowell’s Morgan Repasky also made it to the finals.
Hutto, who recently signed to wrestle collegiately at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, has competed in the invitational event since its inception in 2019 and has finished in the top-three all at all three tournaments. She won gold in the 126-pound class the first year, then came in third in the same class last year. She returned to the top of the podium in the 132-lb. class this year.
Hutto received the top seed in Saturday’s event and had little trouble backing up the billing. After receiving a bye in the first round, Hutto scored a 10-1 major decision over Tiffany Knauf of South Point. In the semi-finals, Hutto ran up a 13-3 lead before pinning Mateo’s Kamilah Brooks. Against Autumn Coles of East Chapel Hill in the finals, Hutto scored takedowns in each of the first two periods and scored successive near-fall points that turned into a 15-0 technical fall win during the second period.
With Hutto’s title, South Caldwell now has a championship in all three seasons of the event. Along with Hutto’s two titles, Abby Phillips won the 120-lbs. crown in 2020.
Early, who also competed in the 3A West track-and-field regional in Asheville on Friday, turned a No. 6 seed into a runner-up finish. The junior scored second-period pins of Hickory Ridge’s Madilynne Kotheimer in round one, Emma Tyndall of Lee County in round two, then put down Kaly Brookshire of North Henderson in first period of the semifinal. Hailie Misplay turned the tables on Early in the finals with a pin 82 seconds into the match.
In the 106B bracket, third-seeded Repasky also had three pins on the way to the finals, but had to rally from a 5-0 deficit in the semifinal before outlasting Glennin Hansen with five seconds left in the match to advance. The freshman was beaten 18-5 in the final by senior and No. 1 seed Laila Sa of Hoke County.
Three other area wrestlers won first-round matches before bowing out. Bandys sophomore Bryce Kirkland (113 B) routed Ardrey Kell’s Leyla Cius before suffering a pin in the second round to eventual champion Amy Williams of Millbrook.
Freedom sophomore Jeulenea Khang (11-4) pinned Thalia Aguirre Gomez of Manteo in the first round, but lost to Glennin Hansen in the second round of the 106 B bracket.
West Caldwell freshman Ria Wright (12-4) needed just 32 seconds to pin Ryann Lockler of Purnell Swett, but lost 8-6 in the second round to Bryanna Luihn of Wake Forest.
McDowell’s Marissa Hughes (113 A) lost in the first round by pin to Abigail Odysseus of Hickory Ridge.