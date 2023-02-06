The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team used a second-quarter run to pull away from visiting Brunswick en route to a 63-48 victory against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.

Keziah Soogrim paced the Red Hawks with 26 points and 10 rebounds — her fourth double double of the season — while Madison Gibson-Blackwell also reached double figures in scoring with 10 points.

Catawba Valley led 20-15 after the first quarter of play against Brunswick. The Red Hawks outscored the Dolphins 18-6 in the second quarter to take a 38-21 lead into halftime.

The Dolphins would outscore the Red Hawks in the second half, but only by two points as CVCC closed out a 15-point home victory.

Next up

The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team returns to action on Thursday for a road contest at Wake Tech. Tip off between the Red Hawks and Eagles is set for 6 p.m. at Wake Tech’s North Campus in Building K.