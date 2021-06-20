South Caldwell wrestler claims her second state title; Alexander Central wrestler turns in runner-up finish

South Caldwell senior wrestler Jade Hutto closed out a stellar career Saturday with her second state title in three seasons, as part of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Women’s Invitational, which was held at Glenn High School in Kernersville.

Two other Northwestern 3A-4A grapplers also had banner days, as Alexander Central’s Alysha Early and McDowell’s Morgan Repasky also made it to the finals.

Hutto, who recently signed to wrestle collegiately at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, has competed in the invitational event since its inception in 2019 and has finished in the top-three all at all three tournaments. She won gold in the 126-pound class the first year, then came in third in the same class last year. She returned to the top of the podium in the 132-lb. class this year.

Hutto received the top seed in Saturday’s event and had little trouble backing up the billing. After receiving a bye in the first round, Hutto scored a 10-1 major decision over Tiffany Knauf of South Point. In the semi-finals, Hutto ran up a 13-3 lead before pinning Mateo’s Kamilah Brooks. Against Autumn Coles of East Chapel Hill in the finals, Hutto scored takedowns in each of the first two periods and scored successive near-fall points that turned into a 15-0 technical fall win during the second period.