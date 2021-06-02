South Caldwell names Casey Justice as new football coach

From the time he was a little boy, Casey Justice has been about the culture of South Caldwell. He will bring that passion to the sidelines this fall as the head football coach of the Spartans. The hire was announced by the school on Tuesday.

Justice, 34, replaces Marc Kirkpatrick, who stepped down as the team’s head coach in April. Under Kirkpatrick’s leadership, South Caldwell went 11-30 over four seasons, including a 7-17 record in the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference. During the shortened COVID-19 season, the Spartans were 3-3 overall, 3-1 in the league. The season ended with a 42-26 loss to Durham-Hillside in the 4A state playoffs.

In a phone interview Tuesday evening, Justice could hardly contain his excitement. Justice thought back to the 1990s when he and others would scamper around during South Caldwell games.