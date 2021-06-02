South Caldwell names Casey Justice as new football coach

From the time he was a little boy, Casey Justice has been about the culture of South Caldwell. He will bring that passion to the sidelines this fall as the head football coach of the Spartans. The hire was announced by the school on Tuesday.
Justice, 34, replaces Marc Kirkpatrick, who stepped down as the team’s head coach in April. Under Kirkpatrick’s leadership, South Caldwell went 11-30 over four seasons, including a 7-17 record in the Northwestern 3A-4A Conference. During the shortened COVID-19 season, the Spartans were 3-3 overall, 3-1 in the league. The season ended with a 42-26 loss to Durham-Hillside in the 4A state playoffs.
In a phone interview Tuesday evening, Justice could hardly contain his excitement. Justice thought back to the 1990s when he and others would scamper around during South Caldwell games.
“I grew up as one of those kids that was in the back behind the stadium steps behind the visitors side playing two-hand touch football, watching South play when I was little,” said Justice. “I always went to the camps. I’ve been a part of the program since I was a tiny kid. I wanted to be the quarterback at South Caldwell High School. That was one of my main goals growing up. I got to do that with the help of (former South Caldwell head coach and current Alexander Central coach) Butch (Carter), who was an incredible mentor and coach. You couldn’t ask for better."
Justice played quarterback for South Caldwell, graduating in 2005. He is the only male athlete in school history to make all-conference in three sports – football, baseball and basketball. He played college football at West Virginia Tech and Wingate, and then returned home to Sawmills.
Justice has served as an assistant coach (quarterback coach, assistant offensive coordinator and offensive coordinator) since 2010.
Justice has served as the head softball coach since 2014, a position with which he will remain.
“I love those girls,” said Justice emphatically in stating his intention to stay with that program. “I will never leave those girls. They’ve done everything I’ve ever asked of them. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”
He led that program to back-to-back 4A state championship series, winning it all in 2019. Justice said he wants to create a similar culture within the football program.
“We want to create a winning mindset and a winning atmosphere,” Justice said. “We’re going to come in tomorrow at 8:30 like it’s the first game of the year with that kind of energy. We’re going to create that every day and get these kids ready to play football.”
South Caldwell's first football game is scheduled for August 20 against West Caldwell.